BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Many LSU fans were not expecting the Tigers to make it all the way to the SEC Championship, but they were ready for the fight. According to one local, Davon Mitchell, he didn’t know what to expect with a new head coach. “There was a lot of Skepticism on how Coach Kelly was going to fair out for us, but no he’s definitely got us back and we’re looking good,” Mitchell said.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO