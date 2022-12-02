Read full article on original website
One person arrested near Riverfront Park, charged with three counts of first degree assault
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police say that one person is in custody after emptying two magazines near Riverfront Park in Downtown Spokane. Witnesses heard around 18 shots fired. It happened just before 8:00 am on Tuesday, Dec. 6. SPD says they arrived on the scene to calls of a person shooting in the area. The suspect, 45-year-old man Benjamin M....
Man in attempted carjacking in Moses Lake to serve 3.5 years in prison
MOSES LAKE — A convicted felon who attempted to carjack a vehicle with children in the back seat in May in Moses Lake was sentenced Monday to 3.5 years in prison. Salvador E. Harguindeguy, 32, was found guilty during a bench trial of second-degree robbery, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest. Judge Tyson Hill found Harguindeguy not guilty of first-degree robbery and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.
Spokane Woman Arrested Following Crash
GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 59-year-old Spokane woman was arrested over the weekend following a one-vehicle crash on Highway 162. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash on Saturday, and after speaking to the driver, she was taken into custody. Stacia Hewlett was charged with...
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – A deadly crash was blocking south Adams Road and west Baseline Road near George. It has since cleared. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the road was closed until further notice for operations and investigation. They advised taking alternate routes until the scene is clear.
UPDATE: Two Quincy men killed in Tuesday morning wreck near George
GEORGE — Two Quincy men were killed and three other people were injured in a collision Tuesday morning near George. Emergency personnel responded at about 6:50 a.m. to Adams Road South. Investigators say 21-year-old Rodrigo Zepeda Media was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla south on Adams Road when he reportedly lost control on the icy road.
GEORGE — Grant County deputies are on scene of a collision near George that has left two people dead. The collision occurred on Adams Road South, south of South Frontage Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The wreck involves a passenger car with two occupants and a pickup...
Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured
COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
2 Killed in Grant County Crash Near Moses Lake Early Tuesday
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a car and truck early Tuesday morning has left two dead. Car, truck collide about ten miles west of Moses Lake. Early Tuesday morning, the GCSO responded to a report of a crash between a passenger car and a larger pickup. The crash scene was near the intersection of Adams Road South and Baseline Road West, about ten miles from Moses Lake.
Whitman County Deputy injured while helping a driver
WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. – Off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy Cory Alcantar was injured while helping a driver who was stuck due to poor road conditions on Nov. 30. While Deputy Alcantar was assisting, another driver also lost control of their car, slid backward and pinned him in between the two cars. In a Facebook post, the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office said although...
Series of Franklin County thefts leads to one in custody
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for victims of thefts across Franklin County from December 2 to come forward now that a suspect is in custody. A vehicle stolen in the morning was seen around where another vehicle theft had occurred, according to...
Woman killed in car crash on North Wood Road
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman died in the hospital after she crashed into a tree on North Wood Road in Spokane. Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash off North Wood Road near Coulee Creek. Someone called saying the car crashed into a tree with airbags deployed and a woman trapped inside the car. When deputies...
Witness says man dead on US-2 in Airway Heights had pulse
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – On Friday night. US-2 was closed for around three hours due to police activity after a body was reported in the road. Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) stated they received a call around 4:45 p.m. from someone who saw a man get out of his car on the highway and collapse. Arriving officers found the man unresponsive on the road and cordoned off the scene until paramedics arrived, who pronounced the man dead.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — According to the Airway Heights Police Department, the man who died on Highway 2 on Friday had a “suspected terminal medical condition.” On Friday, police reported to Highway 2 and Lundstrom Street in Airway Heights, where a caller reported that a vehicle was stopped in the center turn lane of the 12700 block of Highway 2...
Spokane murder suspect tries to ski away from police
SPOKANE, Wash. — The murder suspect from Thursday’s fatal shooting tried to ski away from police before he was arrested. SPD says members of the Spokane Regional Air Support Unit helped SPD SWAT members with an aerial device to track the suspect. The suspect tried to escape from custody Friday morning before his arrest. The suspect was taken into custody...
Spokane police searching for suspect following shootout in Logan neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. – A suspect fled following a shootout with Spokane police Sunday afternoon in the Logan neighborhood. Nearby residents have been asked to shelter in place. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), the scene remains active as police search for the suspect and a firearm. SPD stressed the information is preliminary.
Man shoots at-home nurse, “I couldn’t not do it.”
SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in the murder of an at-home nurse last week was in court for the first time Monday. 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler is facing second-degree murder charges and a $1 million bond for the murder of Douglas Brant, who was treating Chandler’s grandmother at her home in the Latah Creek neighborhood Thursday.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday. Officers arrested 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler, who is suspected of shooting and killing a man at the Cascade Manufactures Home Community on 16th Avenue. SPD arrested Chandler near Highway 195 and 16th Avenue at around 10 a.m. on Friday. Spokane Police were looking for Chandler...
8 underage girls suspected to be involved with FLDS leader rescued in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Content warning: This story contains descriptions of kidnapping, child marriage and sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised. Eight underage girls were recently rescued from an Airbnb in Spokane. Documents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reveal the ongoing investigation into a polygamist cult leader and his followers now accused of sexual abuse and kidnapping.
Man dies on SR 2 in Airway Heights, police investigating
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Both directions of State Route 2 are blocked off at S. Lawson Street in Airway Heights due to a police investigation. Police say a witness saw a car stop in the middle of the road at around 4:45 p.m., and a man came out and immediately collapsed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
