lakesarearadio.net
Another Round of Winter Weather Expected Tuesday into Wednesday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Another round of winter weather is expected across the region, Tuesday into Wednesday. The National Weather Service says an upper level system will move east through the area Tuesday giving a period of snow starting late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. Most areas will get an inch, with the chances for higher amounts of 2 inches to possibly as high as 5 inches.
lakesarearadio.net
Shania Twain Adds FARGODOME Show To 2023 Tour
FARGO, ND (KDLM) -Five-time Grammy Award-winning music star Shania Twain has announced that she will be adding more dates to the fall leg of her 2023 Queen of Me Tour, which includes a stop at the FargoDome on November 5. Twain added 19 additional shows next fall following high demand for tickets.
lakesarearadio.net
Lack of Bus Drivers Forcing Lake Park Audubon School District to Cancel Routes and Extracurricular Activities
LAKE PARK (KDLM) – The Lake Park Audubon School District says they’re in drastic need of bus drivers. Lake Park Audubon has had to cancel routes and extracurricular activities due to lack of bus drivers multiple times this year. “When our bus drivers are ill, we have no substitute drivers to cover for them,” said the District.
lakesarearadio.net
Informational Meeting to be held in Detroit Lakes on Growing Hemp this Week
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Hemp and Fava Bean growers as well as those interested in growing the crops will meet this week in Detroit Lakes. HPS Food & Ingredients, the largest privately owned Canadian bulk hempseed ingredient supplier and Verve Seeds, a company specializing in hemp breeding, field testing, and certified seed sales of elite hemp varieties will be hosting an informational meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 2-4 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes on growing Hemp and Fava Beens as well as the Hemp Grain and Hemp Fiber markets.
