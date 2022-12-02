Read full article on original website
Chandler’s Holiday Season
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! As a friendly reminder, the City encourages residents to support the Chandler business community by shopping local and shopping early this holiday season. Launched by the City’s Economic Development Division, the #ChooseChandler initiative is about choosing Chandler’s businesses first.
City of Phoenix Makes Major Upgrades to Two Parks
This past week, the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department celebrated the official completion of major upgrades to two local parks. Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held at both Kachina (4304 W. Campbell Ave.) and John W. Teets (4380 E. Radmuda Drive) parks to unveil the latest additions and improvements.
The West Valley Art Museum Opens Special Winter Exhibit
The West Valley Art Museum, located inside Peoria City Hall at 8401 W. Monroe St., is hosting a free, special winter exhibit called Fantasy & Wonder: The Art of Myth, Magic and Fairytale through February 8, 2023. The unique exhibit features a collection of art by some of the most...
Apache Junction Citizen Leadership Institute
Attention to all those wanting to learn more about their community!. The next Apache Junction Citizen Leadership Institute is scheduled for January-April 2023. This is your chance to learn about how municipal government works and find ways to engage in your community. Any resident living within the city limits of...
