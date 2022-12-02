DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Hemp and Fava Bean growers as well as those interested in growing the crops will meet this week in Detroit Lakes. HPS Food & Ingredients, the largest privately owned Canadian bulk hempseed ingredient supplier and Verve Seeds, a company specializing in hemp breeding, field testing, and certified seed sales of elite hemp varieties will be hosting an informational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 2-4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes on growing Hemp and Fava Beens as well as the Hemp Grain and Hemp Fiber markets.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO