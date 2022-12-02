ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

LSU Football’s BJ Ojulari named to coaches’ All-SEC team

BATON ROUGE, La. – Junior defensive end BJ Ojulari headlined a list of four LSU players named to the 2022 SEC Coaches’ All-SEC team, the league office announced on Tuesday. Ojulari earned first team All-SEC honors, while a trio of Tigers – offensive tackle Will Campbell, linebacker Harold...
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU set to lose key WR to the NCAA transfer portal

LSU head coach Brian Kelly stunned many by leading the Tigers to a 1st-place finish in the SEC West and a spot in the SEC Championship Game this season. On Tuesday, he lost 1 of the wide receivers who could’ve made sure LSU was right back in Atlanta next December, as Jack Bech announced that he will enter the transfer portal.
brproud.com

LSU’s wide receiver Jack Bech enters the transfer portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of Louisiana State University’s Wide Receivers has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. According to Sports Illustrated, sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech has announced via social media that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal due to his limited playing time.
tigerdroppings.com

LSU TE Target Jackson McGohan De-Commits From Cincinnati

Three-star LSU tight end target Jackson McGohan has announced that he has de-committed from Cincinnati. LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock initially offered McGohan in November of 2021 when he was the OC at Cincinnati. Denbrock extended him another offer, this time from LSU, just days after head coach Luke Fickell...
LSUCountry

Recruits React: LSU Commits Trusting Process, Brian Kelly

The culture is being built and recruits have taken notice of what is transpiring in Baton Rouge under Head Coach Brian Kelly. Despite Saturday’s loss in the SEC Championship Game, prospects understand the process, showing appreciation for year one with this new staff. What are LSU commits saying following...
brproud.com

LSU fans speak on ‘unexpected’ loss at SEC Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Many LSU fans were not expecting the Tigers to make it all the way to the SEC Championship, but they were ready for the fight. According to one local, Davon Mitchell, he didn’t know what to expect with a new head coach. “There was a lot of Skepticism on how Coach Kelly was going to fair out for us, but no he’s definitely got us back and we’re looking good,” Mitchell said.
WAFB

LSU bowl game selection officially announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4. The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida. The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in...
brproud.com

Clothing brand Starter to launch line featuring Southern University Human Jukebox

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In a new, exclusive deal, Southern University Human Jukebox says it will be launching its HBCU series for 2023 with clothing brand Starter. A Monday announcement said the Human Jukebox will be the only HBCU band in the U.S. that will have its own gear. The apparel was shown off at the Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands this year.
brproud.com

Metairie man found wandering LSU Lab School grounds early Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In recent months, state leaders have prioritized measures meant to increase campus safety within Louisiana’s K-12 schools. This was demonstrated in early October, when the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and the Department of Education collaborated to analyze and discuss upgrades to school safety measures.
theadvocate.com

New hires at Baton Rouge General, b1Bank

-- Dr. Lyndsey Bruno, a surgeon specializing in bariatrics and minimally invasive general surgery, has joined Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute. Bruno is the fourth surgeon to join the institute since September. She graduated from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a general surgery residency...
