Georgia State

8 Songs by Current Artists That Praise '90s Country Heroes

Two songs about '90s country's sustained cultural influence have topped the airplay charts in 2022: Kane Brown's "Like I Love Country Music" and Cole Swindell's "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." Both signal some of the artists and singles that influenced many 20- and 30-somethings' moves to Nashville in the first place, with fan reactions establishing that meme-fueled nostalgia for "Chattahoochee" can impact what's popular now.
Country Artists Who Welcomed Babies in 2022

Just as there were many country stars who got married or engaged in 2022, this year also featured a country music baby boom. Many artists either welcomed their first child with his or her spouse this year, or they added on to their growing family. One country music baby even decided to show up on Father's Day! Each baby on this list is now happy and healthy and each set of parents is absolutely over the moon about their new arrival. Here are some country music stars who welcomed babies in 2022.
Marty Stuart Has Long Been the Keeper of Country Music's Artifacts. Now He's Sharing His Collection With the World.

In the 1980s, Hank Williams' sister Irene was determined to ensure that her brother's most cherished items would be cared for long after she was gone. So Irene called on a young country singer named Marty Stuart, who, despite still being in the infancy of his solo career, had already proved his allegiance to his country music forefathers by performing with legends such as Lester Flatt, Johnny Cash, Vassar Clements and Doc Watson.
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Team Sing Glen Campbell's 'Southern Nights'

The many contestants of The Voice have allowed their talents to shine throughout this season's competition, and on Tuesday night, a couple of the coaches got the chance to join their team members onstage for a group performance. One of those performances featured Blake Shelton and his team, which consists of Bryce Leatherwood, Brayden Lape, Rowan Grace and Bodie.
ABC's 'Superstar' to Focus on Reba McEntire's Career + Dating Life

On Thurs., Dec. 8, ABC News' Superstar series will turn its focus to country legend and multimedia star Reba McEntire. The one-hour broadcast will air at 10 p.m. EST and feature interviews with Carrie Underwood, Wynonna Judd, Vince Gill, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Nick Jonas, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Dolly Parton and Kristin Chenoweth.
11 Charley Crockett Songs that Prove He’s a Singer for the Ages

So far in his career, Charley Crockett has recorded an envy-inducing numbers of albums -- 12 in seven years, to be exact. Known for his distinctive, deep, gravely voice and songwriting chops, Crockett's insatiable drive to produce music and masterful ability to embody the characters he sings about garnered him large and loyal fan base in recent years.
Oliver Wood Previews New Music and The Wood Brothers’ Co-Curated Orange Blossom Revue

While most of the music industry is in limbo in December with the holiday season right around the corner, one Central Florida festival is instead kicking into high gear. Taking place Dec. 2 and 3 amidst the live oak and palmetto trees of Lake Wailes Park in Lake Wales, the Orange Blossom Revue celebrates the region's citrus heritage with a collection of top-notch American roots music, food trucks, craft beer and more.
'George & Tammy' Cast: Who Plays the Iconic Country Couple in the New TV Series?

The new Showtime limited series George & Tammy, created by Abe Sylvia (Dead to Me) and based on Georgette Jones' book The Three of Us: Growing Up With Tammy & George, follows the relationship between country legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette, but it also tells the stories of those who played significant roles in their lives, from Jones' longtime friend and songwriter Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery to Wynette's dear friend and hairdresser Jan Smith.
Holiday Streaming Guide: What New Releases to Watch in December

December has finally arrived, which means it's time to crank up the Christmas music, revisit all of your favorite family Christmas movies, and enjoy time with loved ones during the most magical time of the year. While it's the one time of year we get to unapologetically watch all of the old classics, it's always fun to tune into new seasonal content. All of the major streaming platforms are seriously delivering this year with solid new Christmas content in 2022, and we've rounded up everything coming up in the new month that's worth watching.
'American Recordings': A Track-by-Track Guide to Johnny Cash's Career-Redeeming 1994 Album

As hard as this might be to fathom now, Johnny Cash's career was dead in the water by the early '90s. Aside from his work with country supergroup the Highwaymen, Cash floundered in the '80s to the point that he lost a deal he'd had since the '50s with Columbia Records. A 1987- 1991 stay on Mercury Records netted just one Top 25 country single, with duet partner Hank Williams Jr.'s popularity at the time likely helping "That Old Wheel's" cause. Granted, the 1991 recipient of the Grammy's Legend Award still got his due as an icon, but a record deal at this point --much less a hit record-- seemed like a pipe dream.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Performed Dreamy Holiday Duet at 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'

I'm not crying, you're crying! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani proved yet again that they're the embodiment of marriage goals at NBC's annual holiday special, Christmas in Rockefeller Center. The Voice coaches took to the stage in New York City for a live rendition of their 2017 holiday hit, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," and the glamorously festive scene looked like a snowglobe come to life.
