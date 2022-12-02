ROCHESTER, Minn. – Security Dealer Magazine (SDM) has named Custom Alarm of the Rochester the 2022 Dealer of the Year. “Finding out we were named SDM Dealer of the Year is an amazing honor,” says Custom Alarm CEO Melissa Brinkman. “We are so excited to receive this award and to share it with the team that made it all happen. It is especially rewarding to receive this recognition now after the tremendous year we have had as a company. This is only because of the fantastic team I have surrounding me here at Custom Alarm. Their commitment to finding solutions for our customers that brings them peace of mind is what sets us apart and makes this such a wonderful place to work.”

