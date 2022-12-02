Battlefield 2042 continues to bring big changes to its launch maps, with the patch notes for update 3.1 revealing all the changes coming to Manifest. With this latest map rework, DICE is looking to make the cargo port "more streamlined" while also strengthening its visual identity. The update, which arrives December 12, will adjust the spaces between flags on Manifest across Battlefield 2042's main game modes in order to reduce travel time and create stronger frontlines. Various points of interest across the map will be updated too, with locations like the Weather Station and Container Yard sporting new looks. Part of the Weather Station now sits as a burning ruin, and additional ziplines will be added to increase traversal options. The Container Yard and Quay area will receive a military touch-up, as both have become strategic military encampments.

