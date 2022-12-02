(Undated) -- Omaha and Lincoln are both outside the top 100 in WalletHub's latest list of the most sinful cities in America. WalletHub ranks Omaha 102nd and Lincoln 147th compared to the 182 largest cities in the country. Lincoln is weighed down by one category however. WalletHub says Lincoln has the 2nd-highest rate of excessive drinking in the U.S. WalletHub says the least sinful city in America is Port St. Lucie, Florida while the most sinful city is no surprise, Las Vegas. A full list of cities is available here.

