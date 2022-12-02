Read full article on original website
Related
8 Songs by Current Artists That Praise '90s Country Heroes
Two songs about '90s country's sustained cultural influence have topped the airplay charts in 2022: Kane Brown's "Like I Love Country Music" and Cole Swindell's "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." Both signal some of the artists and singles that influenced many 20- and 30-somethings' moves to Nashville in the first place, with fan reactions establishing that meme-fueled nostalgia for "Chattahoochee" can impact what's popular now.
Dolly Parton Has Plans for a Museum, Restaurant and 'Dolly Center' in Nashville
Dolly Parton will be adding to her long list of endeavors with a brand new establishment coming to Nashville, Tennessee. In a recent interview with The Tennessean, Parton shared that she hopes to open her own museum in Music City that may even double for a bar and restaurant. Fans...
Country Artists Who Welcomed Babies in 2022
Just as there were many country stars who got married or engaged in 2022, this year also featured a country music baby boom. Many artists either welcomed their first child with his or her spouse this year, or they added on to their growing family. One country music baby even decided to show up on Father's Day! Each baby on this list is now happy and healthy and each set of parents is absolutely over the moon about their new arrival. Here are some country music stars who welcomed babies in 2022.
Tanya Tucker Takes on Her First Starring Film Role in New Trailer for ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Christmas is coming early for country music fans. Grammy-winning icon Tanya Tucker is set to star in A Nashville Country Christmas, premiering Dec. 12. The holiday romp marks Tucker's first-ever starring role in a film, and, from the looks of the trailer, the story hits all the right notes. Tucker...
Danica McKellar's 'Christmas Movie Characters' Inspired Family Move to Nashville Area
Great American Family star Danica McKellar, formerly of Hallmark Channel fame (and The Wonder Years alum), is leaving life in Los Angeles behind. She has put her Rancho Park home up for sale to move with her family and mother to a rural community near Nashville, Tennessee. McKellar, who most...
'The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Channels King of Country in 'Amarillo By Morning' Performance
The Voice continued on Monday night (Nov. 21) as the Top 13 contestants of the competition competed to keep their place on the show. The night was full of powerful performances, and Team Blake Shelton's Bryce Leatherwood brought out a hit by a country legend. The Georgia native took the...
Marty Stuart Has Long Been the Keeper of Country Music's Artifacts. Now He's Sharing His Collection With the World.
In the 1980s, Hank Williams' sister Irene was determined to ensure that her brother's most cherished items would be cared for long after she was gone. So Irene called on a young country singer named Marty Stuart, who, despite still being in the infancy of his solo career, had already proved his allegiance to his country music forefathers by performing with legends such as Lester Flatt, Johnny Cash, Vassar Clements and Doc Watson.
'The Voice': Kim Cruse Performs Stunning Rendition of 'Always on My Mind'
The competition was tough on The Voice this past Monday (Nov. 21) as the Top 13 performed for a chance to advance to the next round. Coach John Legend has plenty of talent on his team, and his contestant Kim Cruse performed a soaring version of Willie Nelson's "Always on My Mind" for a chance to clinch her spot in the Top 10.
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Team Sing Glen Campbell's 'Southern Nights'
The many contestants of The Voice have allowed their talents to shine throughout this season's competition, and on Tuesday night, a couple of the coaches got the chance to join their team members onstage for a group performance. One of those performances featured Blake Shelton and his team, which consists of Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace and Bodie.
ABC's 'Superstar' to Focus on Reba McEntire's Career + Dating Life
On Thurs., Dec. 8, ABC News' Superstar series will turn its focus to country legend and multimedia star Reba McEntire. The one-hour broadcast will air at 10 p.m. EST and feature interviews with Carrie Underwood, Wynonna Judd, Vince Gill, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Nick Jonas, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Dolly Parton and Kristin Chenoweth.
11 Charley Crockett Songs that Prove He’s a Singer for the Ages
So far in his career, Charley Crockett has recorded an envy-inducing numbers of albums -- 12 in seven years, to be exact. Known for his distinctive, deep, gravely voice and songwriting chops, Crockett's insatiable drive to produce music and masterful ability to embody the characters he sings about garnered him large and loyal fan base in recent years.
Oliver Wood Previews New Music and The Wood Brothers’ Co-Curated Orange Blossom Revue
While most of the music industry is in limbo in December with the holiday season right around the corner, one Central Florida festival is instead kicking into high gear. Taking place Dec. 2 and 3 amidst the live oak and palmetto trees of Lake Wailes Park in Lake Wales, the Orange Blossom Revue celebrates the region's citrus heritage with a collection of top-notch American roots music, food trucks, craft beer and more.
'George & Tammy' Cast: Who Plays the Iconic Country Couple in the New TV Series?
The new Showtime limited series George & Tammy, created by Abe Sylvia (Dead to Me) and based on Georgette Jones' book The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy & George, follows the relationship between country legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette, but it also tells the stories of those who played significant roles in their lives, from Jones' longtime friend and songwriter Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery to Wynette's dear friend and hairdresser Jan Smith.
Maren Morris and Kristin Chenoweth Lit Up Nashville With 'Wicked' Duet
The Wicked Witch of the West and the Glinda the Good Witch, together once more! Country star Maren Morris and Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth brought a Wicked-ly catchy song to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, during a stop on Morris' arena tour, which left Morris patently starstruck. Chenoweth joined the...
'The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Sings Emotional Justin Moore Song in Top 8 Performances
Bryce Leatherwood got to showcase his singing chops yet again on Monday night's (Dc. 5) episode of The Voice, and this time, he took a page from Justin Moore by singing his 2011 song, "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away." The Team Blake member began the tune by sitting before...
Holiday Streaming Guide: What New Releases to Watch in December
December has finally arrived, which means it's time to crank up the Christmas music, revisit all of your favorite family Christmas movies, and enjoy time with loved ones during the most magical time of the year. While it's the one time of year we get to unapologetically watch all of the old classics, it's always fun to tune into new seasonal content. All of the major streaming platforms are seriously delivering this year with solid new Christmas content in 2022, and we've rounded up everything coming up in the new month that's worth watching.
'American Recordings': A Track-by-Track Guide to Johnny Cash's Career-Redeeming 1994 Album
As hard as this might be to fathom now, Johnny Cash's career was dead in the water by the early '90s. Aside from his work with country supergroup the Highwaymen, Cash floundered in the '80s to the point that he lost a deal he'd had since the '50s with Columbia Records. A 1987- 1991 stay on Mercury Records netted just one Top 25 country single, with duet partner Hank Williams Jr.'s popularity at the time likely helping "That Old Wheel's" cause. Granted, the 1991 recipient of the Grammy's Legend Award still got his due as an icon, but a record deal at this point --much less a hit record-- seemed like a pipe dream.
'The Voice': Brayden Lape Performs Sentimental Kane Brown Cover
The Voice is officially down to the Top 10 this week, and the contestants gave their best performances on Monday night (Nov. 28) in a bid to see their name in the Top 7 of the competition. Fan favorite and Team Blake Shelton member Brayden Lape leaned into his country...
'The Voice': Morgan Myles Performs Powerful Rendition of 'Tennessee Whiskey'
Morgan Myles has shown her exceptional vocal capabilities throughout the entirety of this season of The Voice. On Monday night's episode, she reinforced that notion with a performance of Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey." This week, the fans got the chance to choose the songs for each contestant. Myles proved that...
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Performed Dreamy Holiday Duet at 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'
I'm not crying, you're crying! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani proved yet again that they're the embodiment of marriage goals at NBC's annual holiday special, Christmas in Rockefeller Center. The Voice coaches took to the stage in New York City for a live rendition of their 2017 holiday hit, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," and the glamorously festive scene looked like a snowglobe come to life.
Wide Open Country
Nashville, TN
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Wide Open Country celebrates our country roots, from country music in all forms, mainstream radio hits and twangy tunes, to country lifestyle, cowboy hat etiquette and all. To us, it's more than just music, it’s a country life.https://www.wideopencountry.com/
Comments / 0