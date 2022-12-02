Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Awards an Additional $36 Million for New Homeless Housing – Includes City of San Jose Receiving $19.9 Million
All together, Homekey is creating 12,676 units of homeless housing. $36 million will create 132 homes for unhoused and at-risk Central Coast and San Jose residents. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the final Homekey awards for 2022 totaling $36 million to four communities. All told, Homekey has awarded $2.753 billion to create 12,676 units across California. Homekey has been able to develop housing units for less money and more quickly than more traditional homeless housing and has become a national model.
californiapublic.com
Newsom, accusing oil industry of price gouging, unveils plan to cap refinery profits
Gov. Gavin Newsom reveals the first details of his plan to cap oil refinery profits in California, which has the highest gas prices in the nation.
sfstandard.com
‘Like a Piece of Luggage’: SF Sends Away More Foster Kids Than Any County in California
Laura Tate was 15 when foster care moved her from San Francisco to a home some 40 miles east in the suburbs. “At that time, I didn’t even know a Pittsburg existed in California,” Tate said. Tate was born in SF and grew up between Haight-Ashbury and the...
Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico
Tepatitlan, Mexico (KION-TV)- A San Mateo woman has been reported missing by her family and was last seen Tuesday. Monica De Leon, 29, was last seen while walking her puppy around 5 p.m. when she was apparently forced into a van and taken, according to a Facebook group. The group says she was going to a The post Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico appeared first on KION546.
San Mateo County pays Woodside equestrian $750K settlement in wrongful arrest lawsuit
Sheriff's Department ignored Odette Riegman's signs of serious illness and left her in a jail cell with no medical attention, suit alleges. A Woodside woman who was arrested while suffering a medical emergency that deputies mistook for drug or alcohol impairment has settled her lawsuit against San Mateo County for $750,000, according to an agreement dated Aug. 1.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin goes to a higher COVID status thanks to the so-called ‘Thanksgiving Effect’
In what is being called the “Thanksgiving Effect,” the Bay Area saw an 80% increase in COVID-19 cases, causing medical experts to recommend the wearing of high-quality masks when indoors. The Marin County health office reported last week that the county remains a viral soup of flu, RSV,...
Redwood City rapist convicted in San Mateo court
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) -- After three hours of jury deliberation, a Redwood City man has been convicted on all counts for violent sexual assaults that took place in 2020, according to the San Mateo District Attorney's Office.
COVID-19 cases on the rise in the Bay Area; Expert warns it's not the only holiday season threat
Across California, COVID-19 cases are on the rise. In San Francisco, hospitalizations have nearly doubled since October.
KTVU FOX 2
COVID-19 rates climbing in Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - COVID cases are on the rise in the Bay Area and experts consider it more than just a bump from the Thanksgiving holiday. Experts point out overall trends show rates of infection climbing. And while there’s no widespread consideration of bringing indoor masking back to the Bay...
KTLA.com
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
californiapublic.com
Nonstop Flights to El Salvador Coming to Oakland International Airport
Tickets are now on sale for new nonstop flights from Oakland to El Salvador that will be offered starting in March of next year, according to a news release from the Port of Oakland. Volaris El Salvador, a subsidiary of Volaris Airlines, based in Mexico, will operate four weekly flights...
californiapublic.com
Column: California Republican tasked with assessing GOP flaws needn't look far. She's part of the problem
San Francisco attorney Harmeet Dhillon has promoted Trumpism and conspiracy theories that helped undermine the party in California and across the country.
californiapublic.com
Wildlife officials failed to capture wild turkeys before attack on Sacramento delivery driver
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reportedly began receiving calls about turkey attacks on mail carriers in October 2021.
San Jose in danger of breaking last year’s record for deadly crashes
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — There are three weeks left of 2022 and San Jose officials are worried the city is going to break last year’s record of 60 vehicle fatalities. Just one more deadly crash is all it would take. Some of the more talked about deadly crashes include the death of a San […]
californiapublic.com
High gas prices prompt California lawmakers to consider penalties on oil profits
At Gov. Gavin Newsom’s urging, California lawmakers are expected to begin a special session Monday to consider a penalty on oil profits in response to high gas prices.
The supply of COVID antivirals is increasing, but many patients aren’t using them
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. As California gears up for a winter of respiratory illnesses, health officials and providers often reference one encouraging factor — the greater availability of COVID-19 treatments and antivirals like Paxlovid. But many patients aren’t using them. “We...
Travel headaches continue to plague California's Sierra Nevada as heavy snow piles up
Not only has heavy snow not taken the weekend off in California's Sierra Nevada, but it's working right into Monday as well, as a stubborn low-pressure system continues to swirl just off the Northern California coast.
californiapublic.com
Black Californians have long celebrated cowboy culture. We're just catching up
‘In these spaces, it’s safe to be us’: California’s Black trail riders, rodeo stars and ranchers find fellowship and spiritual freedom in rural traditions.
Housing prices drop across the Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Housing prices are on the decline in the Bay Area, but what does that mean as far as buying a home? According to Zillow, houses sold in San Francisco dropped 35 percent from this time last year. The City of San Jose also saw a drop of 35 percent. The […]
iheart.com
'Severe Symptom' Hospitalizations Surge Across California
The flu is spreading rapidly across the Golden State, and some doctors believe that there is an easy way to contain the spread. According to KCRA3, the flu is causing Northern California residents to end up in hospitals with "severe symptoms." Some doctors believe the spread to be influenced by "people gathering closer together" during the holidays without masks.
