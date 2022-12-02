ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

erienewsnow.com

Erie Events Names New Executive Director

The Erie County Convention Center Authority (Erie Events) announced Gus Pine as the incoming Executive Director for Erie Events. Pine will take over for Director Casey Wells, who worked in the position for 30 years, and will be retiring in January. Pine has served as General Manager for the Authority's...
YourErie

Local fitness club starts new beginnings in Harborcreek

It was the start of new beginnings for one Erie business. Snap Fitness relocated to East 38th Street with ambitions of helping people reach their goals. Andrew Hellmann, owner and Erie native, has been working for nine months and for nearly 80 hours per week. Now, his dreams are becoming a reality.         Hellmann is a […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Students in Erie's Public Schools Showing Tremendous Academic Growth

The data is in from the Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System or PVAAS and in Erie's Public Schools students in grades 4 through 8 met or exceeded state benchmarks for growth. According to district officials, returning to in-person learning made a big difference, but they also thing the progress in growth...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Actress in Broadway in Erie's Legally Blonde Returns to Mercyhurst Prep

The last night of the stage show Legally Blonde at the Warner Theatre is Tuesday night. However, Tuesday afternoon, some local high school students had the chance to learn from an actress cast in the Broadway in Erie musical. Reagan Kennedy is traveling around the country with the production. But...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Annual Craft Fair Held at McDowell Intermediate High School

McDowell Intermediate school was packed on Sunday with dozens of vendors for their annual craft show. This was the first year the craft fair was held in McDowell. Over 70 vendors from around the region had a chance to show off their artwork and handmade goods. Some vendors said they have been coming to this craft fair for years and always enjoy the event, while others are experiencing it for their first time.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

City of Erie Unveils Plan to Address Homelessness

The City of Erie plans to spend nearly $3 million of federal money building affordable housing units. The city qualified for a $2.9 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, with the money to be spent addressing homelessness. After talking with members of Erie's homeless...
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Detectives Investigating Alleged Scam from Jeep Event

Erie County Detectives are investigating an alleged scam related to the 2021 Great Lakes Jeep Jam event, according to the county district attorney's office. The event was held July 17, 2021, at the Wattsburg-Erie County Fairgrounds. A raffle was held with a new Jeep as the grand prize, but it...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie County Election Office Missed Counting Nearly 500 Votes

The Erie County Election Office missed counting nearly 500 votes from Summit Township. County Clerk Julie Slomski discussed how her office found the error, and said they hope to avoid a miscount like that in future elections. After all the counting and recounting, checks and balances, somehow, all the votes...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Factory Clean Up Efforts Snagged, Following Massive Fire In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Efforts to clean up following a massive fire at a former furniture factory in Jamestown have hit a snag. Jamestown’s Department of Development Director Crystal Surdyk told city council members on Monday night that the massive blaze contained many toxic materials. As a result, cleanup efforts are delayed.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

ESD responds to parents’ claims of no heat in classrooms

The Erie School District (ESD) is responding after parents said classrooms inside of a local school are in unteachable learning conditions. Parents of students at Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy said the temperature inside of the school is so cold that students are being told to wear coats to keep warm while teachers place space heaters […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie man sentenced for 2021 murder of Titusville man

An Erie man was sentenced after the murder of a Titusville man in 2021. Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared before Erie County Judge John Mead on Friday, Dec. 2. Welch was sentenced to a mandatory sentence of life without parole plus another five and a half to 11 years. Welch was convicted of first and […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Surge of Respiratory Illnesses Packs Regional Hospitals

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now ) — If you visit emergency rooms, pack your patience. Hospitals in our region are filling up, as respiratory viruses infect thousands of people in our area, with some catching multiple viruses at the same time. Cold weather always brings about a busy season...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie man faces first-degree murder charge in death of man, 80, from August

The Erie County District Attorney’s office is seeking a first-degree murder conviction against an Erie man accused of attacking an 80-year-old man who later died. According to Erie Times News, Luis Salome-Gonzalez, 30, is charged in the death of Timothy Smith after the suspect allegedly attacked the victim at a downtown intersection back in August […]
ERIE, PA
Ellwood City Ledger

Carla's Diner closes after 12 years

ELLWOOD CITY – Closing Carla's Diner after 12 years wasn’t easy, but Carla Zimmerman knew it was the right decision. "I always believed it was God's place and with a lot of prayer, I knew it was time to move on, but I will miss the people, the customers with all my heart," Zimmerman said recently.
FRANKLIN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Shelter Dog Alerts Family to House Fire

A former adoptive family visited the Erie Humane Society to share a remarkable story. The Humane Society shared the families story on Facebook. On Tuesday, a couple who adopted Chloe, a 5 year Chihuahua pug mix, visited the Humane Society. One week after the couple, Dennis and Darice, adopted Chloe,...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Tionesta Lake

FOREST CO., Pa. – Winding its way through the rugged mountains of Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region in Forest County, Tionesta Lake offers a unique setting for a wide variety of outdoor adventures. It invites visitors to come and enjoy the lake and the natural beauty of the surrounding...
FOREST COUNTY, PA

