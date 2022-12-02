NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program. The company is authorized to repurchase up to $300 million in shares of its Class A common stock, either in the open market, through privately negotiated transactions, through accelerated share repurchases or through the use of trading plans, each in accordance with applicable securities laws and other restrictions. The manner, timing and amount of any purchase will be based on an evaluation of market conditions, stock price and other factors. The program has no termination date, may be suspended or discontinued at any time and does not obligate the company to acquire any amount of Class A common stock. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005222/en/ Tradeweb CFO Sara Furber (Photo: Business Wire)

