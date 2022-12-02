Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
China Services Activity Shrinks to 6-Month Lows - Caixin PMI
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's services activity shrank to six-month lows in November as widening COVID containment measures weighed on demand and operations, a private-sector business survey showed on Monday, pointing to a further hit to economic growth. The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 46.7 from 48.4,...
CNBC
European markets muted as investors gauge China's Covid relaxation, oil moves
European markets were muted on Monday, bucking a positive trend in Asia-Pacific markets overnight, where shares rose on Monday as China relaxed Covid testing rules in some cities and signaled more easing may come. The alliance of OPEC and non-OPEC producers agreed to stay the course on output policy ahead...
kalkinemedia.com
Asia shares bank on eventual China opening; oil gains
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares extended their rally on Monday as investors hoped steps to unwind pandemic restrictions in China would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand, nudging the dollar down against the yuan. The news helped oil prices firm as OPEC+ nations reaffirmed their output...
US News and World Report
China's Trade Likely Shrank Further in November as External, Local Demand Weakened: Reuters Poll
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's exports and imports likely contracted further in November due to weakening global demand, production disruptions and waning demand at home amid widespread pandemic controls, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. Data for November are expected to show a 3.5% fall in outbound shipments from a year...
US News and World Report
Kenya Private Sector Activity Rises in November - PMI
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's private sector activity rose in November after falling a month earlier, helped by improved output in the agriculture and construction sectors, a survey showed on Monday. The S&P Global Kenya Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.9 in November from 50.2 a month earlier. It stood...
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
US News and World Report
India's Nov Services Activity Growth Hit 3-Month High, High Inflation a Concern
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's services activity grew at its quickest pace in three months in November on strong demand, lifting optimism to its highest in eight years, according to a business survey, which also showed prices rose at the fastest rate since July 2017. The S&P Global India services purchasing...
Oil prices climb after OPEC+ keeps output cut targets, China eases COVID curbs
MELBOURNE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose as much as 2% on Monday after OPEC+ nations held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and a price cap kicking in on Russian crude.
rigzone.com
Fitch Solutions Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest Brent crude oil price forecasts. — Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has revealed its latest Brent crude oil price forecasts in a new report sent to Rigzone early this morning. In the report, the group revealed...
Asian shares sink on revived worries over recession, China
Shares retreated in Asia on Friday after a mixed day on Wall Street as optimism over signs the Federal Reserve may temper its aggressive interest rate hikes was replaced by worries the economy might be headed for a recession.A U.S. measure of inflation that’s closely watched by the Federal Reserve eased in October, raising questions over the central bank’s determination to keep raising interest rates to tame price increases. And activity in American manufacturing contracted in November for the first time since May 2020, according to the Institute for Supply Management. The report also showed that prices are falling.Slower...
kalkinemedia.com
Dollar slips as easing COVID curbs in China lift sentiment
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar slid across the board on Monday as traders piled into riskier assets after more Chinese cities eased some of their COVID related restrictions, stoking hopes of an eventual reopening of the world's second biggest economy. Financial hub Shanghai and Urumqi in the far west were...
US News and World Report
Yuan Jumps Past 7 Per Dollar as China Eases Some COVID Curbs
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed past the closely watched 7-per-dollar level on Monday, hitting its strongest since mid-September, as Beijing eased some of its strict COVID-19 curbs, potentially attracting fresh foreign inflows. The Chinese currency was also bolstered by expectations of slower U.S. interest rate hikes, which knocked the...
Asia's factory activity shrinks as China lockdown impact widens
TOKYO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Factory output slumped widely across Asia in November as slowing global demand and uncertainty over the fallout from China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns weighed on business sentiment, private surveys showed on Thursday.
CNBC
Hong Kong's Hang Seng had its best month since 1998, but remains in bear market territory
Hong Kong's benchmark index soared 26.6% in November – the Hang Seng index's highest monthly gain since October 1998, or near the end of the Asian financial crisis 24 years ago. But the index still sits in bear market territory, which is defined as down 20% from a recent...
kalkinemedia.com
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares slip on declines in auto stocks, focus on U.S. jobs data
BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday after an eight-day rally, dragged by auto stocks, while investors took a pause heading into the U.S. payrolls data to gauge more signs of a shift in rate hike plans from the Federal Reserve. The S&P BSE Sensex fell...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies rise on easing of some COVID curbs in China
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging currencies rose on Monday, with the Chinese yuan and Vietnam's dong leading gains, as a softer U.S. dollar and signs of China easing its strict zero-COVID strategy supported investors' appetite for riskier assets. The yuan CNY=CFXS appreciated 1.4% against the dollar, hitting its...
NBC Miami
Hong Kong Stocks Jump 4% as China Relaxes Some Virus Rules
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly rose on Monday as China relaxed virus testing rules in some cities, signaling more easing may come in the nation, which has been under strict Covid-related restrictions for more than two years. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index...
kitco.com
Solid price pressure on gold, silver after stronger U.S. jobs report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Friday, in the immediate aftermath of a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report that also had some higher inflation implications. Overnight, gold hit a 3.5-month high and silver a six-month high. February gold was last down $21.70 at $1,794.30 and March silver was down $0.30 at $22.51.
kalkinemedia.com
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares set to open lower after 8-day rally
BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares are set to open lower on Friday after an eight-day rally, as investors waited for U.S. payrolls data to gauge more signs of a shift on rate plans from the Federal Reserve. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down...
US News and World Report
India's Housing Market to Remain Resilient, Defying Global Downtrend: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's house prices will rise steadily in the next few years roughly in line with overall economic growth, with low chances of a significant slowdown over the coming year, according to property experts in a Reuters poll. The findings highlight how the housing market, one of the...
