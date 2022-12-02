Read full article on original website
Michael Bisping critical of Kevin Holland's ego in UFC on ESPN 42 loss: 'That was not high fight IQ'
It was certainly entertaining to watch, but in terms of getting the desired result, Michael Bisping argues Kevin Holland did himself no favors at UFC on ESPN 42. Holland (23-9 MMA, 9-6 UFC) suffered his first loss since his drop to welterweight Saturday when a fourth-round TKO by corner stoppage brought his night to an end against Stephen Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.
Rafael dos Anjos reacts to the recent photos of Conor McGregor: “Why is he out of the pool? He looks so different”
Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the recent photos circulating of Conor McGregor’s new physique. Last night, Rafael dos Anjos made a real statement. The 38-year-old beat Bryan Barberena and did so in decisive fashion with a lovely submission victory. It got him back on the winning trail and, in many ways, reminded us of why he’s such a legend.
Tai Tuivasa reacts after suffering first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando: “Got done tonight”
Tai Tuivasa has reacted after suffering a brutal first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at tonight’s UFC Orlando event. Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) had entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most previous effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
UFC on ESPN 42 results: Stephen Thompson wins TKO over Kevin Holland in electric showdown
Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland made their December bid for Fight of the Year. The UFC on ESPN 42 main event welterweight bout kept fans on the edge of their seats at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. through four exciting rounds of intense action. Thompson (17-6-1 MMA, 12-6-1 UFC) pulled away after an apparent hand injury to Holland (23-9 MMA, 10-6 UFC), leading to a corner stoppage before the final round.
MMA Fighting
Video: Cain Velasquez returns to ring following release from jail: ‘Never stop fighting’
TEMPE, Ariz. — If only for one night, Cain Velasquez was back home, doing what he loves. In his first public appearance after being granted bail in his attempted murder case, Velasquez wrestled in a three-on-three pro wresting match with Lucha Libre AAA, which took place Saturday at the Mullett Arena near Velasquez’s alma mater of Arizona State University.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Was ‘Very Unhappy’ With Popular Star’s WWE Release
Triple H’s reaction to William Regal’s WWE release earlier this year has been revealed, ahead of Regal’s return to the company. Regal was one of a number of NXT names let go in January during the first round of WWE Performance Center cuts of the year. These...
worldboxingnews.net
Davis vs Garcia PPV undercard set, Demetrius Andrade returns
Three star-studded undercard attractions highlight a can’t-miss night of boxing on Saturday, January 7 on SHOWTIME PPV when undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis takes on unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García in the main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora share burgers in dressing room after brutal boxing match
Tyson Fury visited Derek Chisora in his dressing room to chat, meet his children and share Five Guys burgers after their brutal boxing bout on Saturday night.Fury maintained his unbeaten record in front of close to 60,000 people at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, dominating his opponent until the referee waved off the contest in the 10th round.“When the war is complete we break bread,” Chisora wrote, posting the video to social media.The pair can be seen discussing their fight together as Fury says hello to his opponent’s young children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'Tyson Fury targets Oleksandr Usyk after victory over Derek Chisora: 'I'll do him'World Cup round-up: Messi inspires Argentina to victory as Netherlands advance
worldboxingnews.net
Derek Chisora urged to go to hospital after sickening beating
Derek Chisora was urged to go to the hospital after suffering a terrible and sickening tenth-round domination by Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In what was a widely predicted outcome before the fight, Fury battered Chisora from pillar to post. He inflicted terrible damage to Chisora’s face and who knows what, internally and physiologically, in the future.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis explains Floyd Mayweather split, won’t be returning
Gervonta Davis is moving on from Floyd Mayweather to test the waters in a Pay Per View against Hector Garcia. Ahead of a potential battle with Ryan Garcia, Davis wants to gauge whether having the backing of Floyd Mayweather makes a massive difference to his numbers. If it doesn’t, and...
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight champ Tommy Morrison had insane training regime
Late heavyweight force Tommy Morrison had an insane workout uncovered by World Boxing News years after his untimely death. The punishing training regime of the former world champion has been revealed by his widow Trisha. Morrison, who died in 2013 at the tender age of 44, was never a fan...
MMA Fighting
Kevin Holland transported to hospital after suffering broken hand in loss to Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson
Kevin Holland ended his night at UFC Orlando with a trip to a local hospital. The always-exciting welterweight fell to Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in a memorable main event clash but then needed to seek treatment after suffering a broken hand early in the fight. According to his manager...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez: "I Wish Nothing But The Best For Edgar Berlanga But He's Not Getting Any Better"
Having urged, pleaded, and flat-out begged the elite of the super middleweight division to face him, David Benavidez was relieved when he was given the good news. After years of back-and-forth trash talk between himself and Caleb Plant, the two have officially agreed to terms and will square off in the first quarter of 2023.
ng-sportingnews.com
Boxing schedule 2023: Dates, division, location for best upcoming fights
Following a boxing schedule in 2022 that featured great fights like Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano and Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora, 2023 is looking to continue the momentum. Like the previous year, there is a lot to be excited about in boxing. Major title fights will take place that...
realcombatmedia.com
FURY STOPS CHISORA & HAS A FACE OFF WITH JOYCE & USYK – VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
In the First December Outdoor Stadium Boxing Event in History, Fury Stops Chisora in Chilly Tenth Round of Trilogy. Tottenham, UK (December 8th, 2022)– In the first outdoor boxing event ever held in December at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Tottenham, England, United Kingdom, on Saturday, December 3, 2022, World Boxing Council and Lineal World heavyweight champion Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury scored a chilly tenth round stoppage of challenger Dereck Chisora in front of a crowd in sixty thousand spectators who endured subfreezing temperatures to see the spectacle.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis exposes ‘shady’ Eddie Hearn, asks why no test ban
Five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta Davis has revealed an offer from Eddie Hearn over a fight with Ryan Garcia. Davis, who is negotiating with Garcia over a catchweight super-fight on Pay Per View, leaked an email sent by Hearn during talks. In it, Hearn tries to put the...
