PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff with the Portland Bureau of Transportation said they were able to get a jump start and get ahead of winter weather over the weekend. "We’ve been actively applying anti-icer on nights when it’s dry. We have to put down anti-icer when it’s not wet out there. That means that last night we actually put down 4,750 gallons of anti-icer on the majority of our anti-icing routes around the city," said spokesperson Hannah Schafer.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO