Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Majority of Portuguese Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo Benched: Survey
You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent season on the football pitch is continuing its downward trend. Ahead of Portugal’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a survey conducted by Portuguese...
Underdog Morocco Sends Spain Packing After Disastrous Penalty Shootout
Morocco is through to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history after knocking out favorites Spain in a penalty shootout. Spain easily dominated possession but the game remained locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes of regular play and 30 minutes of extra time. But all of that was undone when Spain choked in a penalty shootout, somehow missing all three of their first penalty kicks. The first was hit into the crossbar by Pablo Sarabia, but the second two from Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets were saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Morocco was on target for their first three, sending the world’s 22nd-ranked team into the final eight of the competition. Morroco is the first ever Arab nation to reach the quarterfinals.Read more at The Daily Beast.
FIFA reach decision on France appeal over disallowed Antoine Griezmann goal
France's World Cup defeat to Tunisia will stand after FIFA rejected an appeal from the FFF to change the result.
NBC Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo Benched Ahead of World Cup Match vs. Switzerland
Portugal will not start forward Cristiano Ronaldo in its pivotal World Cup match against Switzerland on Tuesday. Ronaldo, who has butted heads with manager Fernando Santos in Qatar, is believed to be available off the bench for the Portuguese attack in the match against Switzerland. Portugal’s starting lineup against Switzerland...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
FOX Sports
Former USMNT players on Gregg Berhalter's status: 'I like to have fresh blood'
In 2018, the United States Soccer Federation named Gregg Berhalter the head coach of the U.S. men's national team. In the four years since, Berhalter has led the USMNT to two CONCACAF titles — Nations League and Gold Cup — and, his most significant achievement to date, World Cup qualification.
Uruguay star facing 15-match suspension after Ghana defeat
Jose Gimenez is potentially facing a large ban for his behaviour in Uruguay's 2-0 win over Ghana at the 2022 World Cup.
Soccer-Swiss need something special to send Portugal home, Shaqiri says
DOHA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Xherdan Shaqiri believes Switzerland have all the tools they need to make it to the World Cup quarter-finals, but they will need to work together if they are to beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the last 16 on Tuesday.
France 24
Forty years after Falklands War, wounds still run deep
Located in a far-flung corner of the south Atlantic, the Islas Malvinas, or Falkland Islands, are at the heart of an age-old rift between Argentina and the UK. Back in 1982, this escalated into a ten-week war between the two countries. Four decades on, Argentina's defeat against the British remains a gaping wound for the South American nation. More than eight out of ten Argentinians say their government should continue to claim sovereignty over the islands. FRANCE 24's Éléonore Vanel, Nicolas Flon and Flavian Charuel report.
brytfmonline.com
Qatar begins dismantling Stadium 974 – World Cup 2022
This Tuesday, the dismantling of Estádio 974 began, the day after it hosted the seventh and final match of the 2022 World Cup, to make room for green and recreational areas. Brazil’s 4-1 victory over South Korea, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup, was the last match at the stadium that hosted six other matches in the competition, including Portugal’s first match against Ghana, 3-2, on November 24. , for the H group.
English Soccer Club Evicted from Stadium
A club in England’s second-highest level of professional soccer no longer has a home. Coventry City FC has received an eviction notice from the new owners of Coventry Building Society Arena, which has been the team’s home since 2005. The Sky Blues, members of the English Football League Championship, were asked to leave after it refused a “less favorable” lease offer from Frasers Group.
Comments / 0