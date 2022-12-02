ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

CCSO: Body found in Norris Lake near LaFollette

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that deputies found the body of an unidentified male in Norris Lake, near LaFollette. They said the body was found at around 11 a.m. Tuesday. They also said a vehicle was found in the water. Several agencies were still...
Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour 2022

(Today’s Article is part one of two by guest writer Heather Ryerson) If you are new to Knoxville or a Knoxville native, Historic Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour is a lovely way to see the city and meet its gracious homeowners and home restorers. In its 36th year, the home tour included Rose Mortuary, St. James Episcopal Church and 9 homes in the neighborhood. After taking a hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, it was back and as beautiful as ever.
Head on wreck on four lane near West End Amoco; one injury

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – One person is injured and another is under going a field sobriety test at this hour on the four lane where West Central Avenue splits from Highway 25W at the railroad tracks next to West End Amoco. Before 8:30am Monday, a van and a car...
Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville

You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
Norris Lake Boat Rentals Guide (What You Should Know)

Norris Lake is a popular vacation spot that offers a variety of water activities, fantastic fishing, relaxation, and a terrific location to create lasting memories with friends and family. Planning a vacation to Norris Lake might seem a little intimidating because of its more than 800 miles of coastline and distribution over five East Tennessee counties. In order to make planning your Norris Lake trip a bit simpler, we’ve put up a list of things to know.
10Explores: Fighting Creek Nature Trail

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With more than 800 miles of trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and waterfalls, sweeping cliffside views, towering forests, backcountry wilderness and historic sites along the way, picking a spot for an outdoor adventure can be overwhelming. However, there are plenty...
Tennessee roads plan mulls toll lanes, electric car fee hike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is considering allowing express toll lanes on highways and tripling a fee for electric car owners as he targets his first big push after winning reelection — paying for tens of billions of dollars in roadway projects. The Republican is adamant...
West Knoxville building destroyed following fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire crews put out a fire early Friday Morning. It happened at the abandoned Bugman Business building at 2601 Sterchi St. near East Third Creek. A 911 call went out around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. Crews were able to put the fire out around 4:00...
New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death

A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
Greyhound Travesty Continues in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN — Early in the wee hours of the morning a bus pulls up and passengers file off a Greyhound bus and find themselves without water, a place to use the restroom or even sit down. Add to that the fact that the bus drop location off has been changed three different times in the past six months, leaving people walking up and down empty dark streets at 4 and 5 in the morning and you have a tragedy waiting to happen.
