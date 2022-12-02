Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Did the shine completely come off Belgium’s golden generation?
Romelu Lukaku couldn’t help but cry after the final whistle blew for Belgium’s final group stage game at the 2022 World Cup. Belgium was knocked out of the FIFA World Cup on Thursday after failing to defeat Croatia in a must-win game, and he missed a handful of golden chances to send Belgium into the knockout rounds.
SB Nation
International Magpie Roundup: Dec. 3
The World Cup arrived with six Magpies playing in the group stages: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson for England, Garang Kuol is with Australia, Fabian Schar is part of the Swiss team, and Bruno plays for Brazil. Of course, these being Newcastle players, all of them made it...
Football rumours: Manchester United gearing up for Cody Gakpo move
What the papers sayManchester United are reportedly set to make a move for PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo. According to The Sun, the Red Devils view the 23-year-old as an ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. PSV are also believed to be keen on the move, with the club looking to cash in on Gakpo’s brilliant form for the Netherlands at the World Cup.However, the Daily Mirror says PSV’s heightened price tag for Gakpo could be too much for United. It is speculated that the Dutch club want as much as £50m. Should that be too high a price, the Mirror...
SB Nation
Liverpool 2, West Ham 0: Woman of the Match
We finally got to see a deserved win for Liverpool Women as the team walked away with the full three points after defeating West Ham 2-0. Both Ceri Holland and Katie Stengel netted goals for the Reds today, but we saw strong defensive performances, too, especially from Rachael Laws who was instrumental in maintaining that clean sheet.
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Manchester United 5-0 Aston Villa
Manchester United Women moved top of the FA Women’s Super League table on Saturday with a strong 5-0 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford. It was important to stay strong after their dramatic late win against Arsenal at the Emirates in their last league outing, and they did just that with Ella Toone and Ona Batlle pulling the strings.
SB Nation
Hot Takes: Sunderland start December in the best possible fashion - how many points this month?
At half time on Saturday afternoon, as Sunderland headed for the dressing room after forty five minutes of physical interrogation by Millwall’s team of monsters, did any of the 37,000 home supporters envision that a 3-0 home victory would be the eventual outcome?. We’d been under some intense physical...
FOX Sports
Serbia vs. Switzerland Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Serbia and Switzerland faced off in their third matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Switzerland started off hot, as Xherdan Shaqiri took matters into his own hands and scored a goal in the 19th minute. However, Serbia was not intimidated and responded with two goals thanks to Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic. In the 44th minute, Breel Embolo found the back of the net to tie the game, 2-2. Early in the second half, Remo Freuler scored to give Switzerland the 3-2 victory.
NBC Sports
South Korea vs Portugal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link, videos
South Korea have a must-win Group H finale against Portugal, who have already made it through to the last 16 of the World Cup. Heung-min Son has struggled and South Korea have just one point on the board so far from their games against Uruguay and Ghana. Last time out they lost 3-2 to Ghana in excrutiating fashion after fighting back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2. Now more than ever, Son’s country needs him to deliver as he has failed to score or assist in the opening two games and looks extremely frustrated. South Korea must win to have a chance of reaching the last 16 ahead of Uruguay and Ghana.
Yardbarker
Liverpool eyeing move for Juventus star and could include Ibrahima Konate in swap deal
Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. Vlahovic signed for Juventus in January of this year from Fiorentina. The Serbian is one of the brightest young talents in world football and has scored six times in ten league games so far this season. Juventus are in...
BBC
Monday's gossip: Gakpo, Leao, Haaland, Kudus, Cunha, Felipe, Jesus
Manchester United are ready to move for Cody Gakpo in January as PSV Eindhoven are willing to sell the Netherlands striker, 23, following his impressive form at the World Cup. (Sun) However, United would have to pay £50m for Gakpo - double what PSV wanted in the summer - so...
SB Nation
WATCH: Jessie Fleming scores Chelsea’s sixth against Leicester, 6-0!
A brace from Jessie Fleming, as she does not miss a gift by Leicester’s defence to score Chelsea’s sixth goal of the day.
SB Nation
World Cup Group finales, Utopian football, and in-form Manchester United players w/Casey Evans
The Busby Babe World Cup podcast is back after the end of group stage play. Colin and Nathan are joined by Casey Evans to discuss England and USA, the perception of the Guardiol-ized Germany and Spain teams, and Manchester Untied players in good form at the tournament. Be sure to...
SB Nation
Denzel Dumfries honored by [rumored team name] links, but also honored to play for [current team]
After his star turn against the USA in their Round of 16 match on Saturday, Netherlands right back Denzel Dumfries had to field a couple question regarding transfer rumors, as someone remembered that the 26-year-old has been commonly linked with Chelsea (and others) over the past couple years, including over the summer.
SB Nation
World Cup Previews: Netherlands vs USA | Redemption on the Cards
The Group Stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially come to a close, and the knockout stages are upon us. First up is a battle between the United States and the Netherlands, two countries seeking to atone for their failure to quality for the 2018 World Cup. The...
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Grealish, Bellingham, Ronaldo, Gvardiol, Meunier, Asensio
Manchester City would be willing to sell their record signing Jack Grealish, 27, to fund the transfer of fellow England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Bellingham is also a target for Paris St-Germain. (Le10Sport - in French) Manchester United may be forced to sell Marcus Rashford...
SB Nation
Monday December 5th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Saudi And Qatari Investors Reportedly Team Up For Liverpool Bid
It has been a week of twists and turns with regards to news surrounding Liverpool’s potential search for new owners, with plenty of conflicting information abound. Just a week ago, the Daily Mail reported that FSG were entering talks with separate private consortiums from Saudi Arabia and Qatar for a full sale of the club. That news came just days after Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, the Saudi Arabia Minister of Sports, said the Saudi state was eager to back bids for Liverpool or Manchester United.
SB Nation
Everton Women fall to narrow defeat to Arsenal
Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen saw the positives from his side’s performance against Arsenal this weekend, despite the Blues going down 1-0 at Meadow Park. Vivianne Miedema’s first-half goal was enough to claim the WSL points, leaving the Toffees in eighth spot after eight games. Emily Ramsey was...
SB Nation
Everton News: Simms scores, Cunha linked, World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on Jordan Pickford and England’s quest for glory.
SB Nation
What’s new at the New Den?
Visiting Millwall’s Den - or New Den as it is technically called - for the first time filled with me some trepidation. It was 2018 on my 17th birthday, and a struggling Sunderland side were headed, through a snowstorm, to the capital to play the team “no one” likes.
Comments / 0