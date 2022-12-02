Man uses Snapchat to solicit underaged girls for explicit photos and sex

Collier County, FL - A Southwest Florida man was arrested after using Snapchat to contact underage girls for sex.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office arrested Jorge Tinoco Garcia after Garcia admitted to sending nude pictures to underage girls and meeting them for sex.

An investigation into Garcia began when Snapchat sent a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after Garcia shared an illicit image on their site.

Snapchat told authorities Garcia wanted to travel and meet a minor for sex.

The tip was forwarded to the Collier County Sheriff's Office who questioned Garcia.

Garcia admitted to investigators that he had nude photos of underage girls on his phone, but recently deleted them.

Garcia also confessed that he had agreed to meet three underaged girls for sex and traveled to Marco Island, knowing the girls were between the ages of 13 and 15.

The 23-year-old told deputies the girls “snuck” out of their homes to meet with him, and that he'd drive them to the closest secluded area for sex.

A search of Garcia's Snapchat revealed multiple files of sexual content, including minors ages 8 to 16.

Garcia was arrested on 6 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of soliciting a child to commit any illegal act, and one count of intent to promote child pornography.