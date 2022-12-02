Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Claire Curzan, Lina Sculti Earn Pac-12 Women’s Monthly Swim & Dive Honors
Courtesy: Pac-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE MONTH (November 2022): Claire Curzan, Fr., Stanford (Cary, N.C.) Placed first in all but one individual event she competed in at the NC State/GAC Invitational (Nov. 17-19). Swam three relay meet records in the 200 medley relay (1:35.94) earning second overall, 800 free...
swimswam.com
Ohio Expands High School State Swimming & Diving Qualifiers to 32 Per Event
Hudson Williams, a member of the US team for Junior Pan Pacs, is the defending Ohio Division I State Champion in the 50 free. Archive photo via Jon Reiter. The Ohio High School Athletics Association (OHSAA) has expanded the number of State Championship qualifiers in individual events from 24 to 32 for the upcoming high school championship meets. Relays will remain at 24 qualifiers.
swimswam.com
Vermont’s Jackie House, UMBC’s Oliver Gassmann Named America East Swimmers of the Week
BOSTON – A weekend of dominant performances for Binghamton, Bryant, and UMBC as they all earned first place finishes in their meets. UMBC competed in the ECAC Championships where the men’s team won their second-straight title while the women’s team finished second out of 18 teams. UNH...
swimswam.com
St. Bonaventure Combines For 20 Event Wins In Sweep of Canisius College
SCY (25 yards) ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. – Sophomores Silvana Cabrera and Ellie Kraus each secured two event victories to help the St. Bonaventure University women’s swimming and diving team to a 159-82 win over Canisius Saturday afternoon. The Bonnies notched a total of 11 event victories Saturday afternoon.
