Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Americans could get $1,000 bonus checks under $278,000 plan – see who’ll qualify for the Christmas cash
A CHRISTMAS present for employees in a Tennessee county. They are one step closer to receiving pay bumps with money provided through a federal stimulus plan after the Budget and Finance Committee in Coffee County, Tennessee approved a $1,000 bonus. The committee decided to allocate $278,734 of federal money obtained...
Frozen raspberries sold in Maryland recalled due to Hepatitis A concerns
Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1,260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries due to the product potentially being contaminated with Hepatitis A.
