Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
The Most Underrated Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana
5. Zeus - the old IZZO's location (directions) 4. UMAMI Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar (directions) 3. Shawarmas (directions) 2. Wasabi Japanese Sushi & Grill (directions) If you know of an underrated restaurant in Lake Charles that didn't make the list, comment on our Facebook posts below:. LOOK: Food history...
KPLC TV
SOWELA offers two new holiday events
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -SOWELA Technical College is offering brunch with Santa and a holiday meal prep for the holidays. The events are open to the public and will be held at SOWELA’s main campus. Saturday, Dec. 17. SOWELA chefs will be serving brunch from 9 a.m. - noon.
A Huge Celebrity Will Be At The Horseshoe Casino Grand Opening In Lake Charles, Louisiana
The Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles, owned by Caesars, will have its grand opening next week and a huge TV celebrity will be attending. Not only is the Horseshoe a casino, but five amazing restaurants will be opening up when the facility has its grand opening next Monday, December 12. Here's...
Winners Of The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream House Raffle!
Today the Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream House was given away live on KPLC-TV! This $600,000 (estimated value) home is truly a dream that was built in the new Terre Sainte subdivision at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue. It's a gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, with 3,400 Sq. Ft. living with an amazing covered outdoor kitchen and courtyard with a fireplace, plus a gas fire pit. The 2022 St. Jude Dream House giveaway is an exciting event, even more so for the person who won it.
KPLC TV
Welsh holds Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Families and friends came out to downtown Welsh for the annual Miracle on South Street Christmas celebration. There were local vendors, food trucks, kid’s crafts and more to keep everyone entertained. The night proceeded with an annual Christmas parade and from there the fun festivities...
Louisiana’s Best Christmas Boat Parades You Can Still Attend
In South Louisiana, those who live near the border of Iberia and Vermilion Parish know a thing or two about celebrating the season without solid ground. The Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade is a tradition around these parts and it looks as if this year's celebration will be nothing short of spectacular as well.
Things To Do This Weekend In Lake Charles & SWLA Dec 2-4
We can't believe that we are saying this but it's the first weekend of December y'all. Can you believe that? Where has this year gone?. We just enjoyed the Thanksgiving holiday and had a little extra time off but now we are all back to work and also getting ready for Christmas. Are you already tired of work or Christmas shopping already?
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball
In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 4, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 4, 2022. Derek Scott Bertrand, 42, Cameron: Disturbing the peace; domestic abuse. Antonio Landry, 54, Starks: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000. Justin Lee Dupont, 34, Jennings: Aggravated assault on a dating partner. Roderick Lee Moore, 23,...
KPLC TV
Four SWLA schools recognized for exceeding pre-pandemic scores
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Education is recognizing four SWLA area schools that have made significant gains in both math and English language arts following the 2020 hurricane season and COVID-19 pandemic. The schools are among 41 that are being recognized as “Louisiana Comeback Campuses.” Each...
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
theadvocate.com
Hurricane Laura’s destruction still takes toll on public defenders
LAKE CHARLES — When Carla Edmondson walked into what was left of the Calcasieu Parish Public Defenders’ Office’s building after Hurricane Laura had torn through the town, her jaw dropped. Boxes of client files, clothes and furniture were strewn all over, the windows had been blown out...
SW Louisiana Baker In Global Competition Needs Your Votes
Terri Fontenot is a Moss Bluff native competing for the title of the World's Greatest Baker in 2022, and she needs your help to move on to the next round. Terri teaches baking classes to families and kids, plus she regularly posts amazing pictures of her bakes on Facebook and Instagram.
See Inside The New Tobacco Plus On Nelson Road In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
It's been two years and four months since Tobacco Plus located on the corner of Nelson Road and West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles lost its building due to hurricanes Laura and Delta back in August of 2020. They have been operating out of a portable trailer to stay...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Expect congestion on I-10 W at Texas border
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - An accident is causing several miles of congestion on I-10 West at the Louisiana/Texas border Monday afternoon, according to the DOTD. The congestion extends from the state line to LA Hwy 109 as of 2 p.m.
Five Louisiana Soldiers Charged With Drugging And Rape
Two Louisiana women have accused five separate Fort Polk soldiers of drugging and raping them. In a story originally reported from the Louisiana Radio Network, we learn that these two women, who are considered extremely credible, have accused the soldiers stationed at Fort Polk in Vernon Parish, of giving them spiked alcohol and once they were rendered incapacitated, raping them.
KPLC TV
Sulphur mobile home catches on fire
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) -This afternoon, Ward Six Fire Protection responded to a burning mobile home on Royer Loop in Sulphur. Upon arrival, first responders said 50 percent of the home was submerged in flames. Firefighters extinguished the fire and said no injuries were reported.
[PHOTOS] I-10 East Between Lake Charles, Louisiana And Sulphur, Louisiana Closed
The Louisiana State Police and clean-up crews are on the site of an accident on I-10 East that resulted in LSP shutting down the interstate for an undetermined amount of time. The accident involved two semi trucks and a truck towing a boat trailer. LSP officials are closing down I-10...
KPLC TV
Family of shooting suspect speaks out
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We’re learning more about the man arrested for shooting eight people at a Lake Charles lounge on Wednesday morning. Damien Guidry’s roots are in Jeff Davis Parish. Guidry is booked on seven counts of attempted murder concerning the shooting at VVS1 Hookah Lounge at...
