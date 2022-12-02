Read full article on original website
Ohio mom accused of tying blanket around infant son’s neck, causing him to foam at the mouth
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (TCD) -- A 38-year-old mother was arrested and faces charges after allegedly tying a blanket around her 1-year-old son’s neck. According to WXIX-TV, on Monday, Dec. 5, deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on 4th Avenue. At the scene, Amy Dick, the child’s mother, reportedly admitted that she tied the blanket around the boy’s neck, but she said she did not know why she did it.
WKRC
Woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in shooting of husband sentenced to treatment
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A judge sentenced a woman who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting of her husband to a treatment facility. Nancy Imfeld was charged with felonious assault for injuring her husband in a shooting at their home in Monroe in December 2021.
Deputies: Man attempts to entice 13-year-old girl to get into his car
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — An older white male attempted to entice a 13-year-old girl to get into his vehicle Sunday afternoon. A 13-year-old girl was walking her dog when she was approached by the older man to get into his vehicle, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post.
Harrison police investigate report of 13-year-old posing on TikTok with firearm; video taken down
A video of a Harrison teen posing with what appeared to be a firearm has been removed from the TikTok social media platform after police investigated a report about the incident, according to authorities. The 13-year-old boy from the Sheldon Park neighborhood actually was posing with a toy firearm, police...
Huber Heights man arrested, drugs found in home
Officers arrested the man as he attempted to enter his home and then obtained a search warrant for the home itself and the man’s vehicles, Huber Heights police said.
WKRC
Police: West Harrison man admitted to raping 4-year-old girl
WEST HARRISON, Ind. (WKRC) - Police say they obtained a full confession from an Indiana man accused of raping a four-year-old girl. Devyn Farmer, 30, was charged on October 26 with assaulting the child, now eight years old, in 2018. In a letter from Cincinnati Police to CPD Detective Dana...
WKRC
Former Butler County pastor faces new set of rape charges
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A former Butler County pastor, already serving a prison sentence for child sex crimes, faces new rape and other charges. Daniel Broxterman had a hearing scheduled for Dec. 6 that was rescheduled. Four new rape charges and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles...
Upworthy
Netizens raise over $160k for single mom arrested for leaving kids in a motel while she was at work
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 22, 2021. It has since been updated. Thousands of sympathetic netizens rallied in support of a single mother-of-three who was arrested on charges of child endangerment for allegedly leaving her young kids alone in a motel room while she went to work. According to 21 News, 24-year-old Shaina Bell from Ohio was charged with two counts of child endangering earlier this month after officers acting on a tip found her 10-year-old and 3-year-old daughters in a Liberty Township motel after 6 p.m. The eldest child reportedly informed the cops that Bell was working a shift at a Little Caesars pizzeria and was expected to be back by 10 p.m. that night.
Trotwood man shares footage of woman he says broke into his home; Leaving blood and glass everywhere
TROTWOOD — A Trotwood homeowner is sharing what he captured on camera after a woman broke into his home and left blood and glass everywhere. Jhamari Smith-Bryant showed News Center 7′s Haley Kosik videos of what he got home to on Monday. The homeowner told us the woman...
‘God he’s messed up;’ 911 caller finds friend bound, severely beaten after Dayton home invasion
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 12:12 p.m.:. Dayton police are investigating after a 54-year-old man was found severely beaten in a home Sunday evening. Police were dispatched out to the 600 block of Almond Ave just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a suspicious circumstance call, according to a Dayton Police Department spokesperson.
Police investigate after bullet grazes teen’s head during Dayton shooting
DAYTON — Police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl’s head was grazed by a bullet Friday night. News Center 7 previously reported that crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Greenway Street around 8 p.m. on Friday. A 13-year-old called 911 and told dispatchers she had been shot.
Man sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for 2019 Thanksgiving Day murder
DAYTON — A man convicted of shooting at multiple people and killing one on Thanksgiving Day will spend time in prison. D’Maughn Davion Moore, 27, was sentenced to serve at least 42 years after a shooting that took place on Nov. 28 2019. Last month, a jury found...
Family of child who drowned sues Kentucky children’s home
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old boy who was found drowned in the Ohio River is suing the children’s home where he was staying and state officials for negligence in the boy’s death. Ian Sousis walked away from the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky on June 4. The boy, who was autistic, […]
‘There’s blood everywhere;’ Person of interest wanted in Trotwood following bloody home break-in
TROTWOOD — Crews responded to a break-in at a residential Trotwood home that ended with blood-covered floors Monday morning. Police were called to the 4100 block of Indian Lane at around 1:30 a.m. after a resident returned home and found their place broken into, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
Fox 19
Cincinnati woman set up armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is behind bars accused of using Facebook Marketplace to set up multiple robberies. Amanda Griffin, 32, faces charges of aggravated robbery, theft and weapons possession under disability, according to court documents. Using a fake name, Griffin allegedly responded to a post made by a woman...
Police investigate ‘bloody burglary’ at Trotwood home
Upon arrival at the scene, crews found blood everywhere, said Dispatch. It is unknown at this time whose blood it was.
13-year-old girl hospitalized after unexpected gunshots outside her Dayton home
DAYTON — A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds Friday night. News Center 7 previously reported that crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of Greenway Street near West 2nd Street at around 8 p.m. Crews then transported at least one person to a local hospital following a shooting in the Dayton residential neighborhood, Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed.
Married for 79 years, Butler County couple dies 20 hours apart
According to family, Hubert died at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 and his wife died at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 1, about 20 hours later.
Stabbing victim walks into Miami Valley Hospital; Crews investigate area near Dayton sports bar
DAYTON — One person walked into the hospital after being stabbed early Tuesday morning in Dayton. Police were called after the victim walked into Miami Valley Hospital just before 1:30 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>Testimony: Troy man stabbed, beat roommate 60 times before dumping body in...
Fox 19
Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Westwood woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking a 15-year-old girl at Gilligan Funeral Homes in East Price Hill, according to a complaint. Briana Devost, 25, allegedly grabbed the girl by her arm with enough force to take her down to the ground, the complaint said.
