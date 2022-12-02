Read full article on original website
Credit Suisse dangles sweetened rates to rebuild depleted assets
Credit Suisse Group bankers are trying to entice rich clients with higher-yield notes and bonus deposit rates in a bid to quickly recoup as much as possible of the almost $90 billion recently pulled from the bank. The head of the Swiss lender's wealth unit, Francesco de Ferrari, is mobilizing...
Wall Street goes risk off as bank CEOs sound alarm
Stocks slumped amid gloomy economic warnings from bank chiefs at a time when concerns about the impacts of Federal Reserve policy on growth and corporate earnings are running rampant. A rout in tech giants like Apple and Microsoft weighed heavily on the market, with the Nasdaq 100 down 2% and...
Toll Brothers 4Q, consumer borrowing, producer prices
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Wall Street expects that Toll Brothers closed out its last fiscal year with another solid quarter. Analysts predict the luxury homebuilder will report Tuesday that its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue increased compared to the...
BYD has Tesla in its sights after a year of runaway growth
Covid lockdowns, supply chain woes and power shortages hampering China's auto industry haven't been enough to halt BYD's relentless advance to dominate the world's biggest electric-vehicle market. Now, it has Elon Musk's Tesla in its sights. The Berkshire Hathaway-backed automaker will enter 2023 on a roll, with record vehicle sales,...
U.N. says new biodiversity credits can succeed where carbon offsets failed
The United Nations is backing biodiversity credits as a way to boost conservation financing, but critics warn the new financial instrument may give companies another tool to burnish green credentials without changing the way they do business. The research published Monday by the United Nations Development Programme and the International Institute for Environment and Development, a U.K.-based think tank, comes as negotiators gather at the U.N.'s flagship biodiversity summit in Montreal with the hope of finalizing a global agreement to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030.
Airbus cuts full-year delivery target amid supply woes
Airbus abandoned its delivery target for this year after supply-chain disruptions ripping through the industry proved too severe to overcome for the world's biggest planemaker. The European manufacturer moved away from a goal to hand over 700 planes, while saying that it won't fall "materially short" of the guidance. As...
Shein to spend $15 million on factories after labor abuse claims
Fast-fashion giant Shein will spend $15 million upgrading hundreds of factories after an investigation found that two of its suppliers' warehouses are flaunting local working-hour regulations. The Chinese retailer will spend the money over the next three to four years, Shein said Monday. The move is in response to allegations...
No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market. The decision...
Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
NRG's Vivint deal puts U.S. power producer on home-automation path
NRG Energy's $2.8 billion takeover of Vivint Smart Home Inc. underscores just how keen one of the largest U.S. power generators is to glean business from inside American homes. The Houston-based company will go deeper into households by offering Internet-driven technologies for thermostats, locks, lighting and other devices, moving beyond...
MongoDB: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ MongoDB Inc. (MDB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $84.8 million in its fiscal third quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 23 cents per share. The results surpassed...
