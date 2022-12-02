Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes decommits from programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Three more players enter transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer to represent Huskers in Reese's Senior BowlThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
1011now.com
Wax Buffalo hosts first Winter Market
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new event brought thousands to Lincoln’s Haymarket on Sunday. From noon to 6 p.m., Wax Buffalo hosted a winter market to bolster local business and bring out holiday cheer. The sound of classic Christmas songs vibrated up the O Street Viaduct, a little taste of...
1011now.com
Our Town York: Building Upgrades
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of York has made strides to renovate and upgrade several downtown buildings, and in turn, that has further elevated the quality of life for local residents. The city auditorium is one of the buildings that is looking better than ever. “This building is 80...
1011now.com
Our Town York Forecast
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports a rapid increase in flu cases locally. Electric furnace to blame for fire in north Lincoln apartment building. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday morning.
1011now.com
Putting the Christmas spirit of Seward County on display
SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) - A collection of decorated Christmas trees in Seward features all of the cities, villages, and unincorporated communities in Seward County. We visited with GWFC Seward Women’s Club member Jean Kolterman about this display. “Our woman’s club started six years ago with something to add to...
1011now.com
Shania Twain adds Omaha tour stop
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shania Twain fans in Nebraska will now have two chances to see her in concert here next year. Shania Twain announced the second leg of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour on Tuesday, adding 19 concert dates, including a stop in Omaha. Twain was...
Nebraska Baker Has The Most Simple And Delicious Christmas Cookie Recipe
This easy recipe will make you the star of any holiday party.
klkntv.com
Bus stop on 11th Street to relocate for Gold’s Building demolition
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department on Monday announced the relocation of a bus stop near O Street. StarTran said the bus boarding area along 11th Street near the Gold’s Building will temporarily move. The relocation, to accommodate the partial demolition of Gold’s, will...
WOWT
Defunct Omaha area contractor promises refunds after not starting work
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Customers of a metro area contractor are angry that their home improvement projects won’t be done by the holidays. It’s also not the time of year for spending thousands of dollars more to hire someone else. The Levins like to entertain outdoors, but after...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraskans express concerns, discuss future of vintage car scene
In May 2020, curator Tim Matthews and the rest of the staff at the Museum of American Speed in Lincoln were faced with a difficult decision. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most elements of day-to-day life worldwide, the museum that is dedicated to preserving, interpreting and displaying physical items significant in racing and automotive history had to weigh the pros and cons of hosting one of the museum’s most wildly popular events: the “Cars & Coffee” car show.
KETV.com
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
1011now.com
Wax Buffalo opens new location in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The story of Wax Buffalo started at night, when Alicia Reisinger made candles while her children slept. Now, it’s grown to its second location--on Prescott Avenue near Union College. Wax Buffalo held a grand opening today. Katie Henning, store manager, said it’s a testament to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
News Channel Nebraska
Christmas at Crystal lights up Fairbury campground in December
FAIRBURY, NE — What is starting to become a Christmas tradition is back up and running in Fairbury. Christmas at Crystal hopes to bring the holiday spirit to people around southeast Nebraska with the help of local community groups and businesses who set up their own displays around Crystal Springs, a local campground and fishing area.
iheart.com
Omaha, Lincoln Both Outside Top 100 of Sinful Cities List
(Undated) -- Omaha and Lincoln are both outside the top 100 in WalletHub's latest list of the most sinful cities in America. WalletHub ranks Omaha 102nd and Lincoln 147th compared to the 182 largest cities in the country. Lincoln is weighed down by one category however. WalletHub says Lincoln has the 2nd-highest rate of excessive drinking in the U.S. WalletHub says the least sinful city in America is Port St. Lucie, Florida while the most sinful city is no surprise, Las Vegas. A full list of cities is available here.
kfornow.com
Portions of Two Streets Close Beginning December 6th
(KFOR NEWS December 6, 2022) Beginning Tuesday, December 6th, portions of Pioneers Boulevard and Old Cheney Road will temporarily close for traffic signal upgrades. The work is due to the City’s recent acquisition of the signals from the State of Nebraska. The closures are as follows:. Pioneers Boulevard:. First...
KETV.com
Thursday could bring freezing rain and snow to Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Thursday could bring freezing rain, rain and snow as part of a wintry mix across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Beginning Thursday morning, steady rain will move in north from Kansas and Missouri before making its way into the Omaha metro and the Interstate 80 corridor around midday.
1011now.com
Monster Jam returns to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monster Jam returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the Arena Championship Series West on April 7 and April 8, 2023. Monster Jam drivers are trained male and female athletes who compete in competitions, controlling 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour. Lincoln fans will have the chance to watch these drivers show off their skills and all-out racing in head-to-head battles for the Event Championship.
1011now.com
Portions of two streets to close starting Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Portions of Pioneers Boulevard and Old Cheney Road will temporarily close beginning on Tuesday for traffic signal upgrades. The work is due to the City’s recent acquisition of the signals from the State of Nebraska. The closures are as follows:. Pioneers Boulevard:. First Street to...
klin.com
Stolen Vehicle Pulled From Holmes Lake
Lincoln Police were called to the north shore of Holmes Lake on Sunday afternoon to investigate an accident. When officers arrived they found a vehicle unoccupied and submerged in the lake near the dam. Lincoln Fire and rescue crews were called and pulled the SUV from the water and towed...
WOWT
Aksarben Village Holiday Market returns for 17th year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday was the 17th annual Aksarben Village Holiday Market. Shoppers lined up to get a peak at everything local small businesses had to offer while enjoying all the holiday sights and sounds the festive experience brings to Omaha. “So many people here to get those locally...
Comments / 0