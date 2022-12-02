ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston

Kendrick Bourne offered some blunt commentary about the Patriots’ offense

By Hayden Bird
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

"If we can't throw it past five yards, it's just going to be a long game."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yyb64_0jVCoRgW00
Kendrick Bourne prior to Thursday's Bills-Patriots game. Billie Weiss/Getty Images

The Patriots were soundly beaten by the Bills 24-10 on Thursday. New England, now back to .500 at 6-6, will return on Dec. 12 to play the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

The Celtics play tonight at TD Garden, hosting the Heat at 7:30 p.m.

And the Bruins will take on the Avalanche at home on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Also on Saturday, the United States men’s soccer team will face the Netherlands in the World Cup Round of 16 at 10 a.m. ET.

Kendrick Bourne’s comments: Following the Patriots’ Thursday loss to the Bills, questions proliferated over what had gone wrong with the offense.

And in a rare show of open frustration — or even acknowledgment of specific issues within the team’s game plan — Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne offered some blunt commentary to reporters.

“We have to get the ball downfield,” Bourne said after the game. “I think Mac needs more time. He’s obviously running around, so it’s hard to get the ball downfield when you don’t really have time to throw. No knock to the line, it’s just what we need to work on. The receivers can’t do anything if the ball can’t get downfield. If we can’t throw it past five yards, it’s just going to be a long game.”

As for specifics, Bourne broached the subject of play-calling.

“We just need to scheme up better,” he said, in what appeared to be a reference to Patriots’ play-caller Matt Patricia. “We need to know what they’re doing. We need to know what they want to do on third down, you know what I mean? We’re kind of sporadic. They call this and we call that and it falls into what they want. We need to have it where they’re falling into what we want. That’s not my job. It’s my job to just run the call.

“But as we all could see, they had, what, 30 first downs? And we only had eight. So something they were doing against us was working, and something we were doing against them wasn’t working. It’s just about figuring it out each week. We’ve still got life, but we need to hurry up and figure it out.”

Bourne admitted it was “frustrating” to see the offense’s lack of urgency until a no-huddle sequence on what proved to be the team’s final drive of the game.

Assessing the Bills, he took a sharp view in relation to New England’s approach.

“Honestly, compared to last year, they’re a different team,” Bourne explained. “No Von Miller, we’ve got to take advantage of that. No Micah Hyde. Things like that. We’ve just got to take advantage of those things. They’re playing a different scheme. They’re more soft in what they’re doing, so they’re more conservative, and we’ve got to take advantage and not just have 5-yard throws and moving slow. We’ve got to be able to attack and put pressure on the defense.”

Bourne acknowledged that players are also responsible for the offense’s lackluster performance, adding that it’s a “balance” alongside coaching.

“We’ve got to make the plays,” he said. “We’ve got to make the bigger plays as players. We’ve got to make the tough catches, things like that. We’re not getting wide open, so we’ve got to make the tough catches, we’ve got to make the tight throws and have more plays like Marcus had — using our ability more just to help the coaches out. It’s a balance.”

Trivia: Kendrick Bourne wears No. 84 for the Patriots. Which former Patriots player wore that number in both the 2004 and 2019 seasons?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: He didn’t wear it for the entire time in between 2004 and 2019 because he left New England in free agency after the 2009 season. Before returning to the Patriots, he played in Cleveland, New Orleans, and Baltimore.

More from Boston.com:

  • How does play-by-play voice Al Michaels think ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Amazon Prime is going?
  • Celtics sign Al Horford to two-year extension. What does that mean?
  • Nia Long calls out Boston Celtics for handling of Ime Udoka situation: ‘It was devastating’

Reaction to the Patriots’ loss: Analysts turned their attention to New England’s offensive coaching staff.

On this day: In 2001, the Patriots rallied from a 13-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Jets, 17-16.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2MT7_0jVCoRgW00

Daily highlight: In what was simultaneously a highlight and lowlight, Canadian goalkeeper Borjan’s mistake led to Hakim Ziyech’s perfectly weighted goal for Morocco.

Trivia answer: Ben Watson

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

Bill Belichick responded to questions about Patriots’ play-calling, Kendrick Bourne’s comments

The Patriots' coach admitted that "there have certainly been some plays that haven't matched up well against the defense when they were called." Despite the current struggles and inconsistency of the 6-6 Patriots’ offense, Bill Belichick continues to take responsibility for his preseason decision to let former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia call plays.
ARIZONA STATE
Boston

Bruce Cassidy returns with ‘great memories’ to face Bruins

“I did good work in Boston. I’m proud of the work." Bruce Cassidy expected the pomp and circumstance saved for any returning fan favorite. Heading into the 2022-23 season, little did he know, he’d be leading the Western Conference-leading Vegas Golden Knights in a matchup against a juggernaut known as the Boston Bruins — a team he’s quite familiar with.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'

Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
JACKSON, MS
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news

The Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, featuring one of the strangest exits of a game in recent memory from Lakers star Anthony Davis. Davis started the game for the Lakers but abruptly left in the first quarter after being fouled on a rebound attempt by Cavs forward Kevin Love. Anthony Davis Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bizarre Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston

Deion Branch named interim Louisville coach for Fenway Bowl

The two-time Super Bowl champion will fill in for Scott Satterfield, who left to coach Louisville's bowl opponent. Deion Branch caught passes at Gillette Stadium for several years and won a pair of Super Bowls with the Patriots. Now, he’s set to coach a college football game at Fenway Park....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning fall to the Red Wings at home

TAMPA — If there’s anyone who knows how the Lightning play, it is rookie Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde. The previous four seasons, he was dedicated to details as Jon Cooper’s top assistant behind the Tampa Bay bench. And a young Red Wings team building confidence...
TAMPA, FL
Boston

Not throwin’ away my shot 💉

It's Tuesday, Boston. Catch up with today's edition of The B-Side. 🏈 Fun fact: New England Patriots coach and eternal grump Bill Belichick is the highest-paid coach in American sports, raking in a cool $20 million a year, according to a report by Sportico. You’d think he’d scowl a little less with that kind of bank.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy