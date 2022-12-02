Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods' almost unrecognisable son Charlie Woods has NO TIME for JT's needle
Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods didn't appear particularly impressed with a dart thrown by Justin Thomas during the Hero World Challenge. And the little cat didn't seem to have any time for Thomas trying to needle him after his Titleist Pro V1x landed only a few feet from the hole.
Tiger Woods’ 13-Year-Old Son Charlie Is Already Outdriving Him
Charlie Woods, the 13-year-old son of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, would always be an athlete under a media microscope because of his family’s golfing lineage. Much like highly-coveted football recruit Arch Manning, Charlie will always be compared to his athletic predecessors. However, the younger Woods has now officially put...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf boss Greg Norman insists he's NOT GOING ANYWHERE after calls to leave
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has reaffirmed his position with the rebel league, insisting he isn't leaving his role despite strong calls from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to resign. In an interview with Today's Golfer, Norman said he hasn't listened to the views of Woods and McIlroy who have...
GolfWRX
Golfers clash on final green at Australian Open over end-of-round tradition
In a tough final round at the Australian Open, Ashleigh Buhai proved as gritty as when winning the 2022 Women’s Open Championship, coming home a single shot of Korean legend Jiyai Shin. That story should be the main takeaway from a historic event, at which both the men’s and...
Pat Perez’s wife takes shot at Tiger Woods over car accident
Investigators did not suspect that Tiger Woods was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he was involved in a serious car accident nearly two years ago, but Pat Perez’s wife has apparently drawn her own conclusions. Woods suffered serious leg injuries when he lost control of his...
Jack Nicklaus Says He Felt 'Owned' By Business Partner Howard Milstein in Sworn Affidavit
Nicklaus's relationship with financier Howard Milstein soured over several years, and Nicklaus explained how he felt Milstein 'tried to control every aspect of my life.'
Golf.com
Viktor Hovland’s favorite round of 2022? It came nowhere near a tournament
Don’t put Viktor Hovland in a box. On Sunday, the 25-year-old defended his title at the Hero World Challenge. The victory — which came over a limited but well-stocked field — boosted Hovland back into the top 10 in the world. It also reestablished him as golf’s Resort King.
Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson will be at 2022 QBE Shootout but Greg Norman won't. Here's the format, field, money, more
It’s December, which means it’s time for the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida, at Tiburon Golf Club. It’s a unique event on the PGA Tour schedule. Although there aren’t FedEx Cup points awarded, the field pits 24 golfers in pairs against each other playing over three rounds to determine a champion. It’s also exclusive because there are LPGA stars in the field.
Golf.com
Mud balls, splash-dunks, Tiger’s dogs: 10 sights from the Hero | Monday Finish
Welcome back to the Monday Finish, where we’re slicing ’em into the woods and telling our buddies we’re “cutting down a Christmas tree.” Seasonal golf jokes, gang. Make ’em while you can!. FIRST OFF THE TEE. ’tis the season. One of my buddies asked...
GolfWRX
‘Shut up about LIV’ – Rory McIlroy reveals recent angry exchange with Sergio Garcia
During the 2022 U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy woke up to a text message from Sergio Garcia telling him to “shut up” about LIV Golf. Rory revealed that he received the text message while doing an interview with the Irish Independent, saying, “He was basically telling me to shut up about LIV, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.”
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: 2023 TaylorMade P770 irons build on a legacy of high performance
One of TaylorMade’s fastest-selling irons ever now has a sequel. Yes, the technology-jammed P770 is back with an updated look to help you get the most from your iron game and ballstriking. That is, of course, assuming you can get your hands on it. When the P770 was originally...
Golf.com
A Greg Norman text? A Tiger lesson? 5 revelations from a Rory McIlroy sit down
Rory McIlroy texted Greg Norman. Then he read a story. And ever since, McIlroy says, he’s tried “to be as much of a pain in his arse as possible.”. In the second part of journalist Paul Kimmage’s sit down with McIlroy published Sunday in the Sunday Independent, McIlroy also opened up on his relationship with Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia. And a Tiger Woods at-home wedge lesson and a gear move that he called “the turning point of the year.” Kimmage’s first part ran last week, and the follow-up is equally well done.
Golf.com
Taking on the 9-9-9 Challenge: Skiing, Golf and Baseball in 1 Epic Day
9 ski runs, 9 holes of golf and 9 innings of baseball — plus 9 beers and 9 hot dogs? That’s a hell of a day. We’d recommend bringing the 9-9-9 Challenge to a Saturday near you.
Tiger Woods holding on to major dreams even as his body rejects them
Plantar fasciitis has forced him to withdraw from Hero World Challenge, but Woods is not ready to let go just yet
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: 2023 TaylorMade P7MC and P7MB irons
Improving single-piece forged irons is one of the hardest tasks in golf, but with the precision-focused P7MC and P7MB, the designers at TaylorMade were up to the challenge. With direct feedback from the best players in the world — including Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy — along with other members of the TaylorMade tour staff, the newest P7MB & CB irons offer subtle refinements for the discerning player to inspire confidence and encourage exact shotmaking.
Golf.com
Popular pro has concerns over Tour moves. He also blasted golf broadcasts
Harry Higgs, one of the PGA Tour’s more popular players, is concerned over recent moves made by the tour in its fight against LIV Golf, describing a scenario where “there is no way that there is anything other than a 20-event PGA Tour schedule starting probably year 2031.”
Golf.com
Wall-to-Wall Equipment: Tony Finau used a special piece of gear for 1 day only
Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. You know it’s officially golf’s silly season when a custom staff bag is big equipment news. Playing alongside Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge early in the week at the Hero World Challenge, Tony Finau opted for a custom Jazz staff bag instead of his usual Ping staff bag for the occasion.
McIlroy says Norman rift began with his 'brainwash' comment
Rory McIlroy thought his differences with Greg Norman over a Saudi-funded rival golf league had been patched up. That changed when Norman accused him of being “brainwashed” by golf’s ruling brass. “I thought, You know what? I’m going to make it my business now to be as much of a pain in his arse as possible,’” McIlroy said in a lengthy interview in the Sunday Independent in Ireland. The interview with writer Paul Kimmage is the second of three parts. McIlroy also details how his relationship soured with longtime friend Sergio Garcia. McIlroy and Tiger Woods have said Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, needs to be out of the picture for golf to have any chance of coming together. Norman said that won’t be happening.
Golf.com
A lesson with Tiger, Rory’s feud with Norman, an Instagram insult | Rogers Report
Hello, friends, and welcome to this week’s edition of the Rogers Report. Full transparency from RR HQ: We’re nursing a tweaked back (but not the kind that requires a spinal fusion), looking forward to The Match and currently listening to Justin Bieber’s 2011 Christmas album on repeat. We have a LOT of ground (and golf drama) to cover today, so let’s get right to it.
Golf.com
‘The turning point of the year’ for Rory McIlroy was a gear change
Where did Rory McIlroy’s season go from a good season to a great season? It’s easy to point to the RBC Canadian Open victory and claim it was the moment McIlroy found his mojo. Following his title defense against a star-studded field, he’d go on to win the Tour Championship (along with his third season-long FedEx Cup title) two months later, and again in October at the CJ Cup.
Comments / 0