Local businesses to be showcased in Lights on Creston holiday shopping event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays are right around the corner, and if you don't have your shopping done yet, not to worry! There is a great opportunity to shop small, shop local and even meet Santa at the same time!. The event is called Lights on Creston and...
13 ON YOUR SIDE viewer drops off $3,000 worth of items for Toys for Tots drive
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE had a special visitor show up at our studios Tuesday afternoon. No, it wasn't Santa, but it might as well have been!. Marty Neely showed up in his bright red truck packed with more than $3,000 worth of toys for our Toys for Tots drive.
'Part of a big family': Boston Square tree lighting celebrates diversity, inclusivity
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For Miguel and Valeria Gonzalez, their family has lived in the Boston Square neighborhood for the past four years. "It's a big community, it's a big neighborhood that we can just rely on people and kind of have a good time," said Miguel. The neighborhood,...
Kent District Library has the antidote for cabin fever this winter
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — We’re barely into December and you may already be looking ahead with a sense of dread as cabin fever sets in. How will you keep the kids busy this winter doing things they love?. Hannah Moulds is a programming specialist with Kent District Library...
What!! The Polar Express Isn’t Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Movie
Wishlisted came up with a list of Christmas movies that are well-loved in every state. "We ran the top 25 films from IMDb's Top 100 Christmas movies of all-time list through every state on Google Trends, and the results suggest this nation might agree on something." As I was growing...
New Grand Rapids store offers huge selection of zero proof beer, wine, and spirits
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everywhere you look, people are consuming alcohol. It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry, and for many people, having the occasional glass of wine or cocktail is just part of the norm. But alcohol consumption can also be problematic. According to the CDC, more than 380 people died every day from excessive alcohol use in the US, between 2015 and 2019. Reports also indicate alcohol consumption rose drastically, following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s safe to say alcohol is not for everyone.
Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
Chick-fil-A sets opening date for newest Grand Rapids-area location
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MI — The newest Grand Rapids-area Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open Thursday, Dec. 8. The fast food restaurant is located at 5528 28th St. SE and will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. At first, the location will only be open for drive-thru orders. Dine-in and carry-out options will be available later on.
This senior dog is wishing for a forever home before Christmas
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Are you looking to add a furry friend to your family this holiday season? The Muskegon Humane Society may have your perfect match. Princess is a senior toy poodle at 15 years old. She is deaf and blind but still a very happy girl!. Unfortunately, she...
Designs finalized for updated playgrounds coming to East GR schools
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After community input, the City of East Grand Rapids has finalized the designs for updated playground equipment coming to Wealthy Elementary, Lakeside Elementary and Breton Downs Elementary. The playground updates were first approved in 2021 through a voter millage. The millage allows the city to...
Cherry Health installing 2 Narcan vending machines
One is located outside the south entrance at Cherry Health's Center on Cherry Street in Grand Rapids. Another is at Cherry Health in Greenville.
Life-sized gingerbread house returns to Spring Lake in remembrance of late son
SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A beloved life-sized gingerbread house has returned to the lakeshore for its second holiday season. Tucked at the corner of Exchange and Division Streets, homeowners Rich and Kerri Henderson said it wasn't even a question about decorating the house again this year. "We definitely wanted...
Two new West Michigan Aldi stores announce opening dates
WEST MICHIGAN — Two West Michigan communities will soon have another choice to get their grocery shopping done after Aldi stores open within the next two weeks. First, the Aldi store in Greenville is set to open Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2009 W. Washington St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
'Pete needs a kidney': Comstock Park man resorts to road sign to find organ donor
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Pete Bottorff loves many things. One of them, his uncle's Antique Farmall H Tractor. His other love: his family which includes his wife, kids and 12 grandkids. Including their youngest Landon. "Landon's one, and I want to see him grow up," said Pete. However, Pete...
City Commission to discuss quality of life concerns in downtown GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday will discuss how they will respond to calls for help made by downtown Grand Rapids businesses. This comes after the city received several calls of concern, noting unacceptable behavior in the downtown area. The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to city officials in July asking them to address concerns from business owners who reported having issues like harassment and drug use.
The Price is Right Live coming to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Price Is Right Live, an interactive stage show, is coming to DeVos Performance Hall March 28. Modeled after the famous gameshow, the performance will feature opportunities for contestants to win “cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car,” according to a news release announcing the upcoming show.
Whitehall community hosts fundraiser for beloved therapy dog's surgery
WHITEHALL, Mich. — A West Michigan community is coming together to help a beloved member of the Whitehall School District. During the week, you can often see Winston the therapy dog walking the hallways of Whitehall High School with his dog mom and school administrative assistant, Darci Christensen. “He's...
Young entrepreneurs raise money for John Ball Zoo's red pandas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Streets of the East Hills neighborhood are coming alive with the holiday spirit Thursday night. It's filled with lights, the sounds of Christmas music and the bustle of people doing some holiday shopping. As you step into Le Bon Macaron, Charlotte and Samantha Toland's stand...
An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays right around the corner, family gatherings are a good time to talk about what’s next in your stage of life. Maybe you’re ready to get rid of the big family home and downsize or maybe you’re looking for a place where you have to do less maintenance. Oaks of Rockford is an over 55 active community just north of Grand Rapids. They have homes ready now or you can plan ahead. They also offer model center tours by appointment only. First time guests who mention eightWest receive a free gift after touring the model center!
