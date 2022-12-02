Read full article on original website
Clemson Loses WR to Transfer Portal
Clemson set to lose junior WR E.J. Williams to the transfer portal.
College Football News
AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Prediction Final Regular Season
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on what the final regular season college football rankings might be. AP Top 25 Poll Rankings Prediction Final Regular Season. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews. Note that this is NOT the actual 2022 final regular season AP...
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney makes extremely strong statement about the Tennessee Vols ahead of Orange Bowl
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Clemson Tigers in the Orange Bowl on December 30. On Sunday afternoon, Dabo Swinney spoke with reporters on a conference call and he handed Tennessee the biggest compliment that a team can receive. Swinney said during the media opportunity that Tennessee...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Dabo Swinney addresses DJ Uiagalelei's future with Clemson
A new era began at Clemson Saturday night as Cade Klubnik led the Tigers to a 39-10 blowout win over North Carolina in the ACC Championship game. Head coach Dabo Swinney did not shy away when asked about the future of the quarterback room after Klubnik replaced former starter DJ Uiagalelei after the third series of the game.
SEC Football Coach Of The Year Announced Monday
The Associated Press announced its SEC Football Coach of the Year on Monday. To nobody's surprise, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took home the award after he led the program to a 10-2 regular season record. He even had his team as the top team in the country in the College Football Playoff rankings before losing to Georgia.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum provides personal top 4 teams ahead of Selection Sunday
Paul Finebaum did not pull any punches Sunday morning. During an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Finebaum provided a clear top 4 teams coming out of Championship Weekend. According to Finebaum, the top 3 teams entering Championship Weekend should remain the same. That includes Georgia and Michigan at No. 1 and No. 2 after both teams won convincingly to improve to 13-0. As for TCU, Finebaum still has the Horned Frogs at No. 3 after a 12-0 regular season and loss in the Big 12 Championship.
ESPN Computer Releases Its Final Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its final top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Conference championship weekend is in the books, with a couple of notable upsets taking place on Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Will the College Football Playoff picture be impacted?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index,...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney makes key decision ahead of Clemson’s matchup with Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has already made a key decision that will have a massive impact on his team’s Orange Bowl matchup against the Tennessee Vols. After Clemson’s win against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Championship game this past weekend, Swinney announced that true freshman Cade Klubnik will start at quarterback in the Tigers’ bowl game.
Coaches poll released after championship weekend
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following conference championship weekend in college football. Clemson (11-2, 9-0 ACC) stayed at No. 11 in the new coaches poll (...)
College Football Bowl Projections: Selection Day
The college football season is halfway through and every team will be vying for a bowl game. Here are the 2022 college football bowl projections: Selection Day. Celebration BowlJackson State TigersNC Central EaglesDecember 1712:00SWAC/MEAC (FCS) Bahamas BowlUAB BlazersMiami RedHawksDecember 1611:30CUSA/MAC. Cure BowlMemphis TigersSouth Alabama JaguarsDecember 163:00AAC/CUSA/MAC/MWC/Sun Belt. Fenway BowlLouisville CardinalsCincinnati...
South Carolina’s Bowl Destination Revealed
The South Carolina Gamecocks now know their official bowl game destination, playing against Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl.
Bowl Game Projection
With South Carolina's bowl destination sitting hours away, Gamecocks Digest projects where Carolina ends up.
College Football Playoff rankings: How the CFP creates the Top 25 poll
In the fall of 2014, the first-ever College Football Playoff became a reality, forever changing the sport. But how does the system work in practice? Let's take a look at how the CFP selects the Top 25 rankings and the final four teams every football season. College Football Playoff process"Composed ...
College football bowl predictions: Playoff, New Year's picks entering Bowl Season
Championship Saturday is here and with the conference title races wrapping up, it's time to look ahead and make our predictions for College Football Bowl Season. USC and TCU made things a little more interesting than expected, both losing in their respective conference title games. Southern Cal is ...
Report: South Carolina losing analyst to G5 coaching staff
South Carolina is reportedly losing one of its offensive assistants to an on-field positoin at the Group of Five level. According to Football Scoop, Nick Coleman is headed to UAB to join Trent Dilfer’s staff in year one with the Blazers. FootballScoop didn’t specify what role Coleman will be...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit updates personal top 4 teams ahead of Selection Sunday
Kirk Herbstreit has a new top 4 after No. 3 TCU fell to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship and No. 4 USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship. According to Herbstreit, the two top teams aren’t in question and belong to Georgia and Michigan. Georgia handily defeated LSU 50-30 in the SEC Championship, and Michigan took care of business in Indianapolis, defeating Purdue 43-22 in the B1G title game. Both teams kept their perfect streaks alive, advancing to 13-0 on the season.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols learn their postseason plans
The Tennessee Vols learned their postseason destination on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee finished No. 6 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, one spot behind Alabama, a team the Vols beat earlier this season. Alabama will head to the Sugar Bowl which means Tennessee is going to the Orange Bowl. The...
