FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.Ridley's WreckageCharleston, SC
Christmas parades happening in the Lowcountry this weekend
As we inch closer to Christmas, the Lowcountry's towns have more holiday parades to be enjoyed. Here are parades happening Saturday, Dec. 10, and Sunday, Dec 11. Folly Beach is hosting its 32nd Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Folly Beach Saturday at noon. The lineup is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with the parade starting at noon.
Folly Beach offering the chance to ice skate at the beach
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (HOLY CITY SINNER) — From Friday, December 23rd until Sunday, December 25th, the Folly Beach Tourism Board is giving you the chance to ice skate right next to the beach!. The group will be hosting a faux ice skating rink complete with other family-friendly fun at...
Holiday events happening this Sunday in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's that time of the year and the Lowcountry is bustling with holiday spirit. Here are some holiday-related events happening on Sunday, Dec. 4. The city of Charleston’s annual Holiday Parade will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 2022, beginning at 3 p.m. The...
Sunday marks this year's return of the Drayton Hall Oyster Roast
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The 2022 Drayton Hall Oyster Roast is scheduled for Sunday in Charleston. The annual oyster roast is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, starting at 2:30 p.m. at Drayton Hall. "A long time favorite of local families and visitors alike, Drayton Hall throws the best annual...
Help a family in need: Salvation Army's Angel Tree program needs more adopters
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The countdown to Christmas is now at 20 days, and the Salvation Army is looking for more help from the community with helping give families in need a holiday to remember. The Salvation Army says only about half of their angels in this year's...
Cupcake DownSouth announces closing date
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday afternoon, Cupcake DownSouth confirmed rumors that it will be closing its doors. In a Facebook farewell post, the company said," severe inflation has become too much to withstand. " The Columbia location will remain open through December 7 and the Mount Pleasant...
'God was with him': Neighbor responds to home explosion in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A home explosion sent shocks and tremors for miles throughout the Lowcountry. Trash and debris is all that's left after the fire Monday night. The homeowner is in the hospital recovering from injuries. Neighbors said they felt the explosion in their homes, and they're...
Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
School bus rear-ended on College Park Road, BCSD confirms; 33 students uninjured
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A spokesperson for the Berkeley County School District confirms that one of its buses was rear-ended by a car Monday afternoon while traveling along College Park Road. None of the 33 students aboard the bus were hurt, the spokesperson says. The students were from...
Ashley River Bridge North closed due to mechanical malfunction, CPD says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE- Police say the bridge has reopened as of 11:30 a.m. Charleston Police say US 17/Ashley River Bridge North is closed as of 11 a.m. Sunday due to a mechanical malfunction with gates. Officers are on scene redirecting traffic. Drivers are urged to find an...
Gun found outside elementary school in North Charleston, CCSD official says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police are investigating after a gun was found outside of an elementary school in North Charleston on Monday, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District confirms to ABC News 4. The gun was found by a custodian before school started, according to the...
Behind the Badge: Dorchester County deputy hopes to break stereotypes on patrol
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Some people get into law enforcement because of family, others because it’s a childhood dream. But this deputy joined to prove to the community that stereotypes about women and law enforcement officers aren't accurate. Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you...
Opening of Charleston Co. Juvenile Detention Center's new library delayed until Wednesday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The opening of a library at the Juvenile Detention Center has been rescheduled to 11 a.m. on Wednesday due to a gas leak near the facility, Charleston County deputies say. Originally the opening was set for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. While the...
Man walking street in underwear arrested after stabbing at North Charleston home: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man is facing charges after stabbing his partner over the weekend, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department. Roosevelt Poarch, 56, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center shortly before midnight on Saturday and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
City of Georgetown to hold special election on Dec. 27
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday Dec.27 , the City of Georgetown will hold a special election. It is being held to fill the seat vacated City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Early voting will...
Darius Rucker keeps promise, teaches Trooper Bob how to play 'Wagon Wheel' on guitar
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Dreams really do come true, but sometimes they take time to come to fruition. In 2016, ABC News 4 Traffic Tracker Trooper Bob tweeted that he wanted three things for Christmas:. No more fatal wrecks. A half-dozen macadamia nut cookies. And for Darius Rucker...
Charleston Harbor becomes deepest port on east coast at 52 feet
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Harbor is now officially the deepest port on the east coast at 52 feet deep. It means the largest container ships, fully loaded, will now have safe passage to the port at any time of day and during any tide. Governor Henry...
The Book of Mormon is returning to North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From May 5-7 in 2023, The Book of Mormon is returning to the Lowcountry. The show will be performed at the North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center. The Book of Mormon features music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone.
Driver dead after crash on Maybank Highway Sunday morning: CCSO
WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies say a driver is dead after suffering a medical episode while driving on Maybank Highway Sunday. The road was shut down for about four hours as emergency crews responded to a crash, which was reported after 8:30 a.m. Deputies said...
Legally blind man out of Ladson found safe, deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (12/6/22 6:20 AM) -- Deputies say Parnell has been located and is safe. Charleston County deputies are searching for an elderly man last seen on Monday. Leroy Parnell, 67, is legally blind and has diabetes, according to CCSO. He was seen leaving a...
