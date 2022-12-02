New photoacoustic microscopy technique achieves depth of field nearly 14 times greater than previous technology

Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Researchers adapt a Nobel Prize-winning method to design new, ultra-powerful X-ray systems
If scientists want to push the boundaries of, say, an X-ray laser, they may need to create some new technology. But occasionally there's no need to reinvent the wheel. Instead, scientists simply come up with a new way to use it. Now, researchers at the Department of Energy's SLAC National...
The Next Web
European MRI study provides experimental evidence indicating our brains are quantum
We’ve long suspected the human brain is a quantum computer but we’ve never had any actual evidence to back this theory up. That is, until now. A pair of researchers from Trinity College in Dublin and the Polish Academy of Sciences in Warsaw recently published what may turn out to be landmark research in the quest to understand the human brain, consciousness, and the physical nature of the universe itself.
Phys.org
2-billion-year-old enzyme reconstructed: Detective work by molecular biologists and bioinformatics researchers
Researchers at Leipzig University have solved a puzzle in the evolution of bacterial enzymes. By reconstructing a candidate for a special RNA polymerase as it existed about 2 billion years ago, they were able to explain a hitherto puzzling property of corresponding modern enzymes. Unlike their ancestors, they do not...
MIT engineers' record-breaking information system is 1,000 times faster than traditional method
In groundbreaking news, MIT announced on November 30 that engineers at the Lincoln Laboratory had broken the record for the fastest laser link from space with its TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD) system. The TBIRD payload, launched into orbit in May 2022, has sent down data at a speed of up...
Phys.org
New chip-scale laser isolator opens new research avenues in photonics
Lasers are transformational devices, but one technical challenge prevents them from being even more so. The light they emit can reflect back into the laser itself and destabilize or even disable it. At real-world scales, this challenge is solved by bulky devices that use magnetism to block the harmful reflections. At chip scale, however, where engineers hope lasers will one day transform computer circuitry, effective isolators have proved elusive.
msn.com
Scientists May Have Found Something Massive Living Under Antarctica
Scientists May Have Found , Something Massive Living Under Antarctica. The new study was published on Nov. 17 in 'Frontiers.'. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. Researchers say they've discovered a living world beneath the ice in Antarctica that may span 5 million square kilometers. BGR.com reports that for years, scientists have studied algae that is present in the summer in Antarctica, thinking that was the only time it emerged. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. But the new study suggests a large amount of these algae live under the ice even in the most extreme conditions. This discovery challenges what we know about the continent, as it has been long believed that nothing could survive under the icy surface. It's also strange considering that algae and plankton need sunlight for photosynthesis. . The current theory is that the algae acquires enough sunlight to sustain itself via holes in the ice. Scientists think that with further research, more organisms may be discovered living under Antarctica. As ice shelves continue to melt due to climate change, there's no telling what may eventually be found.
A 1973 computer that made chillingly accurate apocalyptic predictions claims ‘civilization could cease to exist by 2050’
A computer from 1973 accurately predicted an apocalypse and showed that the civilization we know might cease to exist by 2050. Professors at MIT University made a strangely precise model to predict how human civilization would be by 2060, and their findings are accurate! The program, which is called ‘World One’, models how long humans can sustain its then growth trajectory.
Divers uncover a surprising discovery near the wreck of the Titanic
The wreck of the Titanic sits in two parts at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, slowly decaying nearly 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) below the surface, but it's not alone. A sonar blip detected around 26 years ago has now revealed there's much more to this underwater area than previously thought.
Scientists discover massive 'extragalactic structure' behind the Milky Way
An uncharted region of space known as the "zone of avoidance" lurks behind the Milky Way's center – and astronomers just found an enormous, multi-galaxy structure there.
The Y Chromosome Is Going To Disappear, Scientists Say
"The human Y is in the very last stages of degeneration, and the big question is how long till it, too, gets lost," expert Jenny Graves told Newsweek.
Astronomers Spot The Biggest Galaxy Ever, And The Scale Will Break Your Brain
Earlier this year, astronomers found an absolute monster of a galaxy. Lurking some 3 billion light-years away, Alcyoneus is a giant radio galaxy reaching 5 megaparsecs into space. That's 16.3 million light-years long, and it constitutes the largest known structure of galactic origin. The discovery highlights our poor understanding of...
msn.com
19 jaw-dropping James Webb Space Telescope images
The cutting-edge, $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) shared its debut image with the world on July 12, 2022, peering deeper into the universe than any telescope before it. Since then, JWST has captured the mystery and beauty of the cosmos in image after dazzling image, captivating curious Earthlings everywhere. Here are 19 of the telescope’s finest observations.
Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space
The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
Food Beast
Professor Discovers Egg Whites Can Be Used to Create Affordable Water Purifying-Filters
Studies show that each year the amount of microplastic pollution is increasing. Despite what their name may suggest, microplastics account for 92% of plastic pollution found on the ocean’s surface. These disheartening facts are compounded by a growing worldwide water scarcity, as nearly half of the globe's population could be living in areas with a shortage of water as early as 2025.
Chinese scientists have managed to create a strong, flexible ceramic
Chinese researchers have created the first ceramic substance in the world that can flex like metal. This development, if true, could improve artificial joints and engine performance. Before this discovery, it was commonly believed that a ceramic's flexibility and strength were opposites and that either would worsen if the other...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop a new cancer testing method that makes regular monitoring affordable
Scientists from the National University of (NUS) have discovered a novel low-cost method of testing for cancers. Called the Heatrich-BS assay, this new test sequences clinical samples that have been heated in order to isolate cancer-specific signatures found in a patient's blood. The new method provides a promising non-invasive alternative...
Researchers improve water filter systems using AI
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been found to be useful in the creation of water filter materials and can quicken the process involved in making them, according to a study published today (Nov .30) in the journal ACS Central Science. Creating a novel water purification system. From daily household faucet attachments...
MedicalXpress
An old technique offers a new way of overcoming COVID-19 fear and avoidance
An old technique of overcoming fears may have potential for ridding people of their fears and anxieties about COVID-19, a new Swansea University study has revealed. The technique, called counterconditioning, was devised in the 1920s based on Ivan Pavlov's work with dogs on how fears are learned through the pairing of stimuli with unpleasant outcomes.
