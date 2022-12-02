Digibyte value has been in a sluggish restoration tempo prior to now few weeks as traders purchase the coin’s dip. The DGB coin was buying and selling at $0.0077 on Monday, which was about 26% above the bottom stage this yr. In line with CoinMarketCap, it has a market cap of over $122 million, making it the 164th greatest coin on the planet.

1 DAY AGO