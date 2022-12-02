Read full article on original website
How much rain could East Tennessee get this week?
An umbrella might be needed throughout this week in East Tennessee.
WBIR
Help the Great Smoky Mountain National Park document historic Smokies sites
GSMNP is inviting people to visit the King Family Library in Sevierville this Saturday. It's a chance to learn about the project and share historical records.
CCSO: Body found in Norris Lake near LaFollette
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that deputies found the body of an unidentified male in Norris Lake, near LaFollette. They said the body was found at around 11 a.m. Tuesday. They also said a vehicle was found in the water. Several agencies were still...
insideofknoxville.com
Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour 2022
(Today’s Article is part one of two by guest writer Heather Ryerson) If you are new to Knoxville or a Knoxville native, Historic Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour is a lovely way to see the city and meet its gracious homeowners and home restorers. In its 36th year, the home tour included Rose Mortuary, St. James Episcopal Church and 9 homes in the neighborhood. After taking a hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, it was back and as beautiful as ever.
WBIR
Knoxville's Tour de Lights returning over the weekend
Knoxville's annual "Tour de Lights" bike ride will return over the weekend. Participants are encouraged to wear holiday gear and decorate their bikes.
1450wlaf.com
Head on wreck on four lane near West End Amoco; one injury
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – One person is injured and another is under going a field sobriety test at this hour on the four lane where West Central Avenue splits from Highway 25W at the railroad tracks next to West End Amoco. Before 8:30am Monday, a van and a car...
Kingsport Times-News
Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville
You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
travelyouman.com
Norris Lake Boat Rentals Guide (What You Should Know)
Norris Lake is a popular vacation spot that offers a variety of water activities, fantastic fishing, relaxation, and a terrific location to create lasting memories with friends and family. Planning a vacation to Norris Lake might seem a little intimidating because of its more than 800 miles of coastline and distribution over five East Tennessee counties. In order to make planning your Norris Lake trip a bit simpler, we’ve put up a list of things to know.
10Explores: Fighting Creek Nature Trail
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With more than 800 miles of trails in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and waterfalls, sweeping cliffside views, towering forests, backcountry wilderness and historic sites along the way, picking a spot for an outdoor adventure can be overwhelming. However, there are plenty...
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office recovers body, vehicle from Norris Lake
A body was found in Norris Lake Tuesday morning according to the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.
GSMNP wants public input on several proposed major changes to Laurel Falls Trail
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The National Park Service is asking for people to weigh in as it prepares an environmental assessment for the proposed Laurel Falls Trail management plan in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Starting Dec. 1 through Jan. 6, the park is seeking public...
'It's been here forever' || Stefanos Pizza closes original Cumberland Avenue location after 45 years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Stefanos Pizza has felt like home to Sandra Hobbs for more than three decades. The general manager first started there in 1988. "It's been my livelihood. It's provided me with a great life," Hobbs said. "It's meant a lot to me about all the friends that I've made over the years with employees and customers."
KPD searching for group after Emerald Youth Foundation van vandalized early Saturday morning
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a group of men who were seen on security camera footage when an Emerald Youth Foundation van was vandalized in downtown Knoxville. The footage showed four of them approaching the van in a parking lot on Dale...
Tennessee roads plan mulls toll lanes, electric car fee hike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is considering allowing express toll lanes on highways and tripling a fee for electric car owners as he targets his first big push after winning reelection — paying for tens of billions of dollars in roadway projects. The Republican is adamant...
wvlt.tv
West Knoxville building destroyed following fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire crews put out a fire early Friday Morning. It happened at the abandoned Bugman Business building at 2601 Sterchi St. near East Third Creek. A 911 call went out around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning. Crews were able to put the fire out around 4:00...
Parents share new details in Kingsport man's death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville.
WATE
New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Travesty Continues in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — Early in the wee hours of the morning a bus pulls up and passengers file off a Greyhound bus and find themselves without water, a place to use the restroom or even sit down. Add to that the fact that the bus drop location off has been changed three different times in the past six months, leaving people walking up and down empty dark streets at 4 and 5 in the morning and you have a tragedy waiting to happen.
WBIR
Two dogs dead after fire at Kingston home
The Kingston Fire Chief said a home on Lakewood Drive caught fire on Sunday. The fire started by accident when the owner was cooking and left his kitchen unattended.
2 dogs dead in house fire on Lakewood Road
Two dogs died after a fire burned a home in Kingston, according to Kingston Police Department Chief Jim Washam.
WBIR
