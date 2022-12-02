ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claire Curzan, Lina Sculti Earn Pac-12 Women’s Monthly Swim & Dive Honors

Courtesy: Pac-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE MONTH (November 2022): Claire Curzan, Fr., Stanford (Cary, N.C.) Placed first in all but one individual event she competed in at the NC State/GAC Invitational (Nov. 17-19). Swam three relay meet records in the 200 medley relay (1:35.94) earning second overall, 800 free...
Ohio Expands High School State Swimming & Diving Qualifiers to 32 Per Event

Hudson Williams, a member of the US team for Junior Pan Pacs, is the defending Ohio Division I State Champion in the 50 free. Archive photo via Jon Reiter. The Ohio High School Athletics Association (OHSAA) has expanded the number of State Championship qualifiers in individual events from 24 to 32 for the upcoming high school championship meets. Relays will remain at 24 qualifiers.
