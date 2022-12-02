Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Erie Events Names New Executive Director
The Erie County Convention Center Authority (Erie Events) announced Gus Pine as the incoming Executive Director for Erie Events. Pine will take over for Director Casey Wells, who worked in the position for 30 years, and will be retiring in January. Pine has served as General Manager for the Authority's...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Executive to Launch Online Portal for Boards, Authorities, and Commissions Appointments
The Erie County Executive has launched a new service portal on the County website that will allow any interested candidates to apply for a seat on a board, commission, and authority. The new portal was created to help compile a list of all interested candidates when a board, authority or...
Local fitness club starts new beginnings in Harborcreek
It was the start of new beginnings for one Erie business. Snap Fitness relocated to East 38th Street with ambitions of helping people reach their goals. Andrew Hellmann, owner and Erie native, has been working for nine months and for nearly 80 hours per week. Now, his dreams are becoming a reality. Hellmann is a […]
erienewsnow.com
Students in Erie's Public Schools Showing Tremendous Academic Growth
The data is in from the Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System or PVAAS and in Erie's Public Schools students in grades 4 through 8 met or exceeded state benchmarks for growth. According to district officials, returning to in-person learning made a big difference, but they also thing the progress in growth...
erienewsnow.com
Actress in Broadway in Erie's Legally Blonde Returns to Mercyhurst Prep
The last night of the stage show Legally Blonde at the Warner Theatre is Tuesday night. However, Tuesday afternoon, some local high school students had the chance to learn from an actress cast in the Broadway in Erie musical. Reagan Kennedy is traveling around the country with the production. But...
erienewsnow.com
Annual Craft Fair Held at McDowell Intermediate High School
McDowell Intermediate school was packed on Sunday with dozens of vendors for their annual craft show. This was the first year the craft fair was held in McDowell. Over 70 vendors from around the region had a chance to show off their artwork and handmade goods. Some vendors said they have been coming to this craft fair for years and always enjoy the event, while others are experiencing it for their first time.
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Unveils Plan to Address Homelessness
The City of Erie plans to spend nearly $3 million of federal money building affordable housing units. The city qualified for a $2.9 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, with the money to be spent addressing homelessness. After talking with members of Erie's homeless...
erienewsnow.com
Second Harvest Food Bank Hosts Produce Express Distribution in Meadville
As a widow on fixed income, Doris Newcomer relies on food assistance. "The economy is so bad nowadays and (there's) not a lot of money to go around," said Newcomer. "There isn't a whole lot of money to work with, and I get food stamps." Newcomer isn't alone. She's one...
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Mall is a Place to Make Memories: Giving You the Business
There's a place where you can get your hair done, some shopping tackled, get a tattoo and then have a bite to eat. That's just some of the amenities all in one place at the Millcreek Mall. Karrie George grew up going to the Millcreek Mall as a kid, now...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Detectives Investigating Alleged Scam from Jeep Event
Erie County Detectives are investigating an alleged scam related to the 2021 Great Lakes Jeep Jam event, according to the county district attorney's office. The event was held July 17, 2021, at the Wattsburg-Erie County Fairgrounds. A raffle was held with a new Jeep as the grand prize, but it...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Election Office Missed Counting Nearly 500 Votes
The Erie County Election Office missed counting nearly 500 votes from Summit Township. County Clerk Julie Slomski discussed how her office found the error, and said they hope to avoid a miscount like that in future elections. After all the counting and recounting, checks and balances, somehow, all the votes...
erienewsnow.com
Factory Clean Up Efforts Snagged, Following Massive Fire In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Efforts to clean up following a massive fire at a former furniture factory in Jamestown have hit a snag. Jamestown’s Department of Development Director Crystal Surdyk told city council members on Monday night that the massive blaze contained many toxic materials. As a result, cleanup efforts are delayed.
ESD responds to parents’ claims of no heat in classrooms
The Erie School District (ESD) is responding after parents said classrooms inside of a local school are in unteachable learning conditions. Parents of students at Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy said the temperature inside of the school is so cold that students are being told to wear coats to keep warm while teachers place space heaters […]
Erie man sentenced for 2021 murder of Titusville man
An Erie man was sentenced after the murder of a Titusville man in 2021. Regginal Welch III, 21, appeared before Erie County Judge John Mead on Friday, Dec. 2. Welch was sentenced to a mandatory sentence of life without parole plus another five and a half to 11 years. Welch was convicted of first and […]
wnynewsnow.com
Surge of Respiratory Illnesses Packs Regional Hospitals
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now ) — If you visit emergency rooms, pack your patience. Hospitals in our region are filling up, as respiratory viruses infect thousands of people in our area, with some catching multiple viruses at the same time. Cold weather always brings about a busy season...
One person seriously injured in overnight shooting on German St. in Erie
One person is seriously injured following an overnight shooting in Erie. Calls went out for the shooting in the 2900 block of German Street just after 1:30 a.m. Monday. According to Erie Police, when they arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UPMC Hamot for […]
Erie man faces first-degree murder charge in death of man, 80, from August
The Erie County District Attorney’s office is seeking a first-degree murder conviction against an Erie man accused of attacking an 80-year-old man who later died. According to Erie Times News, Luis Salome-Gonzalez, 30, is charged in the death of Timothy Smith after the suspect allegedly attacked the victim at a downtown intersection back in August […]
Carla's Diner closes after 12 years
ELLWOOD CITY – Closing Carla's Diner after 12 years wasn’t easy, but Carla Zimmerman knew it was the right decision. "I always believed it was God's place and with a lot of prayer, I knew it was time to move on, but I will miss the people, the customers with all my heart," Zimmerman said recently.
erienewsnow.com
Shelter Dog Alerts Family to House Fire
A former adoptive family visited the Erie Humane Society to share a remarkable story. The Humane Society shared the families story on Facebook. On Tuesday, a couple who adopted Chloe, a 5 year Chihuahua pug mix, visited the Humane Society. One week after the couple, Dennis and Darice, adopted Chloe,...
explore venango
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Tionesta Lake
FOREST CO., Pa. – Winding its way through the rugged mountains of Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region in Forest County, Tionesta Lake offers a unique setting for a wide variety of outdoor adventures. It invites visitors to come and enjoy the lake and the natural beauty of the surrounding...
Comments / 0