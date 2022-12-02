Angela Hill is fresh off a victory, and she already has a return in mind. The former Invicta FC champion is coming off a dominant decision win over Emily Ducote (12-7 MMA, 1-1 UFC) at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 42 in Orlando, Fla. Hill (15-12 MMA, 10-12 UFC), who’s now on a two-fight winning streak, is looking to keep the momentum going and book a return against fellow veteran Karolina Kowalkiewicz.

