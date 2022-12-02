Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Gaithersburg-Washington Grove Volunteer Fire Department shares Santa's routeHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Related
D.C.’s Second-Oldest Library Turns 100 This Week
The Southeast Neighborhood Library turns 100 this week. D.C.’s second-oldest library, located at 403 7th Street SE, opened on Dec. 8, 1922 — the year F. Scott Fitzgerald released only his second novel, The Beautiful and Damned, and the year James Joyce published Ulysses (although it would be banned for another 12 years in the U.S. for being obscene).
First Look: With Joy, Seven Reasons Team Shares Venezuelan Roots, And Food, In Chevy Chase
There can be joy in heading home, which is what the Seven Reasons crew appears to be doing with their latest restaurant, Joy, an ode to Venezuelan food and greater Latinx culture and opened in Chevy Chase last month. Joy marks further growth for the team, which opened Seven Reasons...
Here’s The Story Behind The Columbia Heights Holiday Tree, ‘Tiny Timber’
The holiday tree at D.C.’s Columbia Heights Civic Plaza is … modest. The tree’s humility sparked a lot of spirited conversation online, and now the tree dubbed ‘Tiny Timber” is even a long sleeve t-shirt. It all starts with a tweet from local Rebecca Rainey:
12 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Week
INDEPENDENCE DAY PARTY: Celebrate Finland’s Independence Day one day ahead of schedule with local Finnish joint Mikko. Come early and know the first seven words of the national anthem in Finnish and win a free bucket full of goodies, or enjoy food and drink specials like herring, sandwich cake, gingerbread cookies, cocktails, and Glögg (hot mulled) wine. (Mikko; 5 p.m.; FREE admission)
Hook Hall Owner Brings Pickleball Complex, D.C.’s Only Indoor Roller Rink To Northeast
D.C.’s Eckington neighborhood is about to be home to a huge indoor pickleball complex and the city’s only indoor roller rink. Kraken Kourts, which will open in January on Bryant Street NE, comes from Hook Hall co-founder and Kraken Axes owner Anna Valero and landlord MRP Realty. The massive 70,000-square foot complex is a part of MRP Bryant Street development, which also houses Alamo Drafthouse, metrobar, and F45 Training.
14 Ways To Give Back This Holiday Season Around D.C.
‘Tis the season of giving, and there’s no shortage of places to give in the D.C. region — whether that means wrapping gifts for kids, ensuring a family gets their holiday meal, singing carols, or adopting a furry companion. If you’re not sure where to begin, here’s a list of places in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to get you started.
The Best Place To Live In Maryland
In the heart of the mid-Atlantic region is Maryland, affectionately called "America in Miniature." But where is the best place to call home in Maryland?
georgetowner.com
Shoplifting in D.C. Needs to Be Reported
Georgetown is back! That’s the happy comment by many residents and visitors this past weekend as they shopped in Georgetown’s decorated and well-stocked stores, sat in the filled cafes and restaurants and attended the many special holiday events. Unfortunately, also what is back and apparently increasing is shoplifting.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Manassas, VA
Named after King Manasseh of Judah, the independent city of Manassas is known as the historic site of the two major battles of the American Civil War in 1861 and 1862. The city has several historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including Annaburg, the summer home of brewer Robert Portner.
WUSA
37-year-old killed in Southeast DC shooting identified
WASHINGTON — A 37-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Southeast DC on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Around 10:17 a.m., members of the Sixth District responded to the 3200 block of E Street for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Here Are 28 Ways to Celebrate the Holidays Around D.C.
CHEESEMAS: This year, Stable (the fondue restaurant) is hosting their “Little Stable” pop-up at the Budweiser Brewhouse inside Enchant DC at Nationals Park. Please note that seating is on a first-come first-serve basis and entry into Enchant DC is required. (Little Stable at Budweiser Brewhouse, Nationals Park; $30 per person)
weaa.org
Baltimore’s Afro-American Newspaper
(WEAA)—The AFRO was founded by John Henry Murphy Sr., in 1892. According to its website, The Afro-American has crusaded for racial equality and economic advancement for Black Americans for 130 years. Kevin MPECKABLE Peck, Vice President of Marketing & Technology joins Darius Stanton to discuss the significance of the...
storereporter.com
Cabin John sushi, new owners for Amalfi, Popeyes goes dark
Good news for Potomac’s sushi scene: Kema by Kenaki is ready to move forward at the Cabin John mini-mall. The project has been at a virtual standstill since it was first announced in 2021, but co-owner Aki Ballogdajan says the delays are finally over and doors could open by February in the former Zohra salon space. This will be the third restaurant for Ballogdajan and her brother Ken, who also operate four-year-old Kenaki in Kentlands and two-year-old Ako by Kenaki in D.C. Their Cabin John location will have 30ish seats with a fast-casual setup (ordering at the counter, no table service) and a streamlined menu focusing on sushi, beer, wine and cocktails.
tysonsreporter.com
Winter Lantern Festival will light up Tysons this month in D.C. area debut
Thousands of lanterns will take over Lerner Town Square at Tysons II this winter. Based in New York City, the Winter Lantern Festival will bring over 10,000 Chinese-style lanterns to Tysons for a nearly two-month stay from Dec. 16 through Feb. 12. This will be its first-ever stop in the D.C. area, the festival announced Wednesday (Nov. 30).
FireRescue1
Md. VFD closing after being out of service for year
The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company, established in 1915, has not been able to find and retain enough volunteers recently — By Leila Merrill. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — The Seat Pleasant Volunteer Fire Company is closing after being out of service for a year, NBC Washington reported Friday.
Kids Can Read To A Dog At Montgomery County Public Libraries In December
A wise man named Groucho Marx once said “Outside of a dog, a book is man’s best friend. Inside of a dog, it’s too dark to read.” This month, kids learning to read can decide for themselves during “Read To A Dog” sessions at select Montgomery County Public Library locations.
popville.com
Update: Found! Long time Toki Underground bartender, Dan McCarthy, missing since Tuesday night
Update from MPD: “Daniel McCarthy has been located. Thank you for your help!”. Update from our Facebook page: “He was just found in the GW ICU – he’s conscious but was injured”. Thanks to all who passed on from Toki Underground: “Dan has been missing since...
D.C. Starts Over On Redevelopment Of Reeves Center
The D.C. government is starting over on its effort to redevelop the Frank D. Reeves Center, a government building at the center of the U Street corridor whose revitalization has been years in the making. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration released a new RFP (request for proposals) on the project last...
foxbaltimore.com
Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
D.C. Street Vendors Stage Pop-Up Vending Zone To Push For Council Vote On Decriminalization Bills
Alfredo Castro of the musical group Son La Lucha performs during the street vending pop-up at the Wilson Building. Reyna Sosa has been street vending in the heart of Columbia Heights for about a decade. Almost every day, she sells antojitos – snacks in the form of pieces of mango and watermelon, taquitos, yuca with chicharron, and many flavors of the warm cornmeal drink, atole. She’s become a regular along the sidewalk at 14th and Irving Street NW, where other vendors sell their goods to pedestrians.
DCist
Washington, DC
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that’s the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.https://dcist.com/
Comments / 0