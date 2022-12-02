Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Tuesday afternoon to be warm and muggy
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Southerly winds will bring warm and moist air into an already humid Middle Georgia Tuesday afternoon. There was plenty of fog around Middle Georgia to begin our Tuesday, however it was not quite enough for the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a Dense Fog Advisory. Aside from the fog it was rather warm with most spots in the upper 50s and lower 60s to kick off the day. There were also a few small showers, however they were pretty short lived. We will have some spotty shower chances today until about lunchtime. After that conditions should begin to clear out a bit.
41nbc.com
Gloomy weather begins the first full week of December
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloudy and muggy conditions along with some showers will hang around Middle Georgia the next couple of days. We had plenty of clouds and humidity around Middle Georgia this morning, however there was very little rain. It was rather warm – many spots were in the mid to upper 50s to kick things off – and some areas even had some patchy fog. As the morning hours have gone on we have still seen little rain in Middle Georgia. The northeastern counties have seen the most so far, and they likely will see the most throughout the day. The northern half of Middle Georgia in general will see more rain today than the southern half. The rain will be light to moderate, and thunderstorm activity is not anticipated.
41nbc.com
Warm air moves in Tuesday
Clouds and rain have be hanging around Middle Georgia for much of the day, but warm and dry weather is on the way. A warm front is pushing north this evening that will help to get us back in the 70s for the rest of the week. A few showers...
