Gizmodo
Dungeons & Dragons
Good morning, dungeoneers and dragon riders. Paramount has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the most absurd film that I’m foolishly excited for in 2023, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The swords and sorcery heist stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant as various archetypal adventurers and while they certainly went for a pretty tame version of the typical medieval adventure party, the sheer “first-time player” energy of all these actors/characters is absolutely charming.
Avatar: The Way of Water
The premiere for Avatar: The Way of Water has revealed James Cameron’s sequel to his 2009 feature Avatar, kicking off the director’s planned franchise run with more films to expand the world of Pandora. So what did critics and early audiences think?. The first Na’vi tale fueled a...
Daredevil Confirms New Cast, But Karen and Foggy's Fates Remain Unknown
If you’ve been watching the casting announcements around Disney+’s Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again and wondering... what about Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), who were part of the show’s original Netflix incarnation, you’re not alone. Star Charlie Cox, while attending German Comic Con Winter Edition this weekend, didn’t seem like he was too eager to confirm or deny the return of either Woll or Henson.
Black Adam Rock Bottoms at the Box Office
Dwayne Johnson worked hard to generate hype around his DC Universe debut, Black Adam, but it seems like nobody was truly ready for the hierarchy of power to change. Although Black Adam brought in just under $400 million at the box office, which is no small feat and certainly not a bad run, the film needs around $600 million worldwide to break even and turn a profit.
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’s Cirroc Lofton Explains Why He’s ‘Conflicted’ About ‘Far Beyond The Stars’ Still Resonating So Strongly With Fans
Nearly 25 years after “Far Beyond the Stars” first aired, Cirroc Lofton shared with CinemaBlend why he’s “conflicted” about the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine episode still resonating so strongly with fans.
Knights of the Zodiac's First Trailer Brings the Action
Though we fairly recently had a live action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, it still feels like it’s been awhile since there’s been a big live-action adaptation of a beloved anime to be watched. Plenty have been announced, to be fair, but several of them are quite a ways off, if they ever get made at all. Fortunately (?), we’re due to get a live-action Knights of the Zodiac movie in 2023, and its first trailer recently debuted.
Epic Fantasy Arca Slithers Onto Bookshelves Next Year
G.R. Macallister’s latest, Arca, returns to the fantasy world of the author’s Five Queendoms. It’s a sequel to Scorpica, which came out earlier this year, and io9 has an exclusive first look today. Here’s a description of the book:. Return to the Five Queendoms in the...
Gen V Takes The Boys' Superheroic Antics to College
Amazon’s The Boys has become such a hit with audiences that it was only inevitable the series would get a spinoff or two to build out the franchise. While The Boys: Diabolical offered up some of the mothership series’ trademark violence and satire in an animated anthology format, Gen V is in live action and has as its main hook the idea of superpowered young adults going to college to become superheroes and build out their brand.
Miracle Workers
If you’re not one of the seemingly few people who watch Miracle Workers, you may be thinking to yourself, “Is that the sitcom with Daniel Radcliff?” and “Wait, that show is still on?” To my delight and the delight of the comedy series’ viewers, the answer to both questions is “yes,” and we finally have a look at the show’s fourth season, which brings a bit of domestic bliss to the post-apocalypse.
Servant's Fourth Season Teases a Wild Final Reckoning
Servant, the psychological thriller executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan—a guy who knows a thing or two about mindfucks and thrills—returns for its fourth and final season on Apple TV+ in January. And from the looks of this new trailer, there’s a wild ride ahead to the series’ conclusion. Check it out!
ToeJam and Earl
Every video game console has its signature games and franchises. For Sega, obviously, Sonic the Hedgehog is the big one. But a few spots down that list is ToeJam and Earl, and the rapping alien duo are now going to join Sonic on the big screen. Or, at least, a streaming service.
In Retroverse, Hopping the Multiverse Is An Existential Crisis
What if you suddenly woke up in a universe where you’d been dead for years—and on the surface, it looked like a better one than the world you’d just been in a moment ago? That’s already a horrifying enough existential crisis, but Retroverse decides that’s not enough and throws in some alien nightmares for good measure.
The Lord of the Rings
One of the coolest things about Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films is that if you travel to New Zealand, you can actually visit many of its real-life locations. But what if you could go a step further? What if you could live there?. At 4 p.m. EST...
