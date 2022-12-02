ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OMG Burger marks one-year anniversary of serving zabiha halal, organic eats in Spring

On Sept. 17, OMG Burger celebrated the one-year anniversary since opening its Spring-area location. (Courtesy OMG Burger) The one-year anniversary since OMG Burger opened its Spring location was celebrated Sept. 17. The organic and zabiha hala restaurant is located at 8854 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, and was the business’s third location to open. OMG Burger offers a menu of burgers with a variety of toppings, tacos, hot dogs, salads, wings, sandwiches, loaded fries and desserts. 832-761-7183. www.txomgburger.com.
2 Covert dealerships coming to Bee Cave in early 2023

Two new Covert storefronts will open at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive in the first quarter. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Two new storefronts, Covert Buick GMC and Covert Covert Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, are estimated to open Feb. 1 and March 15, respectively, at 16501 Sweetwater Village Drive, Austin. The new dealership, which also includes Covert Cadillac, is off Hwy. 71 west of Bee Cave at the intersection of Duke Covert Drive and Sweetwater Village Drive. Covert Cadillac was the first of the three dealership storefronts to open Nov. 1. Each storefront will include new and preowned inventory and a service center for repairs. 512-954-9300.
Best food trucks found around Austin

Residents of Austin are nowhere near newcomers to finding popular, yet delicious food trucks. Some food trucks around town have been there for years and many continue to create menu options that turn out to be just what their customers want to eat. I have lived in Austin for 12...
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
10 Fun Things to do in Austin this week of December 5, 2022 include How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Christmas at the Caverns, and more!

Our top choices for things to do in Austin this Week of December 5, 2022, include How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Christmas at the Caverns, 58th Annual Austin Trail of Lights, and more! Austin is now among the fastest-growing metroplexes in the US! Keeping up with the growth, luckily, there’s plenty going on in Austin all days of the week.
Driver dies after hitting tree in backyard of Central Austin home

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police say a woman died after hitting a tree in the backyard of a house in Central Austin. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 in the 500 block of East 51st Street. The driver, Courtney Lopez, died at the scene, and a...
FOX 7 Weekend: Austin Trail of Lights, Buda Fest, Light up the Lake, and more

Looking for a fun way to ring in the holiday season? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has your look at events happening across Central Texas, including the 42nd annual Buda Fest, the Community First Village of Lights and Holiday Market in East Austin, Light Up the Lake at Old Settlers Park, the Downtown Austin Alliance's annual tree lighting, holiday stroll and sing along, and the 11th annual Trail of Lights Fun Run.
Why is it so hard to see lines on Austin roads at night?

North Austinite Jennifer Thall gripped the steering wheel of her Toyota Corolla while driving to pick up some free houseplants in the Copperfield neighborhood one night. The lane lines on the asphalt seemed to vanish in front of her. “There’s a lot of places in Austin that the lane lines...
10 cities where millennials are moving – and 10 they are leaving

Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases […]
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?

Michael Dell became a doctor, although his love was for computers. His parents wanted Michael to be involved in the medical field, but he always found his passion in computer science. Mr. Dell soon earned a profit that was worth $15.4 billion.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday night. The accident occurred at 5014 Martin Avenue just before 9 p.m. According to the officials, a vehicle had crashed into a fence. One of the victims had been pinned in the vehicle and had to be extracted. They were later pronounced dead at the scene.
