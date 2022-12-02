ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, GA

4d ago

Welp her whole life is gone!!! What is going on in these folks heads nowadays!!!!

WMAZ

One in custody, three on the run after chase in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several Houston County Schools went on lockdown after a traffic stop led to a fight and a foot chase, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers tried to stop a Chevy Camaro without a tag just before 11 a.m. on South Davis Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WCTV

TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Police arrest man in November 12 Perry Housing Authority shooting

PERRY, Ga. — Perry police have arrested a man wanted in a shooting that put one person in the hospital last month. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, a call came in just before 1:30 a.m. on November 12 about a shooting at the Perry Housing Authority located on 822 Perimeter Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found a person shot in the lower abdomen. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent for surgery.
PERRY, GA
WALB 10

Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County employee was shot in an accidental Saturday shooting, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department. At around 12 p.m., deputies responded to 400 Joyner road where a county employee was shot while doing ground maintenance on Saturday. While tending to the victim, a deputy on the scene heard some gunshots coming from the Coan Road area.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WCTV

UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Sloan as the man who shot the deputy and is being charged with aggravated assault. TCSO told WCTV the deputy was shot while trying to de-escalate a situation. The department also thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

15-year-old charged with murder

ALBANY — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Jatavious Johnson (18), who was shot multiple times Oct. 25 and later died from his injuries. The U.S. Marshals Service, along with the Albany Police Department’s Gang Unit, apprehended Alexander Holman, 15, at a location in Dougherty County. Holman is facing murder, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and possession of a firearm by a person under age 18 charges. He was transported to the Dougherty County Jail.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Woman wanted for Lee County murder turns herself in

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - The woman wanted for a man's murder in Lee County has turned herself in. Law enforcement tells FOX 31 News that Carlistra Dee Tennille turned herself in on Friday morning just after 11:45 a.m. Tennille was wanted for the murder of Mario McCray. The Lee...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Bainbridge Saturday march calls for an end to gun violence

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, many people from the Bainbridge community showed their support by participating in a march to spread love and end hate in their community. Patrick Riley, a Bainbridge native, was motivated to organize a march against gun violence after a fatal shooting happened on Nov. 27 and took the life of 16-year-old K’Darius Smart.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
wfxl.com

Police: Albany man wanted for stealing from local grocery store

The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s help to locate 52-year-old Derrick Brown. Police say that Brown is wanted for theft by taking that occurred at the R & M Grocery Store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Brown was last seen near the...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Police: University Street murder suspect sought, considered 'armed and dangerous'

Albany police need help from the community to locate a man wanted for a Wednesday morning murder. Police say that 35-year-old Gregory Bernard Williams, Jr. is wanted for murder, home invasion, aggravated assault-firearm and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. Williams stands six-foot-five and weighs approximately 171 pounds. Police...
ALBANY, GA
wgxa.tv

Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
CORDELE, GA
wfxl.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Thomasville

One Georgia customer is richer after playing the lottery. The Georgia Lottery Corporation posted to their social media account that Thomasville is on the map after the latest win. According to the post, the $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Thomasville on December 2.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia

Republican group plans to engage young voters in south Georgia. The project is currently in its third phase. The park expansion will include two playgrounds, a splash pad, a grand staircase, among other things. 3 Southwest Georgians become Eagle Scouts; 2 of them make history. Updated: 24 hours ago. 3...
ALBANY, GA
