4d ago
Welp her whole life is gone!!! What is going on in these folks heads nowadays!!!!
Related
Murder suspect in custody 3 months after shooting at Vinings apartments
Cobb County investigators believe it was a robbery attempt that turned deadly. Three months later, the suspect accused o...
Employees suspected of stealing over $200,000 in merchandise from Target distribution center
TIFTON, Ga. — Two people were arrested after deputies said they stole merchandise valued at over $200,000 from a Target distribution center in Tift County. Tift County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Target’s Asset Protection Operations were investigating thefts at the facility in Tifton. Their investigation...
WMAZ
One in custody, three on the run after chase in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several Houston County Schools went on lockdown after a traffic stop led to a fight and a foot chase, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers tried to stop a Chevy Camaro without a tag just before 11 a.m. on South Davis Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
WCTV
TCSO deputy recovering after getting shot in head
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For a third time in 2022, a Thomas County deputy has been injured by gunfire. This time, an off-duty deputy was shot three times while attending a gathering Friday night. According to Capt. Steven Jones, reports of a shooting along Midway Road came in around 11...
WALB 10
APD: Florida teen carjacked in Albany after meeting with people from social media group
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida teen was carjacked at gunpoint after meeting with people from an Instagram group, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). A 17-year-old drove from Florida to Westwood Apartments in Albany to go to a car meetup. After getting to the apartments and picking up...
WALB 10
Thomas Co. deputy shot, suspect apprehended after overnight manhunt
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An off-duty Thomas County deputy was shot Friday night and is currently recovering, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at a family gathering around 11 p.m. The officer was trying to calm down someone that was irate and was shot. He is...
Police arrest man in November 12 Perry Housing Authority shooting
PERRY, Ga. — Perry police have arrested a man wanted in a shooting that put one person in the hospital last month. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, a call came in just before 1:30 a.m. on November 12 about a shooting at the Perry Housing Authority located on 822 Perimeter Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found a person shot in the lower abdomen. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent for surgery.
WALB 10
Thomas Co. employee shot in accidental Saturday shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Thomas County employee was shot in an accidental Saturday shooting, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Department. At around 12 p.m., deputies responded to 400 Joyner road where a county employee was shot while doing ground maintenance on Saturday. While tending to the victim, a deputy on the scene heard some gunshots coming from the Coan Road area.
WCTV
UPDATE: TCSO identifies suspect in off-duty Thomas County deputy shot
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomas County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Terry Sloan as the man who shot the deputy and is being charged with aggravated assault. TCSO told WCTV the deputy was shot while trying to de-escalate a situation. The department also thanks the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and...
15-year-old charged with murder
ALBANY — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Jatavious Johnson (18), who was shot multiple times Oct. 25 and later died from his injuries. The U.S. Marshals Service, along with the Albany Police Department’s Gang Unit, apprehended Alexander Holman, 15, at a location in Dougherty County. Holman is facing murder, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and possession of a firearm by a person under age 18 charges. He was transported to the Dougherty County Jail.
wfxl.com
Woman wanted for Lee County murder turns herself in
LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - The woman wanted for a man's murder in Lee County has turned herself in. Law enforcement tells FOX 31 News that Carlistra Dee Tennille turned herself in on Friday morning just after 11:45 a.m. Tennille was wanted for the murder of Mario McCray. The Lee...
WALB 10
Bainbridge Saturday march calls for an end to gun violence
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, many people from the Bainbridge community showed their support by participating in a march to spread love and end hate in their community. Patrick Riley, a Bainbridge native, was motivated to organize a march against gun violence after a fatal shooting happened on Nov. 27 and took the life of 16-year-old K’Darius Smart.
wfxl.com
Police: Albany man wanted for stealing from local grocery store
The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s help to locate 52-year-old Derrick Brown. Police say that Brown is wanted for theft by taking that occurred at the R & M Grocery Store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Brown was last seen near the...
wfxl.com
Police: University Street murder suspect sought, considered 'armed and dangerous'
Albany police need help from the community to locate a man wanted for a Wednesday morning murder. Police say that 35-year-old Gregory Bernard Williams, Jr. is wanted for murder, home invasion, aggravated assault-firearm and possession of a firearm during certain crimes. Williams stands six-foot-five and weighs approximately 171 pounds. Police...
WALB 10
Bainbridge mother devastated after losing teen son to gun violence while another recovers from it in ICU
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - There are no words to describe the devastation a mother is going through. Nekeisha Flagler’s 16-year-old son was shot and killed on Sunday in Bainbridge. On Monday, she went to an intensive care unit in Tallahassee where her other son is still recovering from a...
wgxa.tv
Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
wfxl.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Thomasville
One Georgia customer is richer after playing the lottery. The Georgia Lottery Corporation posted to their social media account that Thomasville is on the map after the latest win. According to the post, the $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Thomasville on December 2.
Thomas County Sheriff's Office makes arrest in relation to death investigation
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it made an arrest in relation to a death investigation.
WALB 10
Medical cannabis facility expands to South Georgia
4 Infants Found Dead At Boston Residence: Police
The bodies of four infants were found by police at a residence in Boston including one located inside a freezer.
Comments / 11