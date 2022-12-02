ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Who Owns The Most Land In The Natural State Of Arkansas?

When it comes to land in Arkansas I am a landowner. I own a paltry six-tenths of an acre, but who owns the most land in the natural state of Arkansas?. The United States has a population of 331.9 million people that occupy just a small part of the 2.43 billion acres of land. Arkansas makes up 34.035 million of those acres. Arkansas is 29th in the nation in terms of total acres and fifty-six percent of Arkansas's total land is forest land.
