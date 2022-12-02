Read full article on original website
roughridersports.net
Girls Varsity Basketball beats New Knoxville 51 – 13
New Knoxville High School vs St. Marys Memorial High School. The Lady Riders beat the Lady Rangers on Saturday 51-13. GO RIDERS!!
Daily Advocate
Division VI and VII All-Ohio football teams announced
DARKE COUNTY —The Division VI and VII All-Ohio football teams were announced on Dec. 5 by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Five Darke County schools were represented between both divisions. Tri-Village led the way with the most players selected to their respective division team with eight players being honored.
Coldwater, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Former Dayton Flyer guard goes off against Wright State
DAYTON — The Wright State Raiders had no answer for former Dayton Flyer guard, Dwayne Cohill, Sunday afternoon as the Raiders lost to Youngstown State, 88-77, at the Nutter Center. Former Flyer Dwayne Cohill scored a career-high 43 points, going 16-19 from the floor, including 6-6 from three-point range....
Sidney Daily News
Covington resident wins CFL Grey Cup
COVINGTON — Covington High School and Ohio University graduate A.J. Ouellette, of Covington, recently won the Canadian Football League (CFL) Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday, Nov. 20. Ouellette graduated from Covington High School in 2014 and from OU in 2018 before going on to play a...
UNOH names Dean’s List
LIMA — The University of Northwestern Ohio is proud to acknowledge its Dean’s List for Fall quarter 2022. For students in the College of Business, the following full-time and part-time students received a grade point average of 3.5 or better: Emma J, Birt, St. Marys; Fredrick Timothy Bunke, Jackson Center; Katie L. Burkholder, Bluffton; Brittany Michelle Conklin, Gomer; Tyler Richard Coon, Lima; Jamie Lyn Davis, Wapakoneta; Sara J. Edwards, Grover Hill; Kathryn Elshoff, St, Marys; Kevin Michael Freshcorn, Kenton; Jaden Nicole Gibson, St. Marys; Alyssa Jane Harrod, Wapakoneta; Amy Elizabeth Hartings, Celina; Judson Brice Michael Heckathorn, New Hampshire; Katelyn Christine Hoersten, Fort Jennings; Makenna Lynn Meyer, Minster; Amanda Jean Moore, Lima; Elena Anne Platfoot, Wapakoneta; Chloe Ann Reese, Jackson Center; Ellibleu Jean Roetgerman, New Bremen; Julian D. Rose, Gomer; Carter L. Schimmoeller, Ottawa; Destiny Sierra Schlosser, Lima; Lauren Kay Sheidler, Elida; Elizabeth Marie Spayd, Lima; Jaden Leigh Spray, Van Wert; Mai Tran, Lima; and McKenzie Rose Wagner, Wapakoneta.
dayton.com
Troy driving range featuring bar, restaurant, heated bays now open year-round
A 22-acre family-owned driving range in Troy that houses a bar and restaurant has announced it will stay open year-round. Long Shots, located at 2315 S. County Road 25A, has added 10 individually heated bays, a self serve ball dispenser and lights, according to a press release. “This allows patrons...
peakofohio.com
Multiple vehicle accident shuts down 33 Tuesday morning
A three-vehicle injury accident shut down Route 33, near the Huntsville overpass, Tuesday morning around 9 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports two people from the accident were transported to Mary Rutan Hospital. Indian Lake EMS, Huntsville EMS, and BMRT EMS all responded to the scene. CareFlight...
Dayton school closes after no running water in the building
DAYTON — A Dayton school is closed Monday, December 5th, due to a lack of water in the building. >> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<. Horizon Science Academy Dayton Downtown will not be open today because of a lack of running water in the building.
Greenville building deemed ‘total loss’ after fire
According to police dispatch, the call for the fire on Central Avenue came in at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday.
peakofohio.com
Oldiges ready to takeover Board of DD January 1st
The Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities (LCBDD) met on December 1, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. This board meeting marked a milestone: After 11 years as the Superintendent and 28 years in the field, Saul Bauer celebrated his last board meeting as Superintendent. As previously reported, Mr. Bauer will be retiring as Superintendent on December 31, 2022, and Mrs. Krista Oldiges will step in as Executive Director. Mrs. Oldiges participated in the meetings and will take over as the Executive Director and future LCBDD Superintendent on January 1, 2023.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Ohio
Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder
VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
Lima man will stand trial for 2019 threats against school, priest
LIMA — Lima resident Robert Miller, who in 2019 was ruled incompetent to stand trial for allegedly threatening to blow Pandora-Gilboa Elementary School and a Catholic priest to “kingdom come” will stand trial early next year. Miller has been a patient at the Northwest Ohio Psychiatric Hospital...
dayton.com
Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?
Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
Man ID’d after fatal crash into pole in Brookville
The 85-year-old driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, however, he later died.
hometownstations.com
Children's Hometown Holiday makes memories for kids around Wapakoneta
Wapakoneta, OH (WLIO) - Santa Claus was the grand finale of the Children’s Hometown Holiday parade that also brought nearly 75 different characters to the downtown area, like the Pillsbury Dough Boy and Baby Shark, along with musicians, pageant royalty, and dancers. After the parade, kids could get a present from Santa, go ice skating or for a pony ride, and try their luck at bumper cars and everything was free. Organizers were expecting around 3,000 people at the event. Elaine Poppe started the Children's Hometown Holiday because she wanted to make sure that all kids had a great holiday memory and every year she hears from parents who want to give their own kids that same experience.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Nov. 23-30
Jaiden W. Durr, 21, of Lima, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $200 fine. Fernando J. Johnson, 37, of Lima, found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of aggravated menacing*. Sentence: 180 days jail. 160 days suspended. $150 fine.
WLWT 5
Police: Blanchester native dead following crash on I-75 in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a five-vehicle fatal crash that occurred just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 75 at Interstate 70 in Butler Township. According to officials, a Freightliner semitruck/tractor-trailer combination, operated by Lilemon J. Ferguson, 59, was driving...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
