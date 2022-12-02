Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Woman gets caught in mesh fence while fleeing, arrested for around a dozen charges in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A lengthy chase throughout southeast Rochester ended when a woman was arrested but she later refused to talk to law enforcement. It began at around 8 p.m. when a deputy observed a vehicle with a traffic violation in Marion Township. The vehicle slowed on the shoulder before getting back on the road and speeding up.
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Woman injured after trying to light cigarette while on oxygen
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 55-year-old woman was injured after she tried to light a cigarette while on oxygen and it ignited. The sheriff’s office released the information regarding a weekend medical call as a safety warning for the public. It said it was called at 12:05 p.m. Saturday to...
KIMT
Sheriff's Office: Jailed man starts fire with paperclip, damages area at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 45-year-old man already in custody started a fire in the jail using a paper clip before breaking sprinkler heads and a plexiglass window. Devon Sackett, 45, is facing charges of first-degree damage to property and potentially third-degree arson after the incident Friday night. The sheriff’s...
KIMT
Third guilty plea in Mower County drug killing
AUSTIN, Minn. – A third defendant has now pleaded guilty for the 2021 killing of a Mower county man. Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 19 of Austin, had entered a guilty plea to second-degree manslaughter in the death of William Hall. Investigators say Lagunes Silva, Tyrone James Williams, 22 of...
KIMT
Law enforcement reminders on staying safe and avoiding thefts while holiday shopping
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Christmas is just under three weeks away and while people are out shopping 'til they drop for their friends and family, law enforcement has some reminders on how to keep your presents away from crooks. The biggest thing law enforcement is saying may seem a little obvious...
KIMT
New Hampton man charged with terror threat against Cresco football game
CRESCO, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man is accused of posting a violent threat online. Dylan Troy Schnur, 29 of New Hampton, has been charged in Howard County with one count of threat of terrorism. Court documents state that around 4:30 am on October 1, Schnur posted to his...
KIMT
Stewartville Fire Department responds to fire Saturday night
GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - Stewartville Fire and Rescue was called to a structure fire Saturday evening at "Gregerson Towing and Recovery". The fire department confirmed to a KIMT reporter on scene there were no injuries and as the Stewartville Fire Department was arriving at the scene, they called for assistance from Grand Meadow.
KIMT
Rochester business named 'Alarm Dealer of the Year'
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Security Dealer Magazine (SDM) has named Custom Alarm of the Rochester the 2022 Dealer of the Year. “Finding out we were named SDM Dealer of the Year is an amazing honor,” says Custom Alarm CEO Melissa Brinkman. “We are so excited to receive this award and to share it with the team that made it all happen. It is especially rewarding to receive this recognition now after the tremendous year we have had as a company. This is only because of the fantastic team I have surrounding me here at Custom Alarm. Their commitment to finding solutions for our customers that brings them peace of mind is what sets us apart and makes this such a wonderful place to work.”
KIMT
National Influenza Vaccination Week
A spike in flu cases has medical experts putting extra emphasis on telling people to get their flu shots. KIMT News 3's Samantha Soto has the latest on flu numbers in Olmsted County.
KIMT
Medical experts encouraging flu shots as vaccination rates remain low in Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - It is National Influenza Vaccination Week and medical experts are encouraging flu vaccinations during a time the virus is easily spread. In the last 3 weeks, Public Health says there has been a three percent increase in flu vaccinations in each age group in Olmsted County.
KIMT
Students learn to make pizza from special guest at Mayo High School
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Students in a culinary arts class at Mayo High School enjoyed some special pizza making lessons today. Rochester's own Chef Pasquale Presa talked about his passion for pizza making and, with the help of his cousin, showed the students how to prepare the pizza dough, sauce and cheese the dish, and bake everything in the oven before serving it to the hungry students. Cindy Huesman, the family and consumer sciences teacher, said her students have been looking forward to this experience.
KIMT
Seed Money campaign comes to Jack Frost's Closet in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Home Federal has given out another $1,000 as part of its Seed Monday campaign. Carol Jolly has spent the last seven year providing winter coats, boots, gloves, socks, and blankets to people of all ages from Jack Frost’s Closet in the Skyline Plaza Mall in Albert Lea.
KIMT
Foot care clinic at The Landing MN
ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a foot care clinic at The Landing MN today for people experiencing unstable housing. Medical students gave the guests foot soaks. Physicians provided specialty care, such as a screening for diabetic nerve damage. Both socks and shoes were offered at no cost. Zhenya Knyazhanskaya, a member of the Zumbro Valley Medical Society, said events like these provide the students with an important out-of-classroom learning experience.
KIMT
More gifts needed for Rochester Salvation Army's Toy & Joy Shop
ROCHESTER, Minn. – More donations are needed for the Rochester Salvation Army’s annual Toy & Joy Shop. Over 500 children have already registered for the event on December 21 and 22 and The Salvation Army says it wants to make sure they have gifts for every one of them.
KIMT
Grants given to help support Austin nonprofits
AUSTIN, Minn.-A community foundation has announced $28,000 in grant awards. The money will be used to help support several nonprofit organizations. Twenty-five grants are being given to 23 different nonprofits. The big goal is helping the Austin community thrive. The grants are made possible by people who've donated to the Austin Area Foundation's "Legacy Endowment Fund." Steve Barrett, the executive director of the Austin Area Foundation, says it's our duty to help each other out.
KIMT
Longtime local toy store shares about holiday shopping
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Retailers are seeing an uptick in shopping visits as we continue on in the holiday season. While many people enjoy running off to all of the usual big box stores you can find standard toys, games, puzzles, and books, one local store emanates pride in its vast collection of unique and exciting goods.
Comments / 0