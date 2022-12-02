Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Santa Claus was the grand finale of the Children’s Hometown Holiday parade that also brought nearly 75 different characters to the downtown area, like the Pillsbury Dough Boy and Baby Shark, along with musicians, pageant royalty, and dancers. After the parade, kids could get a present from Santa, go ice skating or for a pony ride, and try their luck at bumper cars and everything was free. Organizers were expecting around 3,000 people at the event. Elaine Poppe started the Children's Hometown Holiday because she wanted to make sure that all kids had a great holiday memory and every year she hears from parents who want to give their own kids that same experience.

