Guns N’ Roses fan hit by microphone thrown by Axl Rose at concert

An Adelaide woman was left with blood everywhere after a microphone thrown by Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose hit her in the face.

Rebecca Howe was left with two black eyes and a bust-up nose after the incident which occurred at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday night, the Adelaide Advertiser reports.

Rose threw his microphone into the audience after the band’s last song, Take Me Down To Paradise City , however it made impact with Ms. Howe, and caused her nose to bleed.

“I was in Diamond Standing, so it wasn’t even right at the front, and it was the very last song, Take Me Down To Paradise City ,” Ms. Howe said.

“He took a bow and then he launched the microphone out to the crowd … and then bang, right on the bridge of my nose.”

While the microphone was caught by another attendee, Ms. Howe was left hyperventilating and in a state of “shock”.

Axl Rose launched the microphone into the crowd after his last song “Paradise City.” Facebook

“My mind went, ‘Oh my God, my face is caved in,” she said.

Although an off-duty police officer helped move her to the side of the crowd, Ms. Howe says the incident could have been deadly.

“What if it was a couple of inches to the right or left? I could have lost an eye … what if it hit me in the mouth and I broke my teeth?” she said.

“If my head was turned and it hit me in the temple, it could have killed me.”

News.com.au have reached out to a tour spokesperson for the Guns N’ Roses for comment.

Earlier this week, Rose slammed an Australian fan at the Gold Coast concert for attempting to film drone footage flying a drone in front of the stage.

“To the anonymous Mr. Drone flyer, you’re a f–ing c–t,” he said on stage.

He later shared an extended statement on Twitter.

The microphone smacked Rebecca Howe in the nose. Facebook

“Had a few drones in this leg. Last night (Gold Coast Australia) was probably the most intrusive,” the statement read.

“Was a bit of a distraction as obviously someone thought it was just OK to be doing that but also it coming that close in front of the stage and then actually over n’ on the stage.

“According to the police it happens more often than not lately especially with sporting events.”

Rose also asked people to refrain from bringing drones to future concerts.

“We get it can b (sic) ‘fun’ to get ur drone bootleg vid but we’d appreciate it if anyone planning to be a drone pirate took the fans n’ the band into consideration n’ played w/ur toys somewhere else,” he wrote.

While the band’s current Australia and New Zealand tour concludes on December 10, Guns N’ Roses has been announced as the headliner for Adelaide’s BST Hyde Park concert.