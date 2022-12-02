Read full article on original website
Harry and Meghan news: Meghan echoes Kate’s Boston look at NYC awards ahead of bombshell Netflix documentary
Meghan Markle echoed Kate’s Boston look as she and Harry attended the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York on Tuesday night.According to Vogue, Meghan Markle chose a custom white off-the-shoulder dress by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton. The fashion magazine says it is the first time that Meghan has worn the French label at a high-profile public event. Meghan also wore an aquamarine ring from Princess Diana’s personal collection, which she also wore on her wedding day.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in...
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: A Sneak Peek at Pucci x Fusalp's Ski Capsule Inspired by Nostalgia
For its latest collaboration, Pucci has joined forces with heritage Alpine skiwear brand Fusalp on a capsule for the slopes this winter. Arriving as part of the French brand’s 70th anniversary, the collaboration will feature a range of skiwear as well as leisure styles. Fusalp’s bestselling styles — the Gardena jacket, the Elancia and Belalp ski pants, and the Maria ski suit — are reimagined in a Pucci aesthetic inspired by the joyful, playful and energetic spirit of the 1970s.
Hypebae
Apple Music to Launch Karaoke Sing-Along Feature Ahead of the New Year
Apple Music will launch a new in-app feature called Apple Music Sing, allowing users to sing along to their favorite songs and artists. The forthcoming feature will give users the opportunity to adjust vocals to their desired level; you will also be able to choose if you want to sing lead, backup vocals or duet with others.
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: Meet the 3 Designers Joining Copenhagen Fashion Week's NEWTALENT Scheme for FW23
As it gears up for its Fall/Winter 2023 edition, Copenhagen Fashion Week has exclusively shared with Hypebae the three emerging designers joining its NEWTALENT incubator program. The NEWTALENT scheme spotlights up-and-coming designers from the Nordic region, offering a global platform to showcase their collections. Each season, the program selects three...
Hypebae
Stay Extra Warm This Season With 66North's Wool Accessories
If you’ve been on the hunt for cozy garments and accessories to add to your wardrobe this season, 66North has you covered. The Icelandic brand has dropped a new wool capsule featuring your favorite winter items — sweaters, balaclavas, beanies and scarves. The four-piece capsule, a tribute to...
Hypebae
Little Simz Announces New Album, 'No Thank You'
London-based rapper Little Simz took to Instagram to share an update on her music career, announcing that she’ll soon be blessing fans with a brand new album. Titled No Thank You, the album announcement came complete with a cryptic visual which featured the words “Emotion is energy in motion. Honor your truth and feelings. Eradicate fear. Boundaries are important.” It appears that for the new record, Simz isn’t trying to please anyone other than herself and wants to highlight the importance of setting boundaries and taking care of yourself.
Hypebae
BLACKPINK Is 'TIME's 2022 Entertainer of the Year
TIME has selected the global K-pop act BLACKPINK as 2022’s Entertainer of the Year. Comprised of members Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo, the South Korean pop group, managed by YG Entertainment, has taken the world by storm since their debut in 2016. They released their anticipated second studio album BORN PINK back in September this year, breaking records as the best-selling album by a Korean girl group with over 2 million in album sales. The quartet is now one of the biggest K-pop girl groups in the world with 83 million subscribers on YouTube while simultaneously focusing on their individual activities, with Jennie, Lisa and Rosé having released solo tracks and Jisoo starred in the K-drama Snowdrop.
Hypebae
Florence Pugh Brings Barbiecore to BIFA With This Rodarte Dress
Florence Pugh just nailed the red carpet at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards, which took place on December 4. The actor stunned fans in a pink satin slip dress, complete with a pink mesh cape, gold heels and ultra-soft glam. The Rodarte dress featured a thigh-high split with delicate lace trim, finished with a silky organza rose at its neckline. Accessorizing the look, Pugh paired the dress with gold Aquazzura heels and jewelry from Tiffany & Co.
Hypebae
Cardi B Says She Was Paid $1M USD to Perform at Art Basel Miami
In a now-deleted tweet, Cardi B shared that she was paid $1 million USD to perform a 35-minute set at Art Basel Miami. The rapper took to Twitter to say she was invited to the weekend-long event, which took place from December 2 to 4 throughout the city. “I got paid 1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers’ event,” she wrote, further noting that the event was “for 400 people and only for 35 minutes.” She concluded her message, “THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU TYPE ABOUT THIS GRAMMY WINNER.”
Hypebae
Ruslan Baginskiy Unveils "The Hat, Crystal Edition," the Ultimate Dream Bespoke Set
Cult-loved hat label Ruslan Baginskiy has launched an exclusive one-of-a-kind accessory set for bespoke-pieces collectors. Dubbed “The Hat, Crystal Edition,” the release is a unique approach from the brand towards individuality and self-expression, combining luxury headwear and limited-edition accessories. Inside a delicate, circular white box with a black...
Hypebae
Snapchat Is Awarding Over $125K USD in Holiday Season Spotlight Challenges Prizes
Snapchat is joining the holiday season magic with a new take on its beloved Spotlight Challenges. During the month of December, users can earn a share of $125,000 USD by showing their most festive Snaps through a variety of challenges. From the best (or worst) Ugly Sweater to sharing what...
Hypebae
Gucci Will Present Cruise 2024 Collection in Seoul, South Korea
Gucci will be heading to South Korea‘s capital Seoul to present its Cruise 2024 collection. The luxury brand shared in a press release that it decided to stage a fashion show in the city for its dynamic heritage, as well as its rich culture and creativity. The presentation would mark the 25th anniversary of Gucci’s first-ever flagship boutique in South Korea, which opened in 1998.
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Hypebae
Timberland x Supreme Reunite With Boat Shoe Collab
Timberland has joined forces with Supreme to rework its 3-Eye Lug Shoe. The collaboration features three colorways of the boat shoe, which is updated with woven leather detailing all over. The upper maintains a tonal look with laces in the same color, although Supreme’s signature bold red hue peeps through from the inner lining of the shoe. The streetwear imprint’s logo is found on the dubrae to highlight the collaboration, while Timberland’s branding is engraved onto the sides. The design is complete with black outsoles and co-branding stamped onto the footbed.
Hypebae
Dr. Martens x Swarvoski Deliver Dazzling New Collection
Just as we’re finalizing our present wishlists, Dr. Martens x Swarvoski have reunited to release a new collection of blinged-out boots and stylish oxford shoes. Following up on their original collaboration in 2011, the two iconic brands reconnected for a Christmas miracle. The collaboration effortlessly merges the Austrian jeweler’s refined elegance with the footwear company’s grittier, yet still much-loved aesthetic. An expert at producing the highest quality crystals for over 125 years, the latest launch refreshes the footwear label’s timeless 1460 boot and 1461 shoe. Each silhouette is updated with punk-approved safety pins and chains sparkling with Swarvoski’s signature crystals, exuding Peaky Blinders vibes.
Hypebae
Meet Lace Charms, the Bling Your Sneakers Deserve
Sneaker embellishments are a key trend we’ve spotlighted in the footwear world, amidst an uptick in lace locks and charms adorning footwear favorites from Nike to Adidas. Luckily, LA-based brand Lace Charms has you covered offering a range of lace tips, sneaker chains and shoelaces. On the heels of...
Hypebae
Vanessa Hudgens' Scorpion Queen Updo Is Goth-Glam Excellence
2022 has served garage-glam goth elegance on all beauty fronts for hair, makeup and nails. As Jenna Ortega‘s makeup in Wednesday is currently trending, we have Vanessa Hudgens keeping up the spirit with a complex, braided/twisted updo that serves dark sartorial elegance. Los Angeles-based hairstylist Sami Knight styled Hudgens’...
