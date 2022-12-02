Tepatitlan, Mexico (KION-TV)- A San Mateo woman has been reported missing by her family and was last seen Tuesday. Monica De Leon, 29, was last seen while walking her puppy around 5 p.m. when she was apparently forced into a van and taken, according to a Facebook group. The group says she was going to a The post Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico appeared first on KION546.

SAN MATEO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO