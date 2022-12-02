TIME has selected the global K-pop act BLACKPINK as 2022’s Entertainer of the Year. Comprised of members Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo, the South Korean pop group, managed by YG Entertainment, has taken the world by storm since their debut in 2016. They released their anticipated second studio album BORN PINK back in September this year, breaking records as the best-selling album by a Korean girl group with over 2 million in album sales. The quartet is now one of the biggest K-pop girl groups in the world with 83 million subscribers on YouTube while simultaneously focusing on their individual activities, with Jennie, Lisa and Rosé having released solo tracks and Jisoo starred in the K-drama Snowdrop.

1 DAY AGO