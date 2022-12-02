Read full article on original website
UnityPoint: Appointments now required for urgent care locations in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint urgent care locations in central Iowa are now asking all patients to reserve a time online instead of just walking in for service starting Dec. 5, according to a press release. This is due to an increased number of respiratory infections like the flu,...
Des Moines Area Urgent-Care Patients Asked To Reserve Time Slot
(Des Moines, IA) -- A surge in respiratory cases is prompting a change at Unity Point's central Iowa walk-in clinics. Starting today (Monday), Unity Point is asking patients to reserve a time online before going to an Urgent Care or Express location. Unity Point says doing so will reduce patient wait time, and help guarantee patients will be able to see a provider.
Child Fighting Cancer in Marshalltown
Ellie Stanley has had 5 rounds of chemotherapy already in her short 11 months of life. This has been life for the Stanley family since Ellie was born Dec 31, 2021, shortly after they found out she had a rare form of cancer called neuroblastoma. Their “happy go lucky girl” began screaming, crying and not acting like herself about 5 ½ months ago. At first, they believed it had something to do with bowel movements and constipation, but an MRI over two months later revealed the unfortunate diagnosis. The doctors have praised the parents for catching the cancer so early, but Tom and Bobbie knew something was wrong when Ellie was struggling to use her left leg. The American Legion Riders held an event Friday to help raise money for a veterans family. A Gofundme page called “Cancer Treatments for Ellie Sue” has been established at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ellie-sue-cancer-treatment, and Bobbie Slaney also has a donation account at MEMBERS1ST Credit Union.
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
A social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges are pending. (Photo by the Iowa Capital Dispatch) An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against...
Ankeny social worker charged with giving 15-year-old patient marijuana
ANKENY, Iowa — An Iowa social worker accused of giving a 15-year-old patient marijuana during a session has been arrested and charged, according to Polk County court documents. 41-year-old Benjamin Skeers, who works at LifeWorks in Ankeny, is facing one count of drug distribution to a person under the...
There goes another perfectly good cornfield
Like many small communities in Iowa, my hometown of Huxley is surrounded on all four sides by farmland. Recently, as I was heading out on Highway 69 to go to work in Des Moines, something caught my eye in the middle of a field on the south edge of town: a convoy of pickups and […] The post There goes another perfectly good cornfield appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Auditor rules: No evidence Iowa leader doesn’t live where he claims
DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald ruled Monday that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver lives with his family in Ankeny rather than an apartment in Grimes. Whitver, a Republican, has served in the Iowa Senate since 2011. Redistricting–which occurs every ten years using population data […]
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Iowa sheriff injured in bathroom fall gets $40k settlement
Polk County Sheriff Kevin Schneider received a $40,000 workers' compensation settlement approved by supervisors last month.He was permanently injured after he fell in a bathroom while on a business trip, according to documents obtained last week by Axios.Details: Schneider injured his right leg and ankle in October 2019, according to documents he filed with the Iowa Workers' Compensation Commission.Of note: Schneider also received workers' comp benefits for an arm injury in 1995, according to state records.He declined to comment when contacted last week by Axios.
Pilot dies in southwest Iowa plane crash
DES MOINES, Neb. (WOWT) - A pilot was killed after his plane hit a power line while taking off from an Iowa airport on Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Safety told 6 News that the Ercoupe aircraft took off at 12:38 p.m. from Corning Municipal Airport in Adams County — about halfway between Des Moines and Omaha.
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
Fareway Finalizes Plans for New Build in Iowa Mixed-Use Development
Fareway Stores Inc. has finalized plans to construct an approximately 24,000-square-foot store at the northeast corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive in Norwalk, Iowa. Construction is planned to begin in spring 2023, with a tentative opening in early 2024. The existing Norwalk Fareway store located at 1711 Sunset Drive will close upon new store opening.
Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Polk County supervisors hire attorney in extortion case
Polk County will pay $365 an hour to defend against extortion, libel and wrongful termination allegations made against four supervisors, documents obtained last week by Axios show.The lawsuit was filed last year by former HR director Jim Nahas.Catch up fast: Nahas was fired in 2021 over his handling of a sexual harassment allegation against Matt McCoy, the only supervisor not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.An investigation into the matter was politically motivated, Nahas alleges.Driving the news: McCoy's pending legal request to join the lawsuit has resulted in the Polk County attorney's office deciding it is in the best interest to hire outside counsel should the case proceed to trial.Supervisors agreed last week to hire attorney Michele Brott of the Dentons Davis Brown law firm for the job.Meanwhile, in November, supervisors hired another attorney at $340 an hour to defend the county in a separate lawsuit linked with the sexual harassment allegations against McCoy.An attorney for McCoy also asked a judge to order the county to provide him with legal representation in the case — costs McCoy is currently covering himself.
Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize
There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
Woman hospitalized after Waterloo assault has died
WATERLOO --- The Waterloo woman who was knocked unconscious during an alleged domestic assault last week has died. Rebecca Taylor, also known as Rebecca Todd, was taken a hospital after police found her with a head injury on Wednesday. She never regained consciousness and died Saturday, according to friends and relatives. She was 39.
