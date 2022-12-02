Read full article on original website
Marvel's Midnight Suns Tips For Beginners
Marvel's Midnight Suns combines the turn-based tactics of XCOM with deck building and Marvel superheroes. When you aren't battling the forces of Lilith, you will need to build bonds with your teammates and invest in upgrades. While you don't need to worry about losing units in the heat of battle, there are a ton of systems to invest in. The Marvel license is likely to bring new fans to this sort of tactical experience, so if you're new to the genre, or even the heroes, here are some tips to help you get started in Marvel's Midnight Suns.
Elden Ring: Where To Get The Great Turtle Shell Shield
If you're looking to collect every shield in Elden Ring, you'll likely come across a large majority of them by just playing through the game normally. However, a handful of shields can be easily missed without a keen eye. That's the case with the Great Turtle Shell Shield, which you may overlook if you're not paying close attention. In this guide, we'll tell you how to get your hands on it.
Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Spin-Off Is No Longer Happening
Plans for a Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode had existed long before the game launched, but in a new update from developer CD Projekt Red, that online mode became a casualty of the game's turbulent release. The studio was forced to focus all of its energy on whipping Cyberpunk 2077 into shape, as senior quest designer and coordinator Philipp Weber explained to Eurogamer.
Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass Rewards: All Skins, Emotes, And Highlight Intros
Overwatch 2 Season 2 has launched, bringing new tank hero Ramattra, a new map, and a new battle pass filled with skins and cosmetic items. The Season 2 battle pass features 80 tiers, including nine hero skins, emotes, highlight intros, voice lines and more. The paid version of the battle pass costs 1,000 Coins, which equates to roughly $10 USD. The season is themed around Greek mythology, with the Zeus Junker Queen skin, Poseidon Ramattra skin, and the Hades Pharah skin all included in the premium version of the battle pass. Blizzard also teased a Battle for Olympus event later in the season, where more Greek-inspired skins will be available for purchase.
WoW: Dragonflight's World Quests Won't Become Dailies After All
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is in full swing, with the expansion's first weekly reset following its November 28 launch bringing a big batch of class balance tweaks, bug fixes, and a major reversal on a change that was originally intended to go live, but will instead see Blizzard go back to the drawing board.
Destiny 2: Season Of The Seraph Guides, Season Pass Gear, Exotics
Destiny 2 Season 19--now known as Season of the Seraph--has officially kicked off, refreshing the game with new weekly missions, activities, and gear to collect. Season of the Seraph will run from December 6 until February 28, which is also the start of Destiny 2's next expansion, Lightfall. We've run down everything that you can earn from the new season pass over the next couple of months, including one of the new Exotic weapons that will be unlocked from the start, as well as the new armor that Titans, Hunters, and Warlocks can equip.
Rebirth Island May Be Coming Back To Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0, Per Leaks
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 might see a return of Rebirth Island and the popular Resurgence game-mode in the coming weeks. A map posted on a popular Call of Duty Facebook group has suggested that a small island off the coast of Al Mazrah will be the next location for Warzone 2.0.
The Game Awards Will Be Shorter Than Last Year
Geoff Keighley has confirmed that The Game Awards 2022 will be much shorter than last year's showcase. During a recent Twitter Spaces talk--via Resetera--Keighley discussed the upcoming ceremony, which is set to air on December 8, and answered some questions about what to expect. The Game Awards is usually filled with not only award presentations, but interviews with developers and trailers for brand-new games. This usually results in a lengthy broadcast, considering there are also ads aired throughout, but Keighley has said it will be shorter this year.
Battlefield 2042 Update 3.1 Brings Long-Awaited Changes To Manifest: Full Patch Notes
Battlefield 2042 continues to bring big changes to its launch maps, with the patch notes for update 3.1 revealing all the changes coming to Manifest. With this latest map rework, DICE is looking to make the cargo port "more streamlined" while also strengthening its visual identity. The update, which arrives December 12, will adjust the spaces between flags on Manifest across Battlefield 2042's main game modes in order to reduce travel time and create stronger frontlines. Various points of interest across the map will be updated too, with locations like the Weather Station and Container Yard sporting new looks. Part of the Weather Station now sits as a burning ruin, and additional ziplines will be added to increase traversal options. The Container Yard and Quay area will receive a military touch-up, as both have become strategic military encampments.
CD Projekt Red Will Stop Supporting Gwent, Its Witcher Card Game, In 2024
CD Projekt Red has announced that Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, will stop receiving report by the end of 2024, with the studio's plans shifting to something it's calling Project Gwentfinity. Speaking with IGN, the studio laid out some of its short- and long-term plans for its Witcher spin-off game....
Blizzard Is Making Overwatch 2's Next Hero Easier To Unlock
Overwatch 2's next hero should be a little easier to earn from the battle pass. Shared by Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller on Twitter, Ramattra, the new tank arriving in Season 2, should be slightly easier to unlock for players who don't purchase the battle pass. In Overwatch 2...
It Looks Like The Terminator Is Finally Returning to Fortnite's Item Shop
It's been more than 600 days since anybody has been able to buy the T-800 Terminator or Sarah Conner skins in Fortnite, but it looks like they're finally coming back very soon. Fortnite dataminers like FireMonkey and FNAssist have reported that the Future War item shop tab has been added...
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Patch Fixes Its Most Famous In-Joke
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's free new-gen update is coming later in December, and it'll add improved visuals, a new quest, and a photo mode to the game. However, it'll also fix one of the most memetic oversights in the original game. In the Witcher 3 quest Destination: Skellige, Geralt's...
Vampire Survivors DLC Adds New Characters, Weapons, And One Huge Stage On December 15
Vampire Survivors will be getting its first DLC expansion on December 15 on PC via Steam and Xbox, titled Legacy of the Moonspell. Priced at an eyewatering $2, this new content will add eight extra characters, over a dozen new weapons, six music tracks and one massive stage to use as a firing range for all these new tools.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Video Review
Much like protagonist Zack Fair himself, the story of the self-proclaimed country-boy-turned-SOLDIER-First-Class is not one shrouded in mystery. If you've engaged with Final Fantasy VII or any of its various spin-offs, prequels, remakes, or animated movies, chances are you understand the weight of his legacy--which is, coincidentally, only rivaled by the weight of his sword. However, if you're looking for the definitive way to experience it, look no further than Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: Bramblin and Brambleghast Evolution
The Bramblin evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet involves a slightly unusual evolution method. You need to spend a certain amount of time with Bramblin while they’re outside the ball, but the result is worth the trouble. Brambleghast is a powerful dual type that defies the usual Ghost weaknesses. This guide explains where to find Bramblin and how to evolve Bramblin into Brambleghast.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Stitch
Unlocking the various characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley usually requires visiting their realm or simply meeting them out and about in your valley, but in the case of one mischievous little alien, you'll need to put in a bit more work. Unlocking the blue menace Stitch requires you to stumble upon a specific item in your valley and work through a series of quests over the course of a few days, which we'll detail for you below.
Dragon Age: DreadWolf Official In-Game Cinematic Trailer
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Dragon Age: DreadWolf Official In-Game Cinematic Trailer. To celebrate Dragon Age Day, we get an in game cinematic trailer. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
Get 8 Steam Deck Games For $10 With The New Play On The Go Bundle
If you’re looking to load up your new Steam Deck with some new games to play over the holidays, Fanatical’s Play On The Go 3 bundle gets you up to 8 PC games for just $10. And yes, they’re all Steam Deck-verified. The bundle is part of Fanatical's Bundlefestive promotion, which will bring new game bundles every day this week.
Destiny 2 More Than A Weapon Seasonal Quest - How To Complete All Week 1 Steps
Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is inbound, presenting a reunion with Rasputin, Osiris, and many other characters. Season 19 will keep us busy until Lightfall releases next year, and it seems there'll be plenty to do until then, including the More Than a Weapon weekly quest. As per usual,...
