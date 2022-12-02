ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Ohio mom accused of tying blanket around infant son’s neck, causing him to foam at the mouth

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (TCD) -- A 38-year-old mother was arrested and faces charges after allegedly tying a blanket around her 1-year-old son’s neck. According to WXIX-TV, on Monday, Dec. 5, deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on 4th Avenue. At the scene, Amy Dick, the child’s mother, reportedly admitted that she tied the blanket around the boy’s neck, but she said she did not know why she did it.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Police: West Harrison man admitted to raping 4-year-old girl

WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WKRC) - Police say they obtained a full confession from an Indiana man accused of raping a four-year-old girl. Devyn Farmer, 30, was charged on October 26 with assaulting the child, now eight years old, in 2018. In a letter from Cincinnati Police to CPD Detective Dana...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Former Butler County pastor faces new set of rape charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A former Butler County pastor, already serving a prison sentence for child sex crimes, faces new rape and other charges. Daniel Broxterman had a hearing scheduled for Dec. 6 that was rescheduled. Four new rape charges and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Upworthy

Netizens raise over $160k for single mom arrested for leaving kids in a motel while she was at work

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Thousands of sympathetic netizens rallied in support of a single mother-of-three who was arrested on charges of child endangerment for allegedly leaving her young kids alone in a motel room while she went to work. According to 21 News, 24-year-old Shaina Bell from Ohio was charged with two counts of child endangering earlier this month after officers acting on a tip found her 10-year-old and 3-year-old daughters in a Liberty Township motel after 6 p.m. The eldest child reportedly informed the cops that Bell was working a shift at a Little Caesars pizzeria and was expected to be back by 10 p.m. that night.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Family of child who drowned sues Kentucky children’s home

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old boy who was found drowned in the Ohio River is suing the children’s home where he was staying and state officials for negligence in the boy’s death. Ian Sousis walked away from the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky on June 4. The boy, who was autistic, […]
COVINGTON, KY
WHIO Dayton

13-year-old girl hospitalized after unexpected gunshots outside her Dayton home

DAYTON — A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds Friday night. News Center 7 previously reported that crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Greenway Street near West 2nd Street at around 8 p.m. Crews then transported at least one person to a local hospital following a shooting in the Dayton residential neighborhood, Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy