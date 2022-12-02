Read full article on original website
weisradio.com
2022 Christmas Parade/Event Calendar
Attalla – Attalla Christmas Parade – 6pm, Thursday, December 8th, following 5:30pm tree lighting. Cedar Bluff – Christmas Parade & Lighting of the Park – Due to inclement weather, the parade and park lighting have been CANCELED. Centre – City of Centre Christmas Parade – Thursday,...
weisradio.com
Please Assist First Baptist Church of Centre – Coat Drive
We have our annual coat giveaway on Thursday 12/8/22 from 12:00 noon to 4:00pm at the ROC in Centre – and we are in need of coats, scarves, gloves and winter hats . They can be dropped off from 8:00am to 4:00pm MONDAY through WEDNESDAY this week. Your assistance...
southerntorch.com
The Big Mill, Big Space, Big Selection
FORT PAYNE, ALA - Vintage pickers, collectors, vacationers, visitors, locals, and looky-loos are just some of the assortment of folks who visit the Big Mill Antique Mall. Some come to see the architecture of yesteryear, while others find the mall to be a picker’s paradise. Part of the attraction...
256today.com
Downtown Oneonta to host Christmas festivities
ONEONTA — The heart of the city is getting into the holiday spirit with a host of activities for everyone to enjoy this month. The festivities include a live nativity, horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday lights, visits with Santa, parades and lots of Christmas cheer. The Community Arts Council of...
weisradio.com
Atrium Health Floyd Continues Toys for Tots Tradition
ROME, Ga., Dec. 2, 2022 – Atrium Health Floyd Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has been participating in the Toys for Tots drive one way or another since the 1990s, when toys could be dropped off at the entrance of Floyd Medical Center. In 2009 EMS joined with the United State Marine Corps League to collect toys in multiple locations in Floyd County and Polk County.
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff’s Christmas Parade Canceled; Piedmont’s & Hokes Bluff’s Rescheduled
Due to the threat of inclement weather, there have been changes to three local Christmas parades scheduled for tonight. The Hokes Bluff Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for 6pm on Tuesday, December 6th. The Town of Cedar Bluff and the City of Piedmont have made the following announcements. From the...
weisradio.com
UPDATED: Northeast Alabama Water Repair Work Underway Along Cedar Bluff Causeway
Officials with Northeast Alabama Water District have informed WEIS Radio that the anticipated maintenance work along the Alabama Highway 9 causeway between Cedar Bluff and Centre is now underway. Contractors will be working along the causeway from 6:30am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, for an estimated 3 weeks. During this...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Tuesday December 6th
Rickey Hammett, 44 of Gaylesville, was arrested December 5th at 10:49 PM, charged with domestic violence 3rd degree by the Centre Police Department. Toby Hulsey, 44 of Centre, was arrested December 5th at 11:46 AM, charged with a court order by the Cherokee County Sherriff’s Office. Justin Bushard, 30...
wrganews.com
Shots fired at Riverside Parkway Business on Monday Morning
On Monday morning at 10:20 AM, the Rome Police Department was requested by 911 dispatch call to investigate a shooting that occurred at a business at 550 Riverside Parkway. It was reported that the employee pulled out a weapon and fired several rounds in the direction of other employees and then ran from the facility. No one was injured in the discharge of the weapon. The offender was not present at the scene and the incident is still under investigation. This did result in a lockdown of the nearby schools for a short period of time until it was determined the shooter was no longer in the area. The names of those involved are not being released at this point as the investigation is in its early stages.
wvtm13.com
Alabama father searching for ibuprofen at Dollar General likely hit by bullet that fell from ceiling
Cora Grace is celebrating her birthday today, three days later. Adam Grace is celebrating the fact that he’s alive. This is the story about a trip to Dollar General that turned into a near miss. A miss that Adam and Cora are thankful for today. It was last Friday,...
weisradio.com
Precautionary Lockdown in Rome Lifted / Suspect Still at Large
A precautionary lockdown at Rome High School and Rome Middle School – was lifted at 11:44am Monday, after police responded to a nearby business on a shots fired call, at nearby Hack’s Carpet on Riverside Parkway. The Rome Police Department is reporting the incident took place at a...
wrganews.com
Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash
(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
wrganews.com
19-year-old arrested for shooting at an occupied home
A 19-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he shot at a home. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashton Jase Duvall of a Northwood Drive address allegedly fired a gun into an occupied residence on Second Street with the intention to cause serious harm to a victim. Duvall is being charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
weisradio.com
Burglary And Theft Cases Solved With Stolen Merchandise Recovered
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — On November 29th 2022, patrol deputies with DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the Sylvania Community. Justin Wade Bass (26 of Henagar) was arrested on felony warrants by deputies. During an inventory of the vehicle a stolen firearm was recovered that...
Big Oak Ranch opens two new homes for girls
Big Oak Girls’ Ranch in Springville opened two newly built homes this week that will house six to eight girls in each, along with houseparents. Former University of Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle, president and CEO of Big Oak, thanked the donors who made it possible. The homes are named in their honor: the Mark and Liz Vorsatz Home and the Neugent-Mouron Home.
Arab man arrested in connection with stolen utility trailer
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested a man last week after recovering $15,000 in stolen property.
weisradio.com
18 Wheeler VS Jeep Collision Monday Morning
According to reports from the Fort Payne Police Department, a collision involving an 18 wheeler and a Jeep occurred just after 7:00 Monday morning on Glenn Boulevard. We’ll have additional information once the accident report has been completed.
Marshall County warns about scam pretending to be the sheriff’s office
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office (MSCO) is warning residents of a scam where people are impersonating its own employees.
wvtm13.com
Gadsden investigation leads to seized gaming machines, cash
GADSDEN, Ala. — A total of $13,000 and 108 gaming machines were seized, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton. This came after a two-week investigation after complaints from an East Gadsden neighborhood. The Etowah County Drug Unit found makeshift gambling halls in the area. Three of the five locations had previously been given "cease and desist" orders.
