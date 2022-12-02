Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Holiday Bonus Payments Worth Between $500 and $5,000 - Are you Eligible?Aneka DuncanJacksonville, AR
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas Mother And Navy Veteran Vanished One Month Before Husband Found Dead And Text Messages Sent To Her FatherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLittle Rock, AR
Related
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 27 - Dec. 3:. 1. Arkansas high school coach not returning to football program. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The school board voted against renewing Coach Van Paschal’s contract in...
KATV
US Bank robbed Monday afternoon in Little Rock; suspect still at large
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating a Monday afternoon bank robbery that took place at a U.S. Bank location. According to a police report, officers responded at 2:06 p.m. to 6320 West Markham Street in response to reports that a robbery had occurred at the location.
KATV
An Arkansas sheriff's arrest was part of a federal investigation, affidavit says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New details have emerged in the arrest of Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens on Saturday evening. A mere week after a successful drug bust concluding a months-long undercover investigation his office undertook, Stephens was arrested by an Arkansas State Trooper acting on the orders of the FBI.
KATV
'Internet fraudsters': FBI-Little Rock offers tips on avoiding online holiday scams
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The FBI-Little Rock is warning Arkansas residents of holiday scams as Christmas 2022 approaches. The agency said shoppers looking for a good deal should be aware of aggressive and deceptive scams designed by criminals to steal money and personal information. According to the FBI's Internet...
KATV
Little Rock School District paying hackers $250,000 ransom for sensitive stolen data
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock School District will pay a quarter-million dollar ransom to hackers who breached the district's network in November, obtaining sensitive data. It has forced the district to take affected devices offline, bolster its cybersecurity software, and hire independent computer forensic experts to investigate....
KATV
White Hall police searching for suspect involved in a theft
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Monday afternoon the White Hall Police Department announced they need help to identify a man and a truck. The two missing are believed to have been involved in a theft on Nov. 30. Police said that anyone that can identify either the man or...
KATV
More than 6 ounces of pot, firearm seized in Little Rock after driver fails to stop
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Monday they ended up in a drug bust after conducting a traffic stop. Officers were conducting a traffic stop at the 4500 block of Springer Blvd in Little Rock on Dec. 3. They initiated the stop due to the...
KATV
Little Rock police searching for 64-year-old man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced Tuesday that they are searching for a missing 64-year-old man. Police said Larry Stewart was last seen in the Little Rock area. Stewart is a black male described as 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 205 pounds. Police said any...
KATV
Silver Alert inactivated for 67-year-old Cleburne County man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 11:24 a.m. :. The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office has inactivated the silver alert. The Arkansas State police have activated a silver alert for a missing 67-year-old Cleburne county man. Terry Anderson has been missing since 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Anderson's last known location was at...
KATV
Johnson County Sheriff arrested on drug and gun charges in Crawford County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A mere week after a successful drug bust concluding a months-long undercover investigation, Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens himself has been arrested. Stephens was arrested on Saturday in Crawford County on charges of drug and gun possession. Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler confirmed that...
KATV
To 'address public safety concerns,' Governor-elect Sanders names 2 members of Cabinet
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — In an effort to "address public safety concerns" in Arkansas, Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her intent to nominate two members to her administration on Monday. Sanders, who will be sworn in as governor on Jan. 10, named Captain Mike Hagar with the state police...
KATV
A death in Jefferson County has been ruled a homicide, investigation in progress
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced Monday the identification of a dead body that was found on Nov. 1. The sheriff's office responded on Nov. 1 to Old Warren Road and Gibbins Road about a dead body that was found. The body was then sent...
KATV
Pedestrian dead after Friday evening traffic collision near Little Rock middle school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock on Friday. According to the Little Rock police, the accident happened in the 1000 block of East Roosevelt Road. Police said that MEMS responded and transported the pedestrian to an area hospital...
KATV
'No good options:' LRSD approves to settle a $250,000 ransom after district cyber attack
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock School District has decided to move forward with a settlement agreement after a recent cyber attack happened last month. On Monday night the board had a meeting that was just under 40 minutes. They provided more details about the incident and discussed how to address the breach, ransom, and protocols to protect their systems and obtain the data back.
KATV
Suspect arrested for capital murder in July shooting of 16-year-old in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department announced on Monday they have taken in the suspect that is responsible for the death of a 16-year-old. Police said back on July 18 a homicide investigation was conducted to investigate the shooting death of a 16-year-old victim. The shooting...
KATV
WATCH: Little Rock restaurant closed after driver crashes through the front wall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock restaurant is closed Monday after a SUV crashed through the front of the restaurant before the 6 a.m. hour. No casualties were reported and all parties involved are fine according to a worker at the Frontier Diner restaurant on Interstate 30. Workers...
KATV
Benton porch pirate caught on camera, police need help identifying
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department announced Monday they need help identifying a porch pirate. According to police, the individual that is captured on camera is responsible for stealing packages from a home on Belle Grove Loop. Police are asking that if this man is recognized by...
KATV
Average gas prices in Little Rock falling, trend could continue into Christmas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — GasBuddy released weekly gas averages for the city of Little Rock. According to GasBuddy's survey of 334 stations in Little Rock, average gasoline prices in the city have fallen 10.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.81 a gallon as of Monday. GasBuddy...
KATV
HUD Awards $240,651 assist public and Native American housing residents in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded The Conway Housing Authority $240,651 to support the needs of public and Native American housing residents in Arkansas. According to the Department, the funds will go toward hiring and maintaining service coordinators who will...
KATV
More than $10k donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities through Round-Up campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — McDonald's announced Tuesday they presented a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities to support families of critically ill children in the central region of the state. The annual Round-Up campaign is how McDonald's raises the funds for the donation. According to Mcdonald's, this is done...
Comments / 0