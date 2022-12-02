ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

New Grand Rapids store offers huge selection of zero proof beer, wine, and spirits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everywhere you look, people are consuming alcohol. It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry, and for many people, having the occasional glass of wine or cocktail is just part of the norm. But alcohol consumption can also be problematic. According to the CDC, more than 380 people died every day from excessive alcohol use in the US, between 2015 and 2019. Reports also indicate alcohol consumption rose drastically, following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s safe to say alcohol is not for everyone.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

City Commission to discuss quality of life concerns in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday will discuss how they will respond to calls for help made by downtown Grand Rapids businesses. This comes after the city received several calls of concern, noting unacceptable behavior in the downtown area. The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to city officials in July asking them to address concerns from business owners who reported having issues like harassment and drug use.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Price is Right Live coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Price Is Right Live, an interactive stage show, is coming to DeVos Performance Hall March 28. Modeled after the famous gameshow, the performance will feature opportunities for contestants to win “cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car,” according to a news release announcing the upcoming show.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays right around the corner, family gatherings are a good time to talk about what’s next in your stage of life. Maybe you’re ready to get rid of the big family home and downsize or maybe you’re looking for a place where you have to do less maintenance. Oaks of Rockford is an over 55 active community just north of Grand Rapids. They have homes ready now or you can plan ahead. They also offer model center tours by appointment only. First time guests who mention eightWest receive a free gift after touring the model center!
ROCKFORD, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy