Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

Wax Buffalo hosts first Winter Market

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new event brought thousands to Lincoln’s Haymarket on Sunday. From noon to 6 p.m., Wax Buffalo hosted a winter market to bolster local business and bring out holiday cheer. The sound of classic Christmas songs vibrated up the O Street Viaduct, a little taste of...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Our Town York: Building Upgrades

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of York has made strides to renovate and upgrade several downtown buildings, and in turn, that has further elevated the quality of life for local residents. The city auditorium is one of the buildings that is looking better than ever. “This building is 80...
YORK, NE
1011now.com

Our Town York Forecast

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reports a rapid increase in flu cases locally. Electric furnace to blame for fire in north Lincoln apartment building. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 47th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Sunday morning.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Putting the Christmas spirit of Seward County on display

SEWARD, Neb. (KOLN) - A collection of decorated Christmas trees in Seward features all of the cities, villages, and unincorporated communities in Seward County. We visited with GWFC Seward Women’s Club member Jean Kolterman about this display. “Our woman’s club started six years ago with something to add to...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Shania Twain adds Omaha tour stop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shania Twain fans in Nebraska will now have two chances to see her in concert here next year. Shania Twain announced the second leg of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour on Tuesday, adding 19 concert dates, including a stop in Omaha. Twain was...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Bus stop on 11th Street to relocate for Gold’s Building demolition

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department on Monday announced the relocation of a bus stop near O Street. StarTran said the bus boarding area along 11th Street near the Gold’s Building will temporarily move. The relocation, to accommodate the partial demolition of Gold’s, will...
LINCOLN, NE
nebraskanewsservice.net

Nebraskans express concerns, discuss future of vintage car scene

In May 2020, curator Tim Matthews and the rest of the staff at the Museum of American Speed in Lincoln were faced with a difficult decision. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most elements of day-to-day life worldwide, the museum that is dedicated to preserving, interpreting and displaying physical items significant in racing and automotive history had to weigh the pros and cons of hosting one of the museum’s most wildly popular events: the “Cars & Coffee” car show.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Wax Buffalo opens new location in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The story of Wax Buffalo started at night, when Alicia Reisinger made candles while her children slept. Now, it’s grown to its second location--on Prescott Avenue near Union College. Wax Buffalo held a grand opening today. Katie Henning, store manager, said it’s a testament to...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Christmas at Crystal lights up Fairbury campground in December

FAIRBURY, NE — What is starting to become a Christmas tradition is back up and running in Fairbury. Christmas at Crystal hopes to bring the holiday spirit to people around southeast Nebraska with the help of local community groups and businesses who set up their own displays around Crystal Springs, a local campground and fishing area.
FAIRBURY, NE
iheart.com

Omaha, Lincoln Both Outside Top 100 of Sinful Cities List

(Undated) -- Omaha and Lincoln are both outside the top 100 in WalletHub's latest list of the most sinful cities in America. WalletHub ranks Omaha 102nd and Lincoln 147th compared to the 182 largest cities in the country. Lincoln is weighed down by one category however. WalletHub says Lincoln has the 2nd-highest rate of excessive drinking in the U.S. WalletHub says the least sinful city in America is Port St. Lucie, Florida while the most sinful city is no surprise, Las Vegas. A full list of cities is available here.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Portions of Two Streets Close Beginning December 6th

(KFOR NEWS December 6, 2022) Beginning Tuesday, December 6th, portions of Pioneers Boulevard and Old Cheney Road will temporarily close for traffic signal upgrades. The work is due to the City’s recent acquisition of the signals from the State of Nebraska. The closures are as follows:. Pioneers Boulevard:. First...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Thursday could bring freezing rain and snow to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Thursday could bring freezing rain, rain and snow as part of a wintry mix across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Beginning Thursday morning, steady rain will move in north from Kansas and Missouri before making its way into the Omaha metro and the Interstate 80 corridor around midday.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Monster Jam returns to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monster Jam returns to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the Arena Championship Series West on April 7 and April 8, 2023. Monster Jam drivers are trained male and female athletes who compete in competitions, controlling 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour. Lincoln fans will have the chance to watch these drivers show off their skills and all-out racing in head-to-head battles for the Event Championship.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Portions of two streets to close starting Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Portions of Pioneers Boulevard and Old Cheney Road will temporarily close beginning on Tuesday for traffic signal upgrades. The work is due to the City’s recent acquisition of the signals from the State of Nebraska. The closures are as follows:. Pioneers Boulevard:. First Street to...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Stolen Vehicle Pulled From Holmes Lake

Lincoln Police were called to the north shore of Holmes Lake on Sunday afternoon to investigate an accident. When officers arrived they found a vehicle unoccupied and submerged in the lake near the dam. Lincoln Fire and rescue crews were called and pulled the SUV from the water and towed...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Aksarben Village Holiday Market returns for 17th year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday was the 17th annual Aksarben Village Holiday Market. Shoppers lined up to get a peak at everything local small businesses had to offer while enjoying all the holiday sights and sounds the festive experience brings to Omaha. “So many people here to get those locally...
OMAHA, NE

