ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week

The U.S. added 263,000 jobs last month, beating expectations

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago

The U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department revealed Friday, in yet another strong monthly jobs report. The unemployment rate remained at 3.7 percent.

Per The Wall Street Journal, "payrolls grew in leisure and hospitality, healthcare, and government," while retail and transportation/warehousing companies slashed roles "in a sign of weak holiday hiring."

Economists had been expecting an increase of 200,000 jobs and an unchanged jobless rate, CNBC notes. But in a jump that's unlikely to ease the Federal Reserve's aggressive anti-inflation campaign, average hourly earnings rose 0.6 percent "for the month, double the Dow Jones estimate," while wages climbed a higher-than-expected 5.1 percent year-over-year, CNBC writes.

Overall, Friday's report depicts an "incredibly resilient labor market," bolstering hopes that policymakers can cool red-hot jobs numbers without triggering a rise in unemployment, adds The Washington Post . "We're obviously in a moment of tremendous risk in the economy right now," said economist Adam Ozimek. "You can't rule out a recession, but the economy seems to be rebalancing toward sustainable growth."

But, added former Obama administration economic adviser Jason Furman: "You probably want to revise your views on inflation and it's overall dynamic more based on today's jobs report than any other data report this entire year. And not in a favorable direction."

The November report arrives just days after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank might opt for a smaller-than-usual rate hike in December, which sent U.S. stocks soaring . Markets then fell on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Oil edges up on China demand hopes; Russian uncertainty weighs

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil futures edged slightly higher on Wednesday on hopes for improved Chinese demand while uncertainty about how a Western cap on Russian oil prices would play out kept markets on edge after a sharp fall the previous session.
The Week

OPEC+ keeps output unchanged amid uncertainty over fallout from Western price caps on Russian oil

The OPEC+ announced Sunday that the cartel of oil exporting nations will maintain current production targets, citing uncertainty about newly announced Western price caps on Russian oil sales. Saudi-led OPEC and its allied exporters, led by Russia, agreed to cut production by 2 million barrels a day in October, angering the White House as the U.S. grappled with high gas prices weeks before the midterm elections. Oil and gasoline prices have fallen significantly since then for various reasons.  OPEC+ said Sunday that its October production cut has been "recognized in retrospect by the market participants to have been the necessary and...
AFP

China's November imports, exports plunge due to Covid rules

China's imports and exports plunged in November to levels not seen since early 2020, official figures showed Wednesday, as severe Covid restrictions hit the economy hard. Official data last week showed China's factory activity shrank for a second straight month in November, as large swathes of the country were hit by lockdowns and transport disruptions.
The Week

4 Chinese solar manufacturers are evading tariffs, investigation finds

An investigation has found that four Chinese solar manufacturers are evading U.S. tariffs by pushing their products through Southeast Asian countries, reports The New York Times. The companies were having products assembled in Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam and then exported to the U.S., according to the Department of Commerce.  The investigation began at the request of a small solar manufacturer in California which claimed that it was facing financial strain because of competitors using illegally sourced Chinese materials, The Washington Post reports. As a result, substantial evidence was found that China was dumping heavily subsidized materials into the American market through Southeast Asia, which...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

How low will gas prices go this winter? 3 analyst predictions.

Gas prices have dropped significantly below the record highs of earlier this year, and experts say they could continue to fall through the holidays, The Wall Street Journal reports.  OPIS, an energy data and analytics provider, says the average price of regular unleaded gasoline dropped to $3.35 a gallon on Thursday. This brings prices at the pump to their lowest since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, an over 30 percent decrease since the record high of over $5 over the summer.  Analysts say gas prices have dropped due to inflation concerns lessening the demand for oil. They add that U.S. oil refineries...
The Week

What is 'Shrinkflation'?

If it feels like there are fewer chips in your Doritos bag these days, you're not imagining things. There are, and it's all thanks to a pesky and enduring business practice known as "shrinkflation." Here's everything you need to know: What is 'shrinkflation'? When the cost of doing business goes up, one way companies compensate is by shrinking package and product sizes without actually lowering prices — meaning consumers are paying the same or more but getting less. It's a phenomenon dubbed "shrinkflation," and it's essentially "the inflation you're not supposed to see," per The Associated Press. While the practice is usually...
The Week

Troubled union: Apple's China problem

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web: As China's COVID-lockdown protests spread, Apple is finally being forced to address its dependence on Beijing, said Tim Culpan in Bloomberg. Last week, fighting broke out at a massive factory complex nicknamed "iPhone City" in Zhengzhou, where footage of violent scenes showed "white-clad storm troopers in protective gear beating people, while hordes of workers fight back." For weeks, workers had been "confined to their dorms, starved of reliable information, denied adequate food, and fearing for their safety." The 200,000-person industrial metropolis is owned by Taiwan's Foxconn, but...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy