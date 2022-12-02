Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Body found in shipping container after fire ruled homicide and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Overnight freezing temperatures cause icy Monday morning commuteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland Thorns head coach resigns, Christmas Ships Parade returns for 68th yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: City council jumpstarts city's new homelessness plan with $27M cash infusion and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Beloved retired Clackamas Fire department firefighter passes away
PORTLAND, Ore. — Retired Clackamas firefighter Rick “Wilmo” Wilcox passed away on December 3. Clackamas Fire made the announcement on their social media pages with a "Last Alarm" notification. In a statement, Clackamas Fire said, “On behalf of Chief Browne & the women and men of Clackamas...
Two Salem teens charged with criminal mischief after doing 'donuts' on baseball field
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Salem teens were charged with criminal mischief on Monday after police say they were driving in circles on a baseball field at Gilmore Field City Park. Officials say they received a call at 5:20 p.m. from a person walking their dog who reported a truck had been driven up and over the berm which surrounds a portion of the field.
Flu season is starting earlier this year, experts say
Portland, ORE — Snowflakes were falling in Portland Sunday morning, plunging the city into both a winter wonderland and a driving nightmare, as well as heralding the start of something else - an earlier flu season. As the snow fell through the morning and afternoon, many viewers told KATU...
Police: One dead in car crash Monday in Northeast Portland's Saban neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are on the scene of a fatal car crash near the intersection of Northeast Prescott and Northeast 12th Avenue. Police say when officers arrived just after 12:15 p.m., they found a single vehicle crashed into a power pole. The driver was found deceased. The...
"Jogger rapist" victim makes plea to Multnomah County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Victims are voicing concerns, as the man known as the "jogger rapist" is set to be released on parole on December 16th. Richard Gillmore ran through Portland neighborhoods in the 1970s and 80s, scouting out victims and returning to attack them. Gillmore admitted to raping nine...
TSA to hold two-day recruiting event for open positions at PDX
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Transportation Security Administration is holding a two-day recruiting event for work at Portland International Airport. On December 7 and 8, interested applicants wanting full-time or part-time positions with the TSA can head to the Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel located at 8235 NE Airport Way between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Organizations say domestic violence incidences increase around the holidays
Portland, ORE — A domestic violence situation in Clark County turned deadly Saturday. It’s not the only tragic domestic violence incident we’ve seen in our area in recent weeks, after deputies responded to a murder-suicide situation in Washington County. On Saturday, KATU spoke with organizations that support...
Snow totals show biggest amounts fell in on Portland's east side, Cascade foothills, gorge
PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has released some snow totals for today's snow event. We want to know how much snow you got as well. Take a measurement and a picture and send it to us on our ChimeIn Portal. The highest totals appear to be in...
Two 'persons of interest' in Tillamook Forest murder located in Nevada
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Two persons of interest in relation to a December 2 murder in Tillamook Forest have been located in a different state, Oregon authorities say. Alyssa Z. Sturgill, 40, and Lisa M. Peaslee, 41, were sought by the Tillamook County Sheriff's office in connection to the murder of a 52-year-old man who was found deceased at his campsite in Tillamook Forest.
Gresham police looking for missing, endangered man
GRESHAM, Ore. — Police in Gresham are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 70-year-old man. Police say Terry VanOrsow was driven from his residential facility near Linden and Division at 1:40 p.m. Monday to Oregon Health & Science University for an appointment. Police...
Missing 72-year-old Milwaukie woman found
UPDATE: The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says Dorothy Ann Purifoy has been found. Law enforcement in Clackamas County is asking for the public’s help to locate 72-year-old Dorothy Ann Purifoy. Officials say she was last seen around 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 at her home on Oak Grove...
Drivers face slick, icy roads Monday following weekend winter weather
A day of steady snow Sunday gave way to icy conditions Monday, along with warnings from Oregon and Washington transportation officials to exercise caution in the winter weather conditions. Drivers were urged to travel with utmost caution Monday. Washington County saw a vehicle slide off an icy road and entirely...
PBOT and ODOT make changes to adapt to winter weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff with the Portland Bureau of Transportation said they were able to get a jump start and get ahead of winter weather over the weekend. "We’ve been actively applying anti-icer on nights when it’s dry. We have to put down anti-icer when it’s not wet out there. That means that last night we actually put down 4,750 gallons of anti-icer on the majority of our anti-icing routes around the city," said spokesperson Hannah Schafer.
Two people of interest in Tillamook State Forest killing have been charged with murder
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The two people of interest sought in connection with the death of a man in the Tillamook State Forest have been charged with murder. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Two 'persons of interest' in Tillamook Forest murder located in Nevada. Detectives from the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office have...
PBOT, Portland Fire ready to respond to any issues with snow falling around the city
PORTLAND, Ore. — SUNDAY AFTERNOON UPDATE:. PBOT says NW Germantown Road is closed from NW Skyline Boulevard to NW Bridge Avenue. City crews are out and watching the winter weather conditions. The Portland Bureau of Transportation says they placed 4,750 gallons of de-icer on the designated anti-icing routes last...
Motorcycle rider dies in crash with vehicle in Bethany area
PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcycle rider died Saturday afternoon in a crash with an electric SUV in the Bethany area, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. According to deputies, the crash between a motorcycle and a Kia Niro happened at about 4:45 p.m. along Northwest Laidlaw Road east of the Bethany Boulevard intersection.
Snow falling in NW Oregon, SW Washington; steady snow tapering off Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — After steady snow through much of the day Sunday, the flurries will taper off in the afternoon, KATU's Joe English says. The threat of freezing rain will also end, however, snow showers will remain in the forecast into the evening. LATEST FORECAST | SHARE YOUR PHOTOS.
Popular downtown deli closing and moving across the river, plans New Year's Day reopening
PORTLAND, Ore. — After 15 years at their downtown location, Kenny & Zuke's Delicatessen is moving. The business says it is a combination of their lease ending, a need to downsize, and economics. Their last day downtown will be Sunday, December 18. They will close for two weeks and...
Multnomah County consults with health officials on shelter decisions during cold weather
PORTLAND, Ore. — With temperatures in the 30s overnight, there's a growing concern for people currently living outside, specifically with cold weather-related medical issues like hypothermia. "Your heart won’t work normally, your nervous system won’t work normally, other organs also can’t work normally," said Luis Ruedas, professor of biology...
Police identify man found dead after North Portland fire, death ruled a homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Investigators identified a man who was found dead in a burning structure in the Lloyd District late last month, ruling his death a “homicide by smoke inhalation.”. Firefighters were called to the deadly fire at 6 p.m. on November 27 on reports of a fire...
