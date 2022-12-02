Read full article on original website
Ashland Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting returns for 2022
ASHLAND— A crowd of bundled-up Ashland residents stood at attention in front of a large, unlit Christmas tree. Their focus is on Ashland Mayor Matt Miller and the promise of a show. "Ladies and gentlemen, let's count," Miller said.
columbusmessenger.com
Red Hen Cafe & Bakery opens in Plain City
A large group gathered recently for the grand opening of the Red Hen Cafe & Bakery, 542 W. Main St., Plain City. Owned by Renita Yoder, the cafe is open Monday-Saturday, 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The breakfast menu includes homemade pastries and sandwiches. The lunch menu includes burgers, sandwiches, wraps and salads. Drinks, lattes, and coffees are offered, as well. For a full menu and ordering options, visit www.theredhen.cafe or call (614) 733-0421.
Mansfield's Snow Trails Offers After-Dark Glow Snow Tubing This Winter
An array of LED lights will lead snow tubers down six tubing lanes located in Snow Trails' Vertical Descent Snow Tubing Park.
Bubbly Hall food and retail space opening in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — A new food and retail hall is opening in New Albany this month with several local food vendors, a liquor bar, a boutique and an event space. Spanning 15,000 square feet, Bubbly Hall is opening by the new year within New Albany’s International Business Park at 6031 Central College Road. […]
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Parent | The Go-To Guide: Family-Friendly Holiday Happenings Around Columbus
The holidays are here, and Central Ohio is again at its most festive. But with dozens of annual happenings, both longstanding traditions and new events, it’s hard to decide what to see and do. We’ve compiled some of the top family-friendly events around town to help you sort through the choices.
columbusunderground.com
9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus
Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
cwcolumbus.com
Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Brittany’s Bites: Lemon pistachio blackberry thumbprint cookies
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 1 pkg premade sugar cookie dough (in the 16.5 oz. roll or dry mix package with needed ingredients) 1/3 cup flour (if needed for consistency when using dough in roll) 1 tsp. lemon zest. ½ cup blackberry jam. 1 cup powdered sugar. 1 Tbsp....
cwcolumbus.com
Dollars & Sense: How to make that loaf of bread last longer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Who doesn't love a loaf of warm crusty bread?. But what happens when all that deliciousness turns rock-hard and goes stale?. Throwing it away is like throwing away your cash straight into the trash. Terri Knows tips on how to keep your bread fresh longer:
Dozens of animals rescued from ‘unsanitary’ conditions
More than 30 animals have been rescued from inhumane conditions at a home in the city.
Person with measles visited NE Ohio shopping mall
Richland Public Health on Friday confirmed a case of measles in a person who visited a public place in the area earlier in the week.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants | Editor’s Picks: Small Plates & Family-Style Dining
Columbus Monthly’s 2022 “10 Best Restaurants” package also highlights our “Hot 40”: a selection of 40 other establishments that contribute substantially to Central Ohio’s food and drink scene. This installment features Small Plates and Big Spreads. Sometimes the most memorable meals come about when...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
myfox28columbus.com
Former officer turned Country Singer Frank Ray stops in Columbus ahead of upcoming tour
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Country Music Star Frank Ray takes over The Celeste Center on Friday, December 2nd to entertain fans! Frank, a former 10-year police officer and bilingual artist recently had his hit song “Country’d Look Good On You” break the Top 20 Charts. The musician joining Good Day Columbus for a sneak peak before joining Old Dominion for a 35-city US & Canada Arena tour starting in January.
December weather outlook: What to expect and when it might snow
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Now that we have entered the realm of meteorological winter, marking the coldest three months of the year (December-February), it is time to start looking more intently for trends or guidance regarding the upcoming season. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updated prediction for December calls for below-average temperatures over the Ohio Valley, […]
wktn.com
Obituary for Alex Shull
Funeral services for Alex Shull will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, December 5, 2022 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Ed Grable officiating. Burial will follow at Huntsville Cemetery. Family and friends may visit 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Alex...
Cars set on fire in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three cars were set on fire overnight at an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to a police dispatch report, at 2:50 a.m. Tuesday morning three cars were set on fire in the parking lot of the Harper House at the Highlands on Sawmill Place Boulevard, near West Dublin Granville Road. […]
WSYX ABC6
58 measles cases reported in 3 Central Ohio counties on Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases continue to rise in Central Ohio. Columbus Public Health announced Tuesday there are 58 confirmed measles cases and 22 measles-related hospitalizations. All the cases are in Columbus and Franklin, Ross and Richland counties. All but three cases have been among unvaccinated people. Three...
Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held...
