San Jose, CA

goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Awards an Additional $36 Million for New Homeless Housing – Includes City of San Jose Receiving $19.9 Million

All together, Homekey is creating 12,676 units of homeless housing. $36 million will create 132 homes for unhoused and at-risk Central Coast and San Jose residents. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the final Homekey awards for 2022 totaling $36 million to four communities. All told, Homekey has awarded $2.753 billion to create 12,676 units across California. Homekey has been able to develop housing units for less money and more quickly than more traditional homeless housing and has become a national model.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico

Tepatitlan, Mexico (KION-TV)- A San Mateo woman has been reported missing by her family and was last seen Tuesday. Monica De Leon, 29, was last seen while walking her puppy around 5 p.m. when she was apparently forced into a van and taken, according to a Facebook group. The group says she was going to a The post Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico appeared first on KION546.
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

COVID-19 rates climbing in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - COVID cases are on the rise in the Bay Area and experts consider it more than just a bump from the Thanksgiving holiday. Experts point out overall trends show rates of infection climbing. And while there’s no widespread consideration of bringing indoor masking back to the Bay...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA.com

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiapublic.com

Nonstop Flights to El Salvador Coming to Oakland International Airport

Tickets are now on sale for new nonstop flights from Oakland to El Salvador that will be offered starting in March of next year, according to a news release from the Port of Oakland. Volaris El Salvador, a subsidiary of Volaris Airlines, based in Mexico, will operate four weekly flights...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Housing prices drop across the Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Housing prices are on the decline in the Bay Area, but what does that mean as far as buying a home? According to Zillow, houses sold in San Francisco dropped 35 percent from this time last year. The City of San Jose also saw a drop of 35 percent. The […]
SAN JOSE, CA
iheart.com

'Severe Symptom' Hospitalizations Surge Across California

The flu is spreading rapidly across the Golden State, and some doctors believe that there is an easy way to contain the spread. According to KCRA3, the flu is causing Northern California residents to end up in hospitals with "severe symptoms." Some doctors believe the spread to be influenced by "people gathering closer together" during the holidays without masks.
CALIFORNIA STATE

