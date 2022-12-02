ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Tuesday afternoon to be warm and muggy

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Southerly winds will bring warm and moist air into an already humid Middle Georgia Tuesday afternoon. There was plenty of fog around Middle Georgia to begin our Tuesday, however it was not quite enough for the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a Dense Fog Advisory. Aside from the fog it was rather warm with most spots in the upper 50s and lower 60s to kick off the day. There were also a few small showers, however they were pretty short lived. We will have some spotty shower chances today until about lunchtime. After that conditions should begin to clear out a bit.
Gloomy weather begins the first full week of December

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloudy and muggy conditions along with some showers will hang around Middle Georgia the next couple of days. We had plenty of clouds and humidity around Middle Georgia this morning, however there was very little rain. It was rather warm – many spots were in the mid to upper 50s to kick things off – and some areas even had some patchy fog. As the morning hours have gone on we have still seen little rain in Middle Georgia. The northeastern counties have seen the most so far, and they likely will see the most throughout the day. The northern half of Middle Georgia in general will see more rain today than the southern half. The rain will be light to moderate, and thunderstorm activity is not anticipated.
Warm air moves in Tuesday

Clouds and rain have be hanging around Middle Georgia for much of the day, but warm and dry weather is on the way. A warm front is pushing north this evening that will help to get us back in the 70s for the rest of the week. A few showers...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Georgia

The Peach State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Towns County, you might just want to visit.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
Holiday Train Rides Around Georgia from Explore Georgia

There are so many fun holiday adventures to be had around the peach state. Explore Georgia has shared their list of 8 Holiday Train Rides Around Georgia. Blue Ridge Scenic Railway – Take a ride through the mountains, alongside the winding Toccoa River, and visit with Santa. Atlanta Botanical...
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why

This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting

When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
