Little Rock, AR

KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 27 - Dec. 3:. 1. Arkansas high school coach not returning to football program. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

White Hall police searching for suspect involved in a theft

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Monday afternoon the White Hall Police Department announced they need help to identify a man and a truck. The two missing are believed to have been involved in a theft on Nov. 30. Police said that anyone that can identify either the man or...
WHITE HALL, AR
KATV

Little Rock police searching for 64-year-old man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Tuesday that they are searching for a missing 64-year-old man. Police said Larry Stewart was last seen in the Little Rock area. Stewart is a black male described as 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 205 pounds. Police said any...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Silver Alert inactivated for 67-year-old Cleburne County man

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 11:24 a.m. :. The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office has inactivated the silver alert. The Arkansas State police have activated a silver alert for a missing 67-year-old Cleburne county man. Terry Anderson has been missing since 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Anderson's last known location was at...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
KATV

Johnson County Sheriff arrested on drug and gun charges in Crawford County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A mere week after a successful drug bust concluding a months-long undercover investigation, Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens himself has been arrested. Stephens was arrested on Saturday in Crawford County on charges of drug and gun possession. Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler confirmed that...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

'No good options:' LRSD approves to settle a $250,000 ransom after district cyber attack

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock School District has decided to move forward with a settlement agreement after a recent cyber attack happened last month. On Monday night the board had a meeting that was just under 40 minutes. They provided more details about the incident and discussed how to address the breach, ransom, and protocols to protect their systems and obtain the data back.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Benton porch pirate caught on camera, police need help identifying

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Monday they need help identifying a porch pirate. According to police, the individual that is captured on camera is responsible for stealing packages from a home on Belle Grove Loop. Police are asking that if this man is recognized by...
BENTON, AR

