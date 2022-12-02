Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Video: Does Henry Cejudo deserve to return straight into UFC title fight vs. Aljamain Sterling?
All signs point to Henry Cejudo coming out of retirement and walking straight into a title shot after UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling said last week “it’s the fight that’s gonna happen next.”. Sterling originally didn’t show much interest in a matchup with Cejudo, saying it didn’t...
Centre Daily
Angela Hill wants March return vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz: ‘I’d love that fight’
Angela Hill is fresh off a victory, and she already has a return in mind. The former Invicta FC champion is coming off a dominant decision win over Emily Ducote (12-7 MMA, 1-1 UFC) at Saturday’s UFC on ESPN 42 in Orlando, Fla. Hill (15-12 MMA, 10-12 UFC), who’s now on a two-fight winning streak, is looking to keep the momentum going and book a return against fellow veteran Karolina Kowalkiewicz.
Mills Lane, who refereed Tyson-Holyfield 'Bite Fight' and more than 100 other boxing title fights, dies at 85
Mills Lane, the third man in the ring for more than 100 championship boxing matches, has died, according to officials in Nevada.
Comments / 0