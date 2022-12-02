Read full article on original website
brproud.com
LSU Football’s BJ Ojulari named to coaches’ All-SEC team
BATON ROUGE, La. – Junior defensive end BJ Ojulari headlined a list of four LSU players named to the 2022 SEC Coaches’ All-SEC team, the league office announced on Tuesday. Ojulari earned first team All-SEC honors, while a trio of Tigers – offensive tackle Will Campbell, linebacker Harold...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU set to lose key WR to the NCAA transfer portal
LSU head coach Brian Kelly stunned many by leading the Tigers to a 1st-place finish in the SEC West and a spot in the SEC Championship Game this season. On Tuesday, he lost 1 of the wide receivers who could’ve made sure LSU was right back in Atlanta next December, as Jack Bech announced that he will enter the transfer portal.
brproud.com
LSU’s wide receiver Jack Bech enters the transfer portal
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of Louisiana State University’s Wide Receivers has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. According to Sports Illustrated, sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech has announced via social media that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal due to his limited playing time.
Yardbarker
Georgia players troll LSU with ‘Get the Gat’ celebration in locker room
Georgia players trolled LSU during their locker room celebration after winning the SEC Championship Game on Saturday. Georgia beat LSU 50-30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday to win the conference. The victory made Georgia 13-0 and put them in the No. 1 spot for the College Football Playoff.
BREAKING: LSU WR Kayshon Boutte Returning For Senior Season
LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will return to Baton Rouge for his senior season. A job not finished mentality, Boutte has a national championship on his mind as he looks to come back to Death Valley with something to prove. Here’s what Boutte had to say of his decision:
tigerdroppings.com
LSU TE Target Jackson McGohan De-Commits From Cincinnati
Three-star LSU tight end target Jackson McGohan has announced that he has de-committed from Cincinnati. LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock initially offered McGohan in November of 2021 when he was the OC at Cincinnati. Denbrock extended him another offer, this time from LSU, just days after head coach Luke Fickell...
Recruits React: LSU Commits Trusting Process, Brian Kelly
The culture is being built and recruits have taken notice of what is transpiring in Baton Rouge under Head Coach Brian Kelly. Despite Saturday’s loss in the SEC Championship Game, prospects understand the process, showing appreciation for year one with this new staff. What are LSU commits saying following...
Transfer Portal Tracker: Pair of LSU Players Enter Portal, Offer Dished Out
Transfer portal season is in full swing as hundreds of players have announced the departure from their current schools. For LSU, two players have officially entered their name in the portal. Despite the pair of Tigers announcing they would take their talent elsewhere during the offseason, their names are now...
Brian Kelly Details LSU's Transfer Portal Plans, Talks Approach
It’s set to be an eventful month for college football. With Early Signing Day vastly approaching and the NCAA transfer portal opening up on Dec. 5, things are about to ramp up in a big way. Monday marks the beginning of what is to come in collegiate athletics. This...
brproud.com
LSU fans speak on ‘unexpected’ loss at SEC Championship
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Many LSU fans were not expecting the Tigers to make it all the way to the SEC Championship, but they were ready for the fight. According to one local, Davon Mitchell, he didn’t know what to expect with a new head coach. “There was a lot of Skepticism on how Coach Kelly was going to fair out for us, but no he’s definitely got us back and we’re looking good,” Mitchell said.
Halftime contest booed, both students win $100,000
Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.
LSU bowl game selection officially announced
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4. The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida. The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in...
brproud.com
Clothing brand Starter to launch line featuring Southern University Human Jukebox
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — In a new, exclusive deal, Southern University Human Jukebox says it will be launching its HBCU series for 2023 with clothing brand Starter. A Monday announcement said the Human Jukebox will be the only HBCU band in the U.S. that will have its own gear. The apparel was shown off at the Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands this year.
Ascension Catholic football player Bryce Leonard is the Louisiana High School Athlete of the Week (Nov. 21-27)
By Buck Ringgold Bryce Leonard accounted for nearly 300 yards of total offense in a playoff win for his football squad. Leonard, a senior quarterback at Ascension Catholic, made an impact both with his passing and running the ball in a Division IV select quarterfinal playoff. He rushed for ...
Southern University’s Band Takes Shot at ‘Coach Prime’ During Performance [VIDEO]
Southern University took on Jackson St. this past weekend and when it came time for the "Human Jukebox" to perform at halftime, they took a jab at Jackson St head Coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime is moving on from Jackson St. as he's accepted the job at Colorado. Knowing that...
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
brproud.com
Metairie man found wandering LSU Lab School grounds early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In recent months, state leaders have prioritized measures meant to increase campus safety within Louisiana’s K-12 schools. This was demonstrated in early October, when the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and the Department of Education collaborated to analyze and discuss upgrades to school safety measures.
Southern’s Human Jukebox lands exclusive deal with athletic brand Starter
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Human Jukebox is setting another trend, this time in the world of fashion. In an announcement posted on social media, the band says it has teamed up with the premium athletic brand, Starter, to launch its brand new HBCU series for 2023.
theadvocate.com
New hires at Baton Rouge General, b1Bank
-- Dr. Lyndsey Bruno, a surgeon specializing in bariatrics and minimally invasive general surgery, has joined Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute. Bruno is the fourth surgeon to join the institute since September. She graduated from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a general surgery residency...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge school one of 41 recognized for academic gains made since COVID-19 pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State education officials recognized 41 schools in Louisiana that made “significant gains” in math and English since the pandemic and major hurricanes. The schools recognized are “Louisiana Comeback Campuses,” a campaign focused on increasing lost learning, according to the Louisiana Department of...
