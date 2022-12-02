Read full article on original website
Related
themarketperiodical.com
AAVE token price analysis: AAVE token price gets ready for a big move.
The AAVE token price is trading near the demand zone, on a daily time frame. The token price is forming a symmetrical triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of AAVE/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.003789 with an increase of 0.38% in the past 24 hours.
themarketperiodical.com
BITCOIN CASH coin price analysis: BCH coin price forms bearish chart pattern.
The BCH coin price is trading near the demand zone on a daily time frame, after the strong bearish rally in the past week. The coin price is forming a descending triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of BCH/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00650...
astaga.com
ApeCoin (APE/USD) hits resistance after a weekly surge
ApeCoin has returned 18% in per week. The launch of an NFT market and anticipated staking function is boosting the token. Additional recoveries will rely upon whether or not a breakout will happen at $4.2. ApeCoin (APE/USD) has risen by double digits prior to now few days. As of press...
themarketperiodical.com
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Doge retrieves its momentum with 20 EMA support.
Dogecoin is now looking to retest the highs of $0.12700. The bears are trapped now because of the short covering in the price. Doge recovered 46% in the last 7 trading sessions regaining momentum. The higher high and lows formation makes the bulls boost their muscles back. Doge trades in the rising channel, and the price trades above the significant moving averages.
u.today
Dogecoin's (DOGE) Profitability Remains Above 62% Despite Price Reversal
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
msn.com
Dow ends over 700 points higher to exit bear market after Powell signals smaller interest-rate hikes ahead
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising over 700 points to technically exit a bear market, after Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said the central bank’s pace of interest-rate increases can slow as soon as its December meeting. How stocks traded. The Dow...
kitco.com
Back to the futures, gold and silver futures!
Precious metals traders flocked back into gold and silver futures today as the metals exhibited a stellar response to changes in the aggressiveness of the Fed's monetary policy.Market participants continue to react to Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Traders continue to focus on his remarks to slow the pace of upcoming rate hikes.
The stock market will fall 25% when the looming US recession hits in mid-2023, Deutsche Bank says
Major stock markets will plunge 25% when a looming recession hits next year, Deutsche Bank says. Analysts also see earnings per share among S&P 500 companies falling to $195 in 2023 from $222 in 2022. After the Fed's rate hikes, the investment bank expects markets to recover by year-end 2023.
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
Oil prices may hit $110 a barrel in 2023 but Russia risk could 'turbocharge' them even higher, BofA says
Brent crude could climb as high as $110 per barrel in 2023, according to Bank of America. Analysts wrote in a note on Thursday that a price cap on Russian oil remains an upside risk. The note outlines other key risks, including OPEC members like Iraq and Libya. Brent crude...
kitco.com
Solid price pressure on gold, silver after stronger U.S. jobs report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Friday, in the immediate aftermath of a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report that also had some higher inflation implications. Overnight, gold hit a 3.5-month high and silver a six-month high. February gold was last down $21.70 at $1,794.30 and March silver was down $0.30 at $22.51.
kitco.com
Solid Price gains for gold, silver following Dovish Powell
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, with silver scoring a six-month high. A dovish lean by the U.S. central bank is fueling the metals markets bulls today. February gold was last up $37.80 at $1,797.80 and March silver was up $0.614 at $22.395.
NEWSBTC
U.S. Economic Data Foils Bitcoin Bulls’ Rally Attempt To Retake $17,000
Bitcoin is retracing and might be at the end of the short-term bullish momentum; the macroeconomic data might have shifted once again against it. The cryptocurrency saw profits after weeks of trending to the downside, but the rally is losing steam. The number one crypto by market cap is moving...
Benzinga
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
cryptopotato.com
Sales of Bitcoin Mining Rigs in Russia Surge in Q4: Report
Russian crypto miners are piling up ASIC crypto mining rigs, owing to cheaper electricity costs. A new report by Kommersant revealed that sales of Bitcoin mining machines in the country surged rapidly in the fourth quarter, a trend backed by a resurgence of demand, despite the chaotic price action of the crypto-asset.
US News and World Report
European Markets Slip, China Eases Pandemic Measures
LONDON (Reuters) - European stock indexes were mostly lower on Monday, finding little support from an easing of China's domestic pandemic restrictions, after market sentiment was dampened by U.S. jobs data on Friday that raised fears of persistent inflation. Asian shares had been boosted early on Monday by hopes that...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin back above US$17,000, Ether gains along with other top 10 crypto
Bitcoin traded above US$17,000 Monday morning in Asia, with all the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market cap gaining ground. Investors see inflation fears easing in the U.S., the world’s biggest economy, while China has started to relax Covid-19 restrictions in many cities, raising expectations the world’s second-biggest economy will get back on the growth track after GDP slowed this year to around 3% from a target of 5.5%.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Dec. 5, 2022
WTI crude oil is trending lower on its short-term time frame, forming a descending channel with its lower highs and lower lows. Price is in the middle of a correction to the mid-channel area of interest. This lines up with the 38.2% Fib at the $81.45 per barrel mark and...
kitco.com
Gold price powers to 3.5-mo. High, more upside likely
(Kitco News) -The gold and silver market bulls have hit the accelerator in the wake of a dovish lean on U.S. monetary policy by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in comments delivered Wednesday afternoon. February gold futures this morning hit a 3.5-month high of $1,814.50 as of this writing. March...
Comments / 0