Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

SOWELA offers two new holiday events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -SOWELA Technical College is offering brunch with Santa and a holiday meal prep for the holidays. The events are open to the public and will be held at SOWELA’s main campus. Saturday, Dec. 17. SOWELA chefs will be serving brunch from 9 a.m. - noon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Winners Of The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream House Raffle!

Today the Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream House was given away live on KPLC-TV! This $600,000 (estimated value) home is truly a dream that was built in the new Terre Sainte subdivision at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue. It's a gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, with 3,400 Sq. Ft. living with an amazing covered outdoor kitchen and courtyard with a fireplace, plus a gas fire pit. The 2022 St. Jude Dream House giveaway is an exciting event, even more so for the person who won it.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Welsh holds Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Families and friends came out to downtown Welsh for the annual Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration. There were local vendors, food trucks, kid’s crafts and more to keep everyone entertained. The night proceeded with an annual Christmas parade and from there the fun festivities...
WELSH, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Things To Do This Weekend In Lake Charles & SWLA Dec 2-4

We can't believe that we are saying this but it's the first weekend of December y'all. Can you believe that? Where has this year gone?. We just enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and had a little extra time off but now we are all back to work and also getting ready for Christmas. Are you already tired of work or Christmas shopping already?
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball

In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 4, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 4, 2022. Derek Scott Bertrand, 42, Cameron: Disturbing the peace; domestic abuse. Antonio Landry, 54, Starks: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000. Justin Lee Dupont, 34, Jennings: Aggravated assault on a dating partner. Roderick Lee Moore, 23,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Four SWLA schools recognized for exceeding pre-pandemic scores

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education is recognizing four SWLA area schools that have made significant gains in both math and English language arts following the 2020 hurricane season and COVID-19 pandemic. The schools are among 41 that are being recognized as “Louisiana Comeback Campuses.” Each...
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Five Louisiana Soldiers Charged With Drugging And Rape

Two Louisiana women have accused five separate Fort Polk soldiers of drugging and raping them. In a story originally reported from the Louisiana Radio Network, we learn that these two women, who are considered extremely credible, have accused the soldiers stationed at Fort Polk in Vernon Parish, of giving them spiked alcohol and once they were rendered incapacitated, raping them.
ROSEPINE, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur mobile home catches on fire

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) -This afternoon, Ward Six Fire Protection responded to a burning mobile home on Royer Loop in Sulphur. Upon arrival, first responders said 50 percent of the home was submerged in flames. Firefighters extinguished the fire and said no injuries were reported.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Family of shooting suspect speaks out

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We’re learning more about the man arrested for shooting eight people at a Lake Charles lounge on Wednesday morning. Damien Guidry’s roots are in Jeff Davis Parish. Guidry is booked on seven counts of attempted murder concerning the shooting at VVS1 Hookah Lounge at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

