Portland, OR

Beloved retired Clackamas Fire department firefighter passes away

PORTLAND, Ore. — Retired Clackamas firefighter Rick “Wilmo” Wilcox passed away on December 3. Clackamas Fire made the announcement on their social media pages with a "Last Alarm" notification. In a statement, Clackamas Fire said, “On behalf of Chief Browne & the women and men of Clackamas...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Two Salem teens charged with criminal mischief after doing 'donuts' on baseball field

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Salem teens were charged with criminal mischief on Monday after police say they were driving in circles on a baseball field at Gilmore Field City Park. Officials say they received a call at 5:20 p.m. from a person walking their dog who reported a truck had been driven up and over the berm which surrounds a portion of the field.
SALEM, OR
Flu season is starting earlier this year, experts say

Portland, ORE — Snowflakes were falling in Portland Sunday morning, plunging the city into both a winter wonderland and a driving nightmare, as well as heralding the start of something else - an earlier flu season. As the snow fell through the morning and afternoon, many viewers told KATU...
PORTLAND, OR
"Jogger rapist" victim makes plea to Multnomah County

PORTLAND, Ore. — Victims are voicing concerns, as the man known as the "jogger rapist" is set to be released on parole on December 16th. Richard Gillmore ran through Portland neighborhoods in the 1970s and 80s, scouting out victims and returning to attack them. Gillmore admitted to raping nine...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
TSA to hold two-day recruiting event for open positions at PDX

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Transportation Security Administration is holding a two-day recruiting event for work at Portland International Airport. On December 7 and 8, interested applicants wanting full-time or part-time positions with the TSA can head to the Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel located at 8235 NE Airport Way between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
PORTLAND, OR
Two 'persons of interest' in Tillamook Forest murder located in Nevada

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Two persons of interest in relation to a December 2 murder in Tillamook Forest have been located in a different state, Oregon authorities say. Alyssa Z. Sturgill, 40, and Lisa M. Peaslee, 41, were sought by the Tillamook County Sheriff's office in connection to the murder of a 52-year-old man who was found deceased at his campsite in Tillamook Forest.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
Gresham police looking for missing, endangered man

GRESHAM, Ore. — Police in Gresham are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 70-year-old man. Police say Terry VanOrsow was driven from his residential facility near Linden and Division at 1:40 p.m. Monday to Oregon Health & Science University for an appointment. Police...
GRESHAM, OR
Missing 72-year-old Milwaukie woman found

UPDATE: The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says Dorothy Ann Purifoy has been found. Law enforcement in Clackamas County is asking for the public’s help to locate 72-year-old Dorothy Ann Purifoy. Officials say she was last seen around 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 at her home on Oak Grove...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Drivers face slick, icy roads Monday following weekend winter weather

A day of steady snow Sunday gave way to icy conditions Monday, along with warnings from Oregon and Washington transportation officials to exercise caution in the winter weather conditions. Drivers were urged to travel with utmost caution Monday. Washington County saw a vehicle slide off an icy road and entirely...
PORTLAND, OR
PBOT and ODOT make changes to adapt to winter weather

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff with the Portland Bureau of Transportation said they were able to get a jump start and get ahead of winter weather over the weekend. "We’ve been actively applying anti-icer on nights when it’s dry. We have to put down anti-icer when it’s not wet out there. That means that last night we actually put down 4,750 gallons of anti-icer on the majority of our anti-icing routes around the city," said spokesperson Hannah Schafer.
PORTLAND, OR
Motorcycle rider dies in crash with vehicle in Bethany area

PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcycle rider died Saturday afternoon in a crash with an electric SUV in the Bethany area, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. According to deputies, the crash between a motorcycle and a Kia Niro happened at about 4:45 p.m. along Northwest Laidlaw Road east of the Bethany Boulevard intersection.
PORTLAND, OR
Multnomah County consults with health officials on shelter decisions during cold weather

PORTLAND, Ore. — With temperatures in the 30s overnight, there's a growing concern for people currently living outside, specifically with cold weather-related medical issues like hypothermia. "Your heart won’t work normally, your nervous system won’t work normally, other organs also can’t work normally," said Luis Ruedas, professor of biology...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

