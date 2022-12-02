Read full article on original website
Related
Kansas town’s library lease renewed after months of debate about LGBTQ content
ST. MARYS — The Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library’s lease is safe for another year, following community uproar and legal pressure from the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas. The Saint Marys City Commission voted to extend the lease, without restrictions, during a meeting Tuesday night. The lease renewal was up for debate because the library […] The post Kansas town’s library lease renewed after months of debate about LGBTQ content appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
This article was originally published on The Conversation. For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation's legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few...
