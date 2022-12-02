ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Warnock, Walker rally with closers as Georgians vote in droves to build Senate muscle

By Jill Nolin
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection bid received a late boost Thursday from former President Barack Obama, who urged supporters to show up once again in force at the ballot box despite the lower stakes in this year’s runoff.

“Some folks are asking, ‘Well if Democrats already have control of the Senate, why does this matter? What’s the difference between 50 and 51?” Obama said. “The answer is ‘a lot.’”

Keeping 51 seats, he said, would give Democrats “more breathing room on important bills,” blocking one person from holding up as has happened with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III.

And it would help Democrats going into the next election cycle when the map favors the GOP, blocking Republicans from building a filibuster-proof majority that Obama argued would free them up to pass a national abortion ban.

“That one vote in the Senate could make all the difference,” Obama said. “But there’s one more reason, and it’s the biggest reason. Fifty-one is better than 50 because it means Rev. Warnock will keep representing you.”

The popular national Democratic figure’s spirited speech at the Pullman Yards entertainment venue in Atlanta marked Obama’s second Georgia visit in about a month. He stumped for Georgia Democrats in late October as part of a five-state midterm swing, although Warnock is the only Democrat running statewide who emerged from the state’s Nov. 8 election.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama also weighed in for Warnock this week, recording robocalls urging supporters to turn out once again in what is still a close race.

Obama also peppered the crowd with quips about Republican challenger Herschel Walker, as he did in October.

“Since the last time I was here, Mr. Walker has been talking about issues that are of great importance to the people of Georgia, like whether it’s better to be a vampire or a werewolf.

“This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself – when I was seven. Then I grew up,” Obama said.

Obama also used his speech to urge people not to tune out due to frustration over the pace of change, evoking the memories of the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis and 106-year-old Atlantan, Ann Nixon Cooper, who lived long enough to cast a ballot for Obama.

“If Ms. Cooper didn’t get tired, then I can’t be tired. If John Lewis – even in his 70s – wasn’t tired, I’ve got no excuses – I can’t be tired. And if I’m not tired, you can’t be tired,” he said.

‘You deserve a senator who actually lives in Georgia’

Warnock has made his runoff campaign about competence and character, featuring some of his Trump-endorsed challenger’s more bizarre campaign comments in a new TV ad . And he’s made appeals to voters from both parties, a nod to the split-ticket voting seen at the top of the ballot in Georgia last month.

“I believe in my soul that Georgians know that Georgia is better than Herschel Walker,” Warnock said with one of his biggest applause lines of the night Thursday.

“You deserve a senator who cares enough about the people to actually know the issues. You deserve a senator who will tell you the truth. You deserve a senator who actually lives in Georgia.”

The incumbent has kept a busy schedule since he finished nearly 38,000 votes ahead of Walker but fell short of the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff.

Before the rally with Obama, Warnock spent the afternoon at the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, where the Black Law Student Society held a campaign event for him on campus. The sitting senator has been a familiar sight at college campuses as he tries to rally the state’s youngest voters to the polls.

‘That means you don’t know no stuff either’

Walker has kept a lower profile during the four-week runoff, and he’s avoided mainstream reporters’ questions at his campaign events, where the press is kept at a distance.

At an event Thursday night Woodstock, Walker did not take questions from reporters but did a live spot with Fox News host Sean Hannity with the crowd in the background.

Walker was joined by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Woodstock, along with Congressman-elect John James of Michigan, retired Marine Corps Col. Ghannon Burton and former Trump spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was listed as an attendee but did not speak.

Graham echoed Obama as he sought to convince the crowd to turn out and make sure their loved ones do the same even though the Senate will remain under Democratic control regardless of Tuesday’s result.

“The bottom line here is this is the last election of the 2022 cycle. What does it matter if there’s 50 versus 51? A hell of a lot,” he said. “If it’s 50-50, we have the same number on the committees, we share the same amount of money. If it’s 51-49, they’re in charge of everything.

Walker delivered a speech in his typical freewheeling style and hit his familiar talking points — if elected, he will be tough on America’s enemies and work to eliminate “wokeness” from schools and the military. He sought to characterize Warnock as a wolf in sheep’s clothing interested only in personal gain and out of touch with average Georgians.

“I remember he was on the podium saying to be a senator, you got to know some stuff,” Walker said. “I’m going to tell you, he don’t know no stuff. I’m going to tell you all the stuff he don’t know. All the things he voted for — they told Joe Biden that he was headed in the wrong direction, and all of a sudden, Sen. Warnock voted with him 96% of the time. That means you don’t know no stuff either.”

Walker’s campaign has been beset by allegations of past impropriety, including domestic abuse, lying about his business bona fides and paying for former girlfriends’ abortions despite a public anti-abortion stance. In recent days, he has come under fire for allegedly claiming a homestead exemption in Texas applicable only to primary residences while running for office and voting in Georgia, and a Daily Beast story published Thursday details new allegations of abuse from a former girlfriend.

Polls continue to show a tight race. In an Emerson College poll released Thursday, Warnock had a thin lead, 48.7% to 47.3%, with 4% undecided. When the undecided voters were asked which candidate they were leaning toward, Warnock’s lead grew to 51.6% to Walker’s 48.4%.

The early vote totals look promising for Warnock, with Black and female voters, who typically lean Democratic, turning out in greater proportions than white or male voters. Voters between 18 and 24 are also outperforming past runoff turnout so far.

“Warnock’s base lies with voters under 50 – a 55% majority support him for re-election – whereas Walker holds a similar 55% majority among voters over 50,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling. “The early vote breaks for Warnock by about 29 points, 63% to 34%, whereas those who have yet to cast their ballot break for Walker by eight points 52% to 44%.”

The Senate runoff conjures up memories of the 2020 election, when Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff’s wins handed Democrats control of the narrow chamber. But this time, the stakes are not quite as high after Senate Democrats were able to defy the odds and retain the 50 seats needed for majority status.

Still, interest in the outcome remains high. Some early voting locations in metro Atlanta have reported two hour or longer wait times as Georgians turn out in the abbreviated early voting period. By Wednesday, more than 1.1 million people had cast a ballot, which is about 16% of the state’s voters.

Election day is this Tuesday. Friday is the last day of early voting.

The post Warnock, Walker rally with closers as Georgians vote in droves to build Senate muscle appeared first on Georgia Recorder .

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense

Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
FLORIDA STATE
The Herald News

Missouri, Louisiana AGs release 359-page Fauci deposition in social media collusion lawsuit

(The Center Square) – A 359-page transcript of the deposition of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden, was released Monday by the two attorneys general who filed a lawsuit alleging government collusion with social media companies. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and several Biden administration officials were named in an 86-page lawsuit filed by Eric Schmitt of Missouri, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November, and Louisiana’s Jeff Landry. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Herald News

COVID vaccine mandate for troops may finally get the axe via military budget

(The Center Square) – Lawmakers are down to the wire on the National Defense Authorization Act, the massive annual funding bill for the military that needs to pass this month. Now, though, Republicans are pushing hard to include a provision ending the vaccine mandate for U.S. service members. Senate Republicans have threatened to block the NDAA, demanding an immediate end to the mandate, which has led to thousands of discharged service members. ...
INDIANA STATE
The Herald News

Biden joins Ducey, Hobbs, Apple CEO for tour of Arizona chip plant site

(The Center Square) – Joe Biden appeared in Phoenix to tout a bill he signed into law earlier this year on Tuesday, announcing an additional historic investment by a tech firm. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) hosted the president as it announced a $40 billion plan to upgrade the capabilities of a semiconductor manufacturing plant site in Phoenix. Biden used the opportunity to tout the Chips and Science Act...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Herald News

SCOTUS strikes down NY gun restriction

By a 6-3 decision in N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Assn. v. Bruen, U.S. Supreme Court struck down a New York law that allowed government officials to pick and choose which class of citizens were deemed worthy of self-protection. Affirming that the Second Amendment “right to bear arms in public for self-defense is not a second-class right,” the Court ruled that individuals do not have to demonstrate some special need to the government for approval before exercising any other constitutional rights. In an amicus brief,...
The Herald News

More States Are Allowing Pharmacists to Prescribe Birth Control

TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pharmacists can now. prescribe hormonal contraceptives in 20 U.S. states, plus Washington, D.C., giving women easier access to birth control, a new report says. Another 10 states have legislation in the works, according to research presented Monday at a meeting of the American Society for Health-System Pharmacists, in Las Vegas. Having easy access to birth control has been a hot topic since the...
COLORADO STATE
Georgia Recorder

Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive

WASHINGTON — In a last-minute push, U.S. senators are working on a bipartisan agreement to create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented people who were brought to the United States as children. But the success of any major immigration deal appears unlikely, as a lame-duck session of Congress dwindles into its last days. Democrats are […] The post Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
ARIZONA STATE
The Herald News

Toddler revived from accidental fentanyl overdose underscores reality of crisis in U.S.

(The Center Square) – A toddler playing in a San Francisco public park was nearly killed from fentanyl poisoning. If paramedics hadn’t arrived as quickly as they had and administered Narcan, he would have likely died, authorities say. The incident has shaken the community and led the San Francisco Chronicle to ask if the toddler’s near-death experience would be enough of a “wake-up call for S.F.’s leaders” to address the city’s “drug crisis.” ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Herald News

Biden says he has more important things to do than visit the U.S.-Mexico border

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden visited Arizona on Tuesday but did not visit the U.S.-Mexico border. He visited the state to tour a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. facility in the process of being constructed in Phoenix, Arizona. When a reporter asked Biden why he would come to Arizona and not visit the border, the president said visiting the border is not a priority. "Because there are more important...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud Tuesday for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, a repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business as he mounts another run for the White House. A jury found two corporate entities at the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts, including charges of conspiracy and falsifying business records. Trump himself was not on trial. The verdict in state court in New York came after about 10 hours of deliberations over two days. The conviction was validation for New York authorities who say their three-year investigation into Trump and his businesses is continuing. The probe, which began as an inquiry into hush-money payments made on Trump’s behalf, later morphed into an examination of the company’s asset valuation and pay practices. The company faces a fine of up to $1.6 million. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 13. The defense said it will appeal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
656K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy