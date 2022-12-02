Read full article on original website
Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive
WASHINGTON — In a last-minute push, U.S. senators are working on a bipartisan agreement to create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented people who were brought to the United States as children. But the success of any major immigration deal appears unlikely, as a lame-duck session of Congress dwindles into its last days. Democrats are […] The post Talks over protecting Dreamers pick up in Congress, but agreement still elusive appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
TSMC to increase investment in Arizona to $40B as Biden visits chip manufacturer
The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is set to announce it will increase its investment in Arizona from $12 billion to $40 billion when President Biden visits the chip manufacturer on Tuesday. It will be the largest foreign investment in Arizona history and one of the largest in U.S. history. TSMC will also announce it […]
Juul Labs settles litigation in the United States
E-cigarette maker Juul Labs said Tuesday that it has settled litigation it faced in the United States, resolving a substantial amount of legal issues for the company.
Betting markets heavily favor Warnock over Walker in Georgia runoff
Online betting markets are heavily favoring incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) over Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia’s Senate runoff with two days until the election. The Democrat’s chances of winning the runoff were at 89.5 percent to Walker’s 10.5 percent as of Sunday afternoon, according to the tracker Election Betting Odds, which culls odds from […]
Made in Miami: How a South Florida plot to oust Haiti’s Jovenel Moïse led to his murder
Through phone records, police reports and witness and participant accounts, authorities are piecing together how a plot to oust a president led to an assassination.
