Hudson Williams, a member of the US team for Junior Pan Pacs, is the defending Ohio Division I State Champion in the 50 free. Archive photo via Jon Reiter. The Ohio High School Athletics Association (OHSAA) has expanded the number of State Championship qualifiers in individual events from 24 to 32 for the upcoming high school championship meets. Relays will remain at 24 qualifiers.

OHIO STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO