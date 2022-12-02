ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

103.5 KISSFM

$1.9M Boise Bench Home For Sale Is the Epitome of the ’90s

Yo wazzzup, home skillet?! FYI, this article is stacked with hyperlinks to all things '90s! Click on any one of 'em for a blast from your '90s past!. The final decade of the last Millennium has people reminiscing and partying like it's 1999. From music and movies, to fashion and pop culture, 2022 is rife with hella cool '90s nostalgia with no signs of stopping.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Hearts Captured By This Deaf, Blind Dog Up For Adoption

If one thing is for certain, it is that Boise residents and folks all across the Treasure Valley for that matter, absolutely LOVE their pets. Go anywhere during any time of the year and you'll spot runners, hikers--and even DRINKERS with their pets. While scrolling through social media last night,...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

The Most Awkward Presents Received by People in Boise

Christmas is the most magical time of the year and is the season of joy, holiday parties, and yes, presents. I've always been fascinated by how many areas of life we focus on when it comes to gifts. You think about getting presents for family, friends, people you work with, and maybe those individuals who have been kind to you throughout the year.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Is Taylor Swift Is Taking Over The Great State Of Idaho?

Taylor Swift is arguably the most recognizable celebrity on the planet. The world was captivated by her when she broke through as a young country artist and now she runs the world as a global icon. No, seriously - Taylor Swift rules the planet and I wouldn't even consider myself a "Swifty." I actually wish I could say that she doesn't rule the planet but proof of her reach is taking place right here in our backyard, in the Treasure Valley.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Real Tree Or Fake Tree – Where Boise Stands

As Thanksgiving season comes to a close, and the holidays come upon us, that means it's time to decide how you're going to fill your home with happy tidings: Will you be putting up a real tree, or an artificial tree?. It's a tale as old as time. Do you...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

What Are The Chances of Boise Having a White Christmas in 2022?

In 2022, Boise's first measurable snowfall showed up ahead of schedule. If you were giddy about it, you're probably dreaming of a white Christmas. Will it happen this year?. When you look at the snowfall records the National Weather Service has kept for Boise since, 1899, the first measurable snowfall normally happens around November 22. This year, we'd already seen 1.7" of snow by then. By the end of the November, Boise experienced a total of 3.2" of snowfall.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise’s Polar Bear Challenge to Celebrate Larry Gebert Legacy

It's back this winter and will be celebrating 20 years of charity in the Treasure Valley: Boise's 'Polar Bear Challenge'!. Every year, the bravest, the boldest, and the coldest show up to Lucky Peak for what is by far, the coldest few minutes of their entire year. On a countdown from 10 seconds, hundreds of Polar Bear Challengers run into the marina at Lucky Peak, take a cold dip, and run right back out to their towels, heated blankets, or frankly: their cars!
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Stunning Eagle Home With Jaw Dropping Amenities For Sale [Photos]

The realtor said it best when she said "resort-like waterfront setting" this home is stunning! The home is listed for $3,300,000. The house has been on the market since May 2022 and was listed for just over $4 million, and has had price drops ever since. Is it simply because it's a hefty price tag? There's no doubt about it it's a lot of money.
EAGLE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Gas Prices Going Down In Idaho. Who Should We Thank?

Since the pandemic, gas prices have soared pretty much around the globe. We've been yelling and pointing fingers since 2020, and maybe it actually accomplished something!. Gas prices in Boise have fallen almost 20 cents per gallon in the past seven days, which puts us right around $3.94 per gallon on average. The lowest price as of late around the state of Idaho was $3.25 per gallon, and almost $5.00 per gallon at the priciest.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Remarkable Map Shows You All of Boise’s Best Christmas Lights

There aren’t many cities in the United States that have a website dedicated to Christmas lights as detailed as the one that was born right here in Eagle!. If you stumbled across this article, we’re going to assume that you’re someone who just adores everything about Christmas. The night light parades, ice skating at Indian Creek’s ice ribbon, waltzing through the Festival of Trees…and going to see Christmas lights! The Boise Christmas Lights map and website make that last one a breeze!
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise’s Bogus Basin Returns Celebrating 80 Years [photos]

Idaho is a state blessed with world-class ski resorts. Compared to other states, you don't have to travel far to get that out-of-this-world ski experience. Every Idahoan may have their favorite: Tamarack, Sun Valley, Brundage, or any others. In the Treasure Valley, great skiing at an affordable price is just up the mountain at Bogus Basin.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Must See Mediterranean Masterpiece Mansion in Eagle Idaho

Every state has a fair share of beautiful homes but there is something special about Idaho and its wide array of inspired architecture, lifestyles and unique character structures and houses. I came across this incredible mansion in Eagle with its own Mediterranean style and flair. Just up the road from...
EAGLE, ID
Boise, ID

103.5 KISSFM

Boise, ID
